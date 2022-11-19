Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALMUTLAQ, SAAD SALEH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ASHLEY, REMINGTON DALE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAKER, EDDIE CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/21/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COCHRAN, MICHAEL JEROME

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GEORGIA) COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/24/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COX, COLBY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAWFORD, JAMES JOHN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500

CRUMP, MARIO LAPHONSE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF) FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR HENLEY, RICHARD ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/24/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT KENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000) KOROMA, PATRICK B

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/05/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. LEWIS, JARED DANA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/23/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF (FENTANYL) FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LONG, GABRIELLE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN

LYONS, PAYTON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/31/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/06/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDONALD, CODY LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/30/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MULLEN, ALIYAH R

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NASH, CANDACE LURUNIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PARDUE, MICHAEL TREY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/10/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA) PERRY, JAMES DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/13/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, QUINDELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE