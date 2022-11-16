Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARTOL, ROBERT RALPH

2925 HUMPHREY BRIDGE ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT

1659 WATAUGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045049

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



BLANKENBAKER, ERIC D

23 SKY DR WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, ERIC GIG

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROWN, RICKY ALLEN

449 COUNTY ROAD 165 HOMELESS AUTAUGAVILLE, 36003

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BYRD, THOMAS E

2604 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772766

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR

5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOG, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISK



CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE

1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



CHONG, ANGEL

2407 DOGWOOD SEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHURCHVILLE, DANIEL ALAN

9392 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EASON, ALEX BLAIN

440 CARROL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ELKINS, GRACIE M

466 15TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FITZPATRICK, RACHELE DENISE

2324 GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ([POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH



FOOTE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

9017 LEAMON RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FRANKLIN, JIMMY LEE

3535 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



GANN, RHONDA D

2360 SARGENT DALY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000



GARCIA, CHRISTIAN RONALDO

3228 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAVES, MISTY RAE

1713 SMALL ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GRIFFITH, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

1451 CARTWRIGHT LOOP WHITWELL, 37347

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAWTHORNE, LARNETTA NATISHA

2515 JUDSON LN CHATTANTTOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STALKING



HOOD, WALTER JAMES

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HOSKINS, CALEB J

9130 BELLEAU RIDGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT ON POLICE



JACKSON, TEEARIQ LAJONG

1 E 11TH ST #801 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



JONES, QUINTON MAKQUICE

5243 DONLYN LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL

1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KENNEDY, VINCENT LADALE

3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONSPIRACY TO FILE A FALSE REPORT

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT



LEARY, BRIELLE KIERSTEN

8109 HALE ROAH HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA S

6901 DELBERT LN Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCKELDIN, HUSEN O

3922 ROSALAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ODOM, JENNIFER YACHA

3515 6 TH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPATTERSON, RANDAY ADAM2727 OLD GRADE ROAD DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO GA)SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE4400 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAYLOR, ANTHONY TERRELL2133 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062631Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONTURNER, JAMES RYAN3401 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WATTS, SANDRA MARIE2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWILLIAMS, AMBER VICTORIA4108 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTYWILLIAMS, BLAKE EDWARD982 HARKWICK ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWILLIAMS, HUNTER REID7868 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 373215450Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BARTOL, ROBERT RALPH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/01/1971

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, ERIC GIG

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 04/28/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BYRD, THOMAS E

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 06/11/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISK CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) CHONG, ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/21/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHURCHVILLE, DANIEL ALAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FITZPATRICK, RACHELE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ([POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

FOOTE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FRANKLIN, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR GANN, RHONDA D

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/21/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000 GARCIA, CHRISTIAN RONALDO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAVES, MISTY RAE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/03/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRIFFITH, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/07/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANKINS, MARGARET REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/07/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/08/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAWTHORNE, LARNETTA NATISHA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STALKING HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOSKINS, CALEB J

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/06/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, TEEARIQ LAJONG

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/14/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT JONES, QUINTON MAKQUICE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/08/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT LEARY, BRIELLE KIERSTEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCKELDIN, HUSEN O

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ODOM, JENNIFER YACHA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/11/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ORR, JESSICA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING PATTERSON, RANDAY ADAM

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/27/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO GA) PAYNE, HAB WALLACE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHEPHEARD, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS