Police Blotter: Employee In Bathroom Asked To Leave Because Of Marijuana Smell; Fired Sonic Employee Is Upset

Police were called to 6933 Lee Hwy. because there was a man in the bathroom and it smelled of pot. Police spoke to the man after he had finished using the facility and the room smelled of marijuana. When the man had completed his business, the officer spoke to him outside the restroom and told him the business wanted him to leave. He said he worked for the business. The officer spoke to an employee who said the man does do some work for them but based on the experience in the restroom, they wanted him to leave. The employee said the man could come back on Monday and explain the situation to the manager, but until then he needed to go. The man denied smoking marijuana in the bathroom. He said he does smoke marijuana, but not where he works. The officer told the man, regardless of if he did or didn’t, he was asked to leave and he needed to comply. The man complied and said he would stay away until Monday when he could talk to the manger.

* * *

A woman on Cross Street told police her father’s cell phone had been stolen. She said her niece, after a brief verbal dispute, grabbed the phone and left in a green Rav-4. The woman said her father didn’t want to press charges.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported to police there was a magazine with rounds in the parking lot near Firehouse Subs at 5546 Highway 153. An officer located the magazine, which was rusted, but had 12 rounds, four of which were hollow points. The officer took the magazine and the rounds to Chattanooga's Property.

* * *

A man at Brainerd Coin Laundry at 4011 Brainerd Road found a wallet with various cards and a Social Security card at the laundromat and wanted to return it to the police. There was a state of TN Correctional Release ID card inside the wallet. The wallet will be turned into Property.

* * *

A man on Lake Haven Drive told police someone stole the catalytic converter off his vehicle. He said a neighbor saw a black Toyota Corolla with a busted out back window in the area. It is unknown if this will be the suspect.

* * *



Police initiated a traffic stop on N. Chamberlain Avenue due to the driver's headlight not functioning properly. Police spoke with the driver and the passenger. Police gave the driver a verbal warning.

* * *



While on patrol on Grand Avenue, an officer saw a parked white Kia K5. The tag had a paper temp tag on it. A recent BOLO was sent out for a theft of $250,000 in jewelry where the suspects fled in a white Kia with a paper temp tag. The officer found the owner of this Kia lives on Grand Avenue. Through Coplink, the officer found that another woman also lives at the address and she is around the same age that the male suspects in the theft appear to be. The officer couldn’t find any connections to any men matching the suspect through Coplink.

* * *

The owner of Parker’s Brainerd Gulf at 3660 Brainerd Road told police someone cut off and stole catalytic converters off of three vehicles. He said his business will be paying to have the catalytic converters replaced but it is unknown at this time as to the cost. He didn’t have any security cameras but after this he will be installing them.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at Sonic at 3222 Cummings Hwy. A man had just been fired and was upset about it. He felt like he was done wrong and wanted to address this. He has now learned that this is not the process to take. Due to the actions of the man, he was trespassed from the Sonic property.