Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT
1659 WATAUGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045049
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
BROWN, RICKY ALLEN
449 COUNTY ROAD 165 HOMELESS AUTAUGAVILLE, 36003
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EASON, ALEX BLAIN
440 CARROL DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON POLICE
KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL
1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KENNEDY, VINCENT LADALE
3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONSPIRACY TO FILE A FALSE REPORT
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA S
6901 DELBERT LN Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BARTOL, ROBERT RALPH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, ERIC GIG
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 04/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BYRD, THOMAS E
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/11/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISK
|
|CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|CHONG, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CHURCHVILLE, DANIEL ALAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|
|
|FITZPATRICK, RACHELE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ([POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
|
|FOOTE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|FRANKLIN, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|GANN, RHONDA D
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/21/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GARCIA, CHRISTIAN RONALDO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAVES, MISTY RAE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFITH, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/07/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HANKINS, MARGARET REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/07/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/08/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HAWTHORNE, LARNETTA NATISHA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- STALKING
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HOSKINS, CALEB J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, TEEARIQ LAJONG
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/14/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|JONES, QUINTON MAKQUICE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|LEARY, BRIELLE KIERSTEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCKELDIN, HUSEN O
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ODOM, JENNIFER YACHA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/11/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ORR, JESSICA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|PATTERSON, RANDAY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO GA)
|
|PAYNE, HAB WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPHEARD, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TAYLOR, ANTHONY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|TURNER, JAMES RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WATTS, SANDRA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILLIAMS, AMBER VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WILLIAMS, BLAKE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, HUNTER REID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/15/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)
|