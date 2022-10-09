Police Blotter: Scammer Steals Over $11,000 From Couple's Home Equity Line; Man Has Handgun Stolen From Truck At Hotel

A woman told police someone called the Truist Bank at 4616 Hwy. 58 and claimed to be her and moved money from her and her husband's home equity line of credit into their checking account and then opened another checking account in her name and moved money to it and started spending it. She said as a result they are out $11,770.49. She said the bank has not returned the money to the home equity line and are requiring a police report. She said the bank has changed all of their account numbers and closed the checking account which the person opened. Police recommended that she and her husband place a freeze on their credit records and read "identity theft.gov" and follow the guidelines in it.

A man told police he checked into the Holiday Inn at 6274 Artesian Circle that morning at approximately 1 a.m. At 4 a.m. he said he was reacting to the air quality in the room and was moved to another room. He said he forgot his wallet in the original room. At 9:30 a.m. he was allowed back into that room to retrieve his wallet. He said that at that time he discovered $150 in cash had been taken from his wallet. The hotel general manager reviewed cameras and the door to the room in question is not well covered and no one is seen going near it. The man was comped his night stay and another night as well by management of the hotel. The man said he canceled his credit cards in an abundance of caution in case the numbers were copied.

A disorder was reported at the Truist Bank at 2120 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with a man who told them he made a disrespectful comment to a woman and they starting arguing and

screaming profanities at each other. After speaking with both parties, the man decided to walk home while the woman got on the bus and left the area.

A man told police he believes he lost his wallet at Union Hill Baptist Church, 1800 N. Chamberlain Ave., on Sunday between 4-7 p.m. The wallet was described as cotton-material with Marvel characters printed on it. The wallet contained the man's Social Security card, TN ID, CashApp card, and a $5 bill. The man said he was notified by CashApp that someone attempted to use his card three times for Securus Inmate Call Video; however, the payments were declined. There is no suspect information. The man does not wish to press charges.

A woman on N. Concord Road told police the driver's side rear door on her vehicle was damaged. She said she noticed after church around 12:15 p.m. that her rear driver's side door was open. She said she had valuable items in the car, but nothing was taken from the vehicle. She said the door

seemed to be damaged from being pried open. She believes the damage is around $500 for the door. There is no suspect information.

A man at Vapor Tonics, 810 Broad St., told police he believes a man he identified stole his Social Security card, reactivated his "Wisly" debit card and stole $300 from him. He said he met the man at the Rescue Mission on St. Elmo Avenue. He told police the man is known for "doing stuff like

this." He was unable to show evidence of the man stealing his money and Social Security card. He only knew the man by his name.

A man told police he parked his 2012 Ford F150 at 6338 Hwy. 58 at approximately 8 a.m. He said when he returned to the vehicle at approximately 6:30 p.m., he discovered that the catalytic converter had been cut off his vehicle. There is no suspect information.

Police were notified that a yellow Porsche Cayen had fled a traffic stop earlier in the evening. This Porsche was then located in the parking lot at 1101 Arlington Ave., which serves as the physical address for the Bayberry Apartments. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time officers made contact with the vehicle. The tag displayed on the vehicle was an Alabama tag that expired on 11/21. Nothing of interest was located in plain view. The vehicle was not reported stolen at this time.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle at 951 Boynton Dr. Police found a 2021 white Toyota Tundra with a FL tag with the motor running and the gas tank gauge showing almost full. The doors were locked, lights were off and no one was around the vehicle. The VIN was verified. The truck was negative stolen and came back as a rental.

A man told police he was driving down Lee Highway towards the interstate when he clipped a shopping cart belonging to a homeless person with his passenger side mirror, causing damage. The homeless person, identified as "Cid," was walking on the shoulder of Lee Highway, pushing the shopping cart and was not struck by the vehicle. The man valued the damage to his vehicle at

approximately $400.

Police observed a man pushing a dumpster cart down Cowart Street and got out to conduct a field interview with him. The man said he had gathered some things from the dumpster at The Choo Choo and was heading back to his home. Police checked the man for warrants and none were found. Police also checked for calls on thefts from The Choo Choo and none were located from the past two weeks.

A man at the Clarion Inn, 3641 Cummings Hwy., told police his truck, V1, had been broken into and his Smith and Wesson M&P Viking Tactical semi-auto handgun had been taken from inside the vehicle. Police observed the V1 to have the front passenger window busted out and a large rock lying in the seat. The man said he had just previously left his vehicle to go inside the hotel approximately 30 minutes before returning and finding his truck window busted and his handgun gone. The man will be calling in at a later time with the serial number for the firearm.