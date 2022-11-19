Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALMUTLAQ, SAAD SALEH
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND
7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL
9517 LOT A BARBEE ROAD SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
ASHLEY, REMINGTON DALE
6503 LINDSEY STREET APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAUTISTA-ALVARADO, SINDY NOHELI
275 EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REPEALED
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
5413 HANCOCK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374162414
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COX, COLBY RYAN
5887 STONE WALL APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAWFORD, JAMES JOHN
8206 NW 73RD AVE TAMARAC, 33321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500
CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRUMP, MARIO LAPHONSE
188 PARKVIEW PLACE DRIVE MCDONALD, 30253
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
DILL, NOAH BLAKE
8319 ROY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
FARGO, MATTHEW JAMES
1023 SUMMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052948
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA
17258 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED, CANCELLED LICENSE (
FRANCO, ERIKA S
1507 HIKORY VALLEY RD APT 88 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE
5503 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HENLEY, RICHARD ALBERT
3002 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
KOROMA, PATRICK B
1964 MAPLE ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEWIS, JARED DANA
109 MORNING SIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF (FENTANYL) FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LONG, GABRIELLE DENISE
5673 SHERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
LYONS, PAYTON SCOTT
1028 DARTMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON
202 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MALCHASKI, CHRISTY MARIE
7508 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES
905 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDONALD, CODY LEE
69 BEAVER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MULLEN, ALIYAH R
1455 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 373122866
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MUNDY, NINA CHERI
806 LAFAYETTE DR ROSSVILLE, 307412174
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
NASH, CANDACE LURUNIA
314 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PARDUE, MICHAEL TREY
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PERRY, JAMES DARRELL
11229 LOT 49 SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, QUINDELL
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REESE, DAVID PATRICK
5766 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
ROJAS VALLE, ARACELI
1918 DAYLONG PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SLAYTON, KELBY CHRISTOPHER
240 PEN STREET TRENTION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SULLIVAN, ANTONIO DEON
3547 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062716
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TROLLINGER, DARRIUS DEWAYNE
3123 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063926
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TUMLIN, KENNY K
6902 ECHO GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VILLANVEVA, ALEJANDRO
843 PARK RIDGE CIRCLE ROSWELL, 30075
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WEBB, KIMBERLY SUSAN
6923 ECHO GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
WILSON, WILLIAM JOE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALMUTLAQ, SAAD SALEH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|ASHLEY, REMINGTON DALE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|BAKER, EDDIE CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|COCHRAN, MICHAEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GEORGIA)
|COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|COX, COLBY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|CRAWFORD, JAMES JOHN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
|CRUMP, MARIO LAPHONSE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $500
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
|FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
|HENDERSON, VICTORIA LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|HENLEY, RICHARD ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
|KENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
|KOROMA, PATRICK B
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
|LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/05/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER CO.
GEORGIA)
|LEWIS, JARED DANA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF (FENTANYL) FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|LONG, GABRIELLE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
|LYONS, PAYTON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
|MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/06/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
|MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|MCDONALD, CODY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|MULLEN, ALIYAH R
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|NASH, CANDACE LURUNIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|PARDUE, MICHAEL TREY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
|PERRY, JAMES DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|RAY, QUINDELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|REESE, DAVID PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|SIMPSON, PIERSEN STOW
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|SLAYTON, KELBY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|SULLIVAN, ANTONIO DEON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GEORGIA)
|TROLLINGER, DARRIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|TUMLIN, KENNY K
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|WILSON, WILLIAM JOE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/18/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
