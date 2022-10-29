 Saturday, October 29, 2022 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON
9615 MOUNTAIN SHADOWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215354
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROWN, LEBRON TERRELL
8922 SHERIDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BUCKNER, IVAN DEWAYNE
1422 SHRATTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

CAREATHERS, TERRANCE DEMERTIUS
4217 3RD AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

CONWAY, KENNETH RAY
271 ROCK CREEK ROAD TRENTON, 307524752
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GABRIEL RAMERIZ, MARTIN
DOES NOT KNOW KINGSPORT, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND
5500 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

GRANT, DAVID EDWARD
602 TIGUES CREEK RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLMAN, KASEY NICOLE
193 BLUFFLINE DR.

SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HOOD, LAKADA LASHAWN
4217 3RD AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

HORTON, SAMUEL LAVERN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JENKINS, DAKOTA RAY
37 FINE ST ROSSVILLE, 307415414
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LAY, BRODERICK TREMICE
2300 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
4528 HIGHLAND AVE APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MURRAY, KASEY DANIELLE
2440 WILLIAMS ST MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

NEIGHBORS, NATASHIA
2693 OLD CHATTANOOGA ROAD DALTON, 30740
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETRAITIS, JEDIDIAH F
1008 GILMORE AVE NASHVILLE, 37214
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER
110 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SCOTT, RONALD E
9207 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SHELTON, KIRK C
228 HENDRICK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

SHERARD, CARL DARWIN
1273 TOWNEHILLS DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHROPSHIRE, DARTELL DEANTE
5228 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SMARTT, OTIS MARTIN
7513 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, MICHAEL D
600 DANBRIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL BATTERY

WOODEN, LADAYISHA LASHAWN
1269 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT

WRIGHT, JASMINE DENISECALI
1 E 11TH ST APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 374022784
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • SXHEDULE 1 DRUG VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION/ CASUAL EXCHANGE
BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN, LEBRON TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BUCKNER, IVAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
CAREATHERS, TERRANCE DEMERTIUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY
CARREATHERS, TONY J
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONWAY, KENNETH RAY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/01/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
GRANT, DAVID EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLMAN, KASEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOOD, LAKADA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
HORTON, SAMUEL LAVERN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JENKINS, DAKOTA RAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/05/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LAY, BRODERICK TREMICE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LAYNE, JACQUELINE MIRANDA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANCINI, ANTHONY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MURRAY, KASEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
NEIGHBORS, NATASHIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALMER, GERALD A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETRAITIS, JEDIDIAH F
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SCOTT, RONALD E
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/29/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SHIPLEY, TANYA GAYLE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHROPSHIRE, DARTELL DEANTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SMARTT, OTIS MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, MICHAEL D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
WADE, RONDALE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOODEN, LADAYISHA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WRIGHT, JASMINE DENISECALI
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/01/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING




