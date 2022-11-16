Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARTOL, ROBERT RALPH 
2925 HUMPHREY BRIDGE ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT 
1659 WATAUGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045049 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

BLANKENBAKER, ERIC D 
23 SKY DR WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, ERIC GIG 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROWN, RICKY ALLEN 
449 COUNTY ROAD 165 HOMELESS AUTAUGAVILLE, 36003 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, THOMAS E 
2604 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772766 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR 
5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOG, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISK

CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE 
1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CHONG, ANGEL 
2407 DOGWOOD SEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHURCHVILLE, DANIEL ALAN 
9392 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EASON, ALEX BLAIN 
440 CARROL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ELKINS, GRACIE M 
466 15TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FITZPATRICK, RACHELE DENISE 
2324 GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ([POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

FOOTE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
9017 LEAMON RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FRANKLIN, JIMMY LEE 
3535 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

GANN, RHONDA D 
2360 SARGENT DALY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

GARCIA, CHRISTIAN RONALDO 
3228 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAVES, MISTY RAE 
1713 SMALL ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GRIFFITH, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
1451 CARTWRIGHT LOOP WHITWELL, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAWTHORNE, LARNETTA NATISHA 
2515 JUDSON LN CHATTANTTOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STALKING

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOSKINS, CALEB J 
9130 BELLEAU RIDGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON POLICE

JACKSON, TEEARIQ LAJONG 
1 E 11TH ST #801 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JONES, QUINTON MAKQUICE 
5243 DONLYN LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL 
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KENNEDY, VINCENT LADALE 
3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONSPIRACY TO FILE A FALSE REPORT
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

LEARY, BRIELLE KIERSTEN 
8109 HALE ROAH HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA S 
6901 DELBERT LN Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCKELDIN, HUSEN O 
3922 ROSALAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ODOM, JENNIFER YACHA 
3515 6 TH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PATTERSON, RANDAY ADAM 
2727 OLD GRADE ROAD DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO GA)

SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE 
4400 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAYLOR, ANTHONY TERRELL 
2133 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062631 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

TURNER, JAMES RYAN 
3401 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WATTS, SANDRA MARIE 
2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILLIAMS, AMBER VICTORIA 
4108 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, BLAKE EDWARD 
982 HARKWICK ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, HUNTER REID 
7868 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)

WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE 
2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 373215450 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

