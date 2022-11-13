2 Shot In 2nd Major Shooting Incident In Chattanooga On The Same Day

Two people were shot late Saturday night in the second major shooting incident in Chattanooga within hours of one another.

There was a gun battle on Cooley Street on Saturday afternoon in which police officers became involved. Two people were shot.

Then at 10:55 p..m, Chattanooga Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of the 6200 block of Lee Highway. Officers had been notified that multiple shots had been fired there.

P olice located evidence of multiple shots fired, however, did not find any victims on the scene.

Related to the incident, a man party was detained on the scene and arrested for active warrants.

Later in the evening, two victims suffering gunshot wounds arrived at local hospitals.

The details of the shooting have yet to be determined, however, it does appear to be an isolated event. The investigation is ongoing.