Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

GABRIEL RAMERIZ, MARTIN

DOES NOT KNOW KINGSPORT, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



SPARTA, 38583Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HOOD, LAKADA LASHAWN4217 3RD AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY COHORTON, SAMUEL LAVERNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJENKINS, DAKOTA RAY37 FINE ST ROSSVILLE, 307415414Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLAY, BRODERICK TREMICE2300 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTFAILURE TO APPEARMORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER4528 HIGHLAND AVE APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MURRAY, KASEY DANIELLE2440 WILLIAMS ST MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)NEIGHBORS, NATASHIA2693 OLD CHATTANOOGA ROAD DALTON, 30740Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PETRAITIS, JEDIDIAH F1008 GILMORE AVE NASHVILLE, 37214Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARHODES, MARQUELLE ALEXANDER110 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSCOTT, RONALD E9207 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSHELTON, KIRK C228 HENDRICK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSIONRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERSHERARD, CARL DARWIN1273 TOWNEHILLS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCHILD ENDANGERMENTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHROPSHIRE, DARTELL DEANTE5228 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOPEN CONTAINER LAWSMARTT, OTIS MARTIN7513 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, MICHAEL D600 DANBRIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL BATTERYWOODEN, LADAYISHA LASHAWN1269 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/02/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

SXHEDULE 1 DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION/ CASUAL EXCHANGE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, LEBRON TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BUCKNER, IVAN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/19/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON CAREATHERS, TERRANCE DEMERTIUS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CARREATHERS, TONY J

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/18/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY CONWAY, KENNETH RAY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/05/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON GRANT, DAVID EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLMAN, KASEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HOOD, LAKADA LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO HORTON, SAMUEL LAVERN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/16/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JENKINS, DAKOTA RAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/05/2001

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LAY, BRODERICK TREMICE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/31/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FAILURE TO APPEAR LAYNE, JACQUELINE MIRANDA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/27/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MANCINI, ANTHONY NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/27/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/03/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MURRAY, KASEY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) NEIGHBORS, NATASHIA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PALMER, GERALD A

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETRAITIS, JEDIDIAH F

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/18/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SCOTT, RONALD E

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/29/1969

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS SHIPLEY, TANYA GAYLE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SHROPSHIRE, DARTELL DEANTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SMARTT, OTIS MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SMITH, MICHAEL D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/04/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY WADE, RONDALE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WOODEN, LADAYISHA LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT WRIGHT, JASMINE DENISECALI

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 04/01/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/28/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING







