City Attorney Emily O'Donnell Abruptly Resigns

City Attorney Emily O'Donnell abruptly resigned on Friday morning.

She was cleaning out her desk after a meeting at the mayor's office.

Mayor Tim Kelly had named her as the first female city attorney for Chattanooga.

Ms. O'Donnell received her B.A. in Political Science from Sewanee: The University of the South and her J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law. She began her career as a staff attorney for Legal Aid of East Tennessee, representing low-income people in civil legal matters including Landlord/Tenant, Fair Housing, family law, consumer protection, and educational issues. She has also worked as a nonprofit executive, lobbyist, and solo practitioner.