2 Units At Signal View Apartments Damaged By Fire Tuesday Night

Aggressive firefighting kept an apartment fire from expanding to additional units at a complex on Mountain Creek Road Tuesday night.

Companies were called to the Signal View Apartments, 900 Mountain Creek Road, at 9 p.m. and Quint 17 found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the windows of an apartment on the first floor of one of the buildings inside the large complex. Flames were spreading to an apartment above it on the second floor.

Firefighters made an initial attack from the exterior, knocking down the main body of fire. Other members of the CFD worked to evacuate residents in dozens of other surrounding apartments. A second alarm was called to bring more personnel to the apartments. As additional crews arrived on the scene, they transitioned to the interior to continue attacking and extinguishing flames.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 15 minutes.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire will be under investigation. Two apartments were damaged by the fire. Residents in one of the damaged units will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Quint 17, Ladder 19, Ladder 5, Engine 12, Engine 22, Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1, Quint 10, Quint 14, Quint 16, Squad 20, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Blue Shift) responded, along with CPD, CFD Investigations, HCEMS, Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue’s Mobile Rehab Unit. Red Bank, Dallas Bay, East Ridge and Signal Mountain helped provide coverage at our fire halls while CFD crews worked this incident.