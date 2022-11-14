Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Who Has Never Been To Chattanooga Is Sent Traffic Ticket; Woman's New Neighbors Help Themselves To Her Things

  • Monday, November 14, 2022

A man called police and said he is being dunned for a traffic violation from cameras at Highway 153 and Gadd Road. He said that he has never been to Chattanooga. He said the tag shown in the camera picture ID on a silver Nissan Frontier does not match the tag on his Ford Escape. He said the "B" and "W" have been reversed. He said he tried previously to get this cleared up, but unsuccessfully. The man sent an email with the information and it was forwarded to the correct officer to handle.

* * *

A woman at apartments on Ocoee Street told police someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked outside. She said she is not sure when it could have happened, but when she came out to her vehicle she noticed the passenger side front and rear doors were dented and scratched.

* * *

While on routine patrol on E. 10th Street, police noticed a man seated on a log that was located on private property. Police told the man that this is private property and he is no longer allowed to be here or return. Police identified the man and after the conversation, the man left the area without incident. This report serves as documentation that this man has been warned to not return to the property. Police were recently instructed by the property owner to inform anyone who is found on this property that they needed to vacate or face criminal trespass charges. Police have issued multiple citations in lieu of criminal trespassing.

* * *

A woman told police she lost her wallet at approximately 7 p.m. at the Hamilton Place Mall. She said inside her wallet were her misc. IDs, misc. credit/debit cards, cash and some gift cards.

* * *

Police were called to the Chatt Inn, 2000 E 23rd St., for a disorder. Two men were removed from the premises for non-payment and were in the process of packing to leave. A disagreement began between the men and staff. The vehicle the men were driving wouldn't start and, after the disagreement, staff wanted the two off the property. The man owning the vehicle already had AAA en route and police were able to get the men and staff to agree to stay away from each other until AAA could arrive and tow the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on 3rd Avenue told police her car was broken into and a folding knife, about six inches in length, was stolen. Her vehicle, a 2015 Black Chevrolet Trax, did not have any damage; however, the contents of the console and glovebox had been spread throughout the car. The woman said that her car was locked and she did not know how anyone could have gotten into her car without damage or the alarm sounding. She noticed the theft around 3:30 p.m. that day, but she said she is a shut-in and had not been out to her car in a few days, so she could not be sure when the theft occurred. She valued the stolen knife at $50.

* * *

A woman on Appling Street told police another woman was using a picture of her as her Facebook profile picture. She said she has never spoken to this other woman in her life, but knows that she went to high school with her husband. She said she reached out to this other woman via Facebook Messenger and asked why she was using her pictures. She said the woman replied "(expletive), I will kill you." Police did observe this message that was sent from the woman. She told police she had heard from a friend who contacted that woman in regards to the threat. The friend told her that the woman was drunk and did not mean to send it, but it appeared that she was jealous of her. She tola police that she did not want to press charges, but just wanted this incident documented.

* * *

A man on Brainerd Road told police his Bluetooth speaker was stolen. He said he set the speaker down and left for a moment and, when he returned, the speaker was gone. The man does not have any suspect information.

* * *

A woman told police that while she was moving things out of her car into her new apartment at the Camden Oaks Apartments at 2153 Camden St., around 1 p.m., she set a WiFi box down on the curb in the parking lot for just a few minutes while she was taking other things into her apartment. She said when she got back to it, it was gone. She said there are cameras there, but they are not set up at the main office.

