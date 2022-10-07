4 Arrested In Dayton For Sept. 14th Burglary

 Friday, October 7, 2022 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Friday, October 7, 2022

  • Ricky Taylor

  • Danny Berry

  • Elizabeth Baglan

  • Joseph Keith


The Dayton Police Department along with help from the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department has solved a large residential burglary from Sept. 14.
 
According to Dayton Police Chief Tracy Blevins, his agency along with the help of the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department started an intensive investigation into the burglary. A large safe and its entire contents were taken from the residence just off Second Avenue.
 
“We began looking at video cameras from residences and businesses in the area.
We had a time frame to look at and narrowed down the vehicle we were looking for,” said Lt. Steve Rievley of the Dayton Police Department. “One of the officers recognized as seeing the vehicle and knew the person that was driving it. We then set up surveillance on the residence."
 
Lt. Rievley said they continued watching the property and got enough evidence to obtain a search warrant of the residence.
 
“When we entered the residence, we found a good majority of the property in the safe.”
 
The occupant of the house Ricky Eugene Taylor, 38, of Dayton was arrested by the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 
 
“With the Grand Jury close, we just went ahead and took the case to them for an indictment,” said Lt. Rievley.
 
Taylor was indicted on two counts of burglary, theft over $250,000, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and theft of property over $2,500.
 
12th Judicial Court Judge John Cameron set a $90,000 dollar bond on Taylor and set an Oct. 18 court date for arraignment. Also charged in the case were Elizabeth Danielle Baglan with burglary and theft of property over $250,000. 
 
Lt. Rievley said that the officers recovered a lot of the stolen property from the safe in the possession of Joseph Keith, Jr. He was indicted by the Grand Jury on theft of property over $250,000.
 
Lt. Rievley said that the trio was helped by Danny Ray Berry who broke open the safe. He was charged with theft of property over $60,000.
 
Chief Blevins said that the Sheriff’s Department was strategic in assisting them in the case. 
 
Taylor has an extensive history with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department including a 2002 escape with Rhea County where he was the getaway driver for George Hyatt and Jason Janow.
 
They were later captured in Fort Myers, Fl., by Lee County Deputies. Taylor was 18 at that time.

October 7, 2022

