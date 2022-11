A 43-year-old man was critically injured while crossing Cummings Highway on Thursday afternoon.

At 3:52 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck. Police located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police were advised the victim was crossing Cummings Highway headed to the Mapco. At the same time, a vehicle was pulling out of the Mapco parking lot when it struck the victim.