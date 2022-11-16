Latest Headlines

Walker County Fugitive Dies In Exchange of Gunfire With U.S. Marshals

  • Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon that wanted fugitive John R. Wells, Jr., 49, died in an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at a hotel on Shallowford Road in Chattanooga.

Wells was wanted by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the Oct. 27th shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.

His wife was treated and released from the hospital after several days of care.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services personnel responded on Wednesday at 12:41 a.m. to 7017 Shallowford Road at the request of Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Once the investigation has concluded, HCSO Investigative Services will turn its findings over to the district attorney.

Sheriff Wilson thanked the U.S. Marshals’ Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force and South East Regional Fugitive Task Force for their diligence and endless efforts to locate Wells.

