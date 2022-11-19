Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, November 19, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALMUTLAQ, SAAD SALEH 
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND 
7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL 
9517 LOT A BARBEE ROAD SODDY DASIY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

ASHLEY, REMINGTON DALE 
6503 LINDSEY STREET APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAUTISTA-ALVARADO, SINDY NOHELI 
275 EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REPEALED

BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE 
5413 HANCOCK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374162414 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

COX, COLBY RYAN 
5887 STONE WALL APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAWFORD, JAMES JOHN 
8206 NW 73RD AVE TAMARAC, 33321 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500

CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRUMP, MARIO LAPHONSE 
188 PARKVIEW PLACE DRIVE MCDONALD, 30253 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

DILL, NOAH BLAKE 
8319 ROY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

FARGO, MATTHEW JAMES 
1023 SUMMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052948 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA 
17258 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED, CANCELLED LICENSE (

FRANCO, ERIKA S 
1507 HIKORY VALLEY RD APT 88 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE 
5503 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HENLEY, RICHARD ALBERT 
3002 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

KOROMA, PATRICK B 
1964 MAPLE ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LEWIS, JARED DANA 
109 MORNING SIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF (FENTANYL) FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LONG, GABRIELLE DENISE 
5673 SHERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN

LYONS, PAYTON SCOTT 
1028 DARTMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON 
202 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MALCHASKI, CHRISTY MARIE 
7508 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES 
905 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDONALD, CODY LEE 
69 BEAVER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MULLEN, ALIYAH R 
1455 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 373122866 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MUNDY, NINA CHERI 
806 LAFAYETTE DR ROSSVILLE, 307412174 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

NASH, CANDACE LURUNIA 
314 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PARDUE, MICHAEL TREY 
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, JAMES DARRELL 
11229 LOT 49 SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, QUINDELL 
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REESE, DAVID PATRICK 
5766 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ROJAS VALLE, ARACELI 
1918 DAYLONG PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SLAYTON, KELBY CHRISTOPHER 
240 PEN STREET TRENTION, 30753 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SULLIVAN, ANTONIO DEON 
3547 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062716 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TROLLINGER, DARRIUS DEWAYNE 
3123 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063926 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TUMLIN, KENNY K 
6902 ECHO GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VILLANVEVA, ALEJANDRO 
843 PARK RIDGE CIRCLE ROSWELL, 30075 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WEBB, KIMBERLY SUSAN 
6923 ECHO GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT

WILSON, WILLIAM JOE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


Here are the mug shots:

ALMUTLAQ, SAAD SALEH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ASHLEY, REMINGTON DALE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAKER, EDDIE CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COCHRAN, MICHAEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GEORGIA)
COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COX, COLBY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAWFORD, JAMES JOHN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
CRUMP, MARIO LAPHONSE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HENLEY, RICHARD ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
KENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
KOROMA, PATRICK B
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/05/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO.
    GEORGIA)
LEWIS, JARED DANA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF (FENTANYL) FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LONG, GABRIELLE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
LYONS, PAYTON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/06/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDONALD, CODY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MULLEN, ALIYAH R
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NASH, CANDACE LURUNIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PARDUE, MICHAEL TREY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA)
PERRY, JAMES DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, QUINDELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REESE, DAVID PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SIMPSON, PIERSEN STOW
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLAYTON, KELBY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SULLIVAN, ANTONIO DEON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GEORGIA)
TROLLINGER, DARRIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TUMLIN, KENNY K
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WILSON, WILLIAM JOE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

