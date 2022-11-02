Latest Headlines

County Commission Overrules Weston Wamp Vetoes

  • Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The County Commission on Wednesday overruled four vetoes by County Mayor Weston Wamp of commission resolutions related to his attempts to fire County Attorney Rheubin Taylor.

County Mayor Wamp had issued the vetoes on Monday at the end of his time for doing so.

Unanimously overruled were vetoes on:

- A resolution to protect and insure the integrity of the county attorney's office

- A resolution to insure the continuation of all government operations and contracts

- A resolution to establish a civil service system for employees of county general government

- A resolution for a moratorium on any termination of employees until the civil service system was in place.

The commission, after overturning the vetoes, proceeded to rescind the two resolutions on civil service. They did so after attorney Dee Hobbs of the county attorney's office said county general government employees are already under a form of civil service. He said it might be possible to do some tweaks to that system.

Commissioner Steve Highlander said he did not favor the commission moving to "a full-blown federal-type civil service system."

County Mayor Wamp urged the commission not to go forward with enhancing civil service, saying it would be "the first Republican body in decades to do so. Please do not take us further toward civil service."

At the start of a lengthy discussion, County Mayor Wamp said, "I am very hopeful we can get to a resolution of this issue. We were not elected to be at odds with one another or to be lawyering up."

He said, "I don't want to be adversarial. A couple of the vetoes came at the request of several members of the commission."

Attorney John Konvalinka, who has been advising the commission, issued a three-page opinion defending the validity of the four-year contract given County Attorney Taylor by the prior County Commission in 2021. He cited a section of state law from 1983 saying that such contracts could be awarded past the term of the current commission.

County Mayor Wamp said he was relying on opinions from CTAS and a Knoxville attorney saying the contract could be held invalid in court.

County Attorney Taylor has filed suit in Chancery Court against the county mayor on the issue.

Commission Vice Chairman Joe Graham praised County Attorney Taylor, saying, "He is an honorable man. I would trust him with my wife and my billfold."

He said he had always understood that the county attorney and the auditor "were half the county mayor's and half ours." He said one possible resolution would be for County Attorney Taylor to work for the commission and for County Mayor Wamp to hire his own attorney.

Vice Chairman Graham said former County Mayor Claude Ramsey had hired Mike Carter for his attorney.

Commissioner Jeff Eversole said there should be a "moving on" from the Wamp-Taylor standoff. He said, "We spent the first hour and a half of this meeting on this. We've got pressing business to take care of."

Commissioner Greg Beck raised the issue of the county mayor having seized contents of the Taylor computer, having instructed the sheriff to block him from going into the office, and stopping his health insurance. Attorney Konvalinka said the County Commission has oversight of county buildings.

Commissioner Gene-O Shipley said he had hoped for a resolution of the dispute, but "we have made very little progress today. The longer this goes the more it is going to fester." He said he hopes it is resolved in the next few weeks.

County Mayor Wamp said the Taylor office "has wasted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars. It is not the most efficient county office."

He said, "I would not have made the decision I did (to fire the county attorney) if I was not certain I would win in court."

The Konvalinka cost was put at $10,000. Commissioner David Sharpe asked the county mayor's office for information on how much an attorney for the county mayor was costing.

County Mayor Wamp said contract extensions for the county attorney go far back. He said those were entrenched "and it has worked pretty damn well" for the county attorney.

Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2022
Soddy Daisy Honors Nunley, Cothran On Their Final Commission Meeting
Soddy Daisy Honors Nunley, Cothran On Their Final Commission Meeting
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2022
Attorney General Skrmetti Announces $84 Million Payout To Combat Opioid Crisis
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2022
Lee Volleyball Wins In Five Over Christian Brothers
Lee Volleyball Wins In Five Over Christian Brothers
  • Sports
  • 11/3/2022
UTC Tennis Travels To SoCon Fall Invite
  • Sports
  • 11/3/2022
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Company Has Catalytic Converters Stolen 6 Times; Man's $55 Check Mailed To BCBS "Washed" And Cashed For $2,500
  • 11/4/2022

An employee of Choo Choo Movers at 3889 Hixson Pike called police to report someone had cut both catalytic converters off of a new company owned 2022 Isuzu NPR box truck and stole them. She said ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/4/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/4/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, GENE HUBERT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 66 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY THEFT ... more

Breaking News
All Eyes To Be On New Bikini Bar On Honest Street
  • 11/3/2022
Red Bank Businessman Charged As Drug Dealer
Red Bank Businessman Charged As Drug Dealer
  • 11/3/2022
Friends Of Slain Post Office Manager Raise Funds For His Family
Friends Of Slain Post Office Manager Raise Funds For His Family
  • 11/3/2022
Historic Park Hotel That Is Being Developed For Downtown Condos Sells For $4.5 Million
  • 11/3/2022
Man Found Dead In Church Parking Lot In Cleveland Monday Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
  • 11/3/2022
Opinion
Federal Courts Play Essential But Secondary Role In Elections
  • 11/4/2022
Polls And The Ultimate Conundrum
  • 11/4/2022
Yes On 3
  • 11/4/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/4/2022
Jeff Price: An Outstanding Citizen For All Of Red Bank
  • 11/3/2022
Sports
Top-Ranked Vols Expecting ‘Great Environment’ At #3 Georgia
  • 11/3/2022
Dan Fleser: Georgia Trying To Get A Handle On Vols High-Powered Offense
Dan Fleser: Georgia Trying To Get A Handle On Vols High-Powered Offense
  • 11/3/2022
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10 - Including Tennessee Over Georgia
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10 - Including Tennessee Over Georgia
  • 11/3/2022
Lee Volleyball Wins In Five Over Christian Brothers
Lee Volleyball Wins In Five Over Christian Brothers
  • 11/3/2022
UTC Tennis Travels To SoCon Fall Invite
  • 11/3/2022
Happenings
MAINx24 Set For Dec. 3 With Chili Championship, Adult Big Wheel Race
  • 11/3/2022
Salvation Army Kicks Off Giving Season With Love Beyond The Holidays Campaign
  • 11/3/2022
Jerry Summers - Airport Inn Nos. 3-12
Jerry Summers - Airport Inn Nos. 3-12
  • 11/3/2022
Lakesite To Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 3
Lakesite To Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 3
  • 11/4/2022
Cleveland Civitan Club Donates To CSCC For Scholarship Fund
Cleveland Civitan Club Donates To CSCC For Scholarship Fund
  • 11/4/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/4/2022
North River Civic Center Concert Series Returns Nov. 18
North River Civic Center Concert Series Returns Nov. 18
  • 11/4/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Sigma Chi Reunion
Best Of Grizzard - Sigma Chi Reunion
  • 11/4/2022
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Behind The Curtain Event
  • 11/3/2022
Chattanooga State Jazz Band Concert Is Tuesday
  • 11/3/2022
Opinion
Federal Courts Play Essential But Secondary Role In Elections
  • 11/4/2022
Polls And The Ultimate Conundrum
  • 11/4/2022
Yes On 3
  • 11/4/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: True Sticker Shock
Charles Siskin: True Sticker Shock
  • 11/2/2022
New Steak House Opening On Myrtle Street; Good Eats BBQ Adds Beer
  • 11/3/2022
Food Truck Friday Is Nov. 4 In Brainerd
Food Truck Friday Is Nov. 4 In Brainerd
  • 10/27/2022
Business
Enterprise Center To Receive $491,171 For Community Air Pollution Monitoring Project
  • 11/3/2022
Integrative Life Center Opens New Satellite Location In Chattanooga
  • 11/3/2022
U.S. Express Reports Rise In Operating Revenue, $22.7 Million Operating Loss For 3rd Quarter
  • 11/3/2022
Real Estate
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
  • 11/3/2022
GPS Sells Hixson Pike Property For $6.5 Million; Apartments To Go In
  • 11/3/2022
Derek English: Want To Make An Impact? Look At The Big Picture
  • 11/3/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
UTC, EPA Announce Partnership
UTC, EPA Announce Partnership
  • 11/3/2022
Lee’s Huff Receives Nurse Corps Scholarship
Lee’s Huff Receives Nurse Corps Scholarship
  • 11/2/2022
UTC Plans New Cybersecurity Degree For 2023 Launch
UTC Plans New Cybersecurity Degree For 2023 Launch
  • 11/3/2022
Living Well
Erlanger Community Health Centers Offer Annual Open Enrollment Help
  • 11/2/2022
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Dementia Seminar Offering CEUs, 1.5 Contact Hours
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Dementia Seminar Offering CEUs, 1.5 Contact Hours
  • 11/1/2022
Erlanger Health System Receives Orthopedic Center Of Excellence Designation From DNV; 1st In Tennessee
  • 11/2/2022
Memories
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Pioneer Day At Poe’s Tavern Historical Park Will Be Saturday
  • 11/2/2022
George Burnham: When Richard Nixon Sat In On Billy Graham Crusade
George Burnham: When Richard Nixon Sat In On Billy Graham Crusade
  • 10/31/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
  • 11/2/2022
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
  • 11/2/2022
Ruth Imverger Speaks At Green Thumb Garden Club Nov. 14
  • 11/2/2022
Travel
Tennessee Department Of Tourist Development Unveils 6 New Markers On "Tennessee Music Pathways"
  • 10/31/2022
Wakanda Forever Premieres At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2022
Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights Opens New Realm: Heart Of The Mountain
  • 10/28/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Mid-Term Elections: Will They Really Change Anything?
Bob Tamasy: Mid-Term Elections: Will They Really Change Anything?
  • 11/3/2022
Washington Hills UMC Hosts United Methodist Women's Day And Fall Revival
  • 11/3/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/2/2022
Obituaries
Tyler Deierhoi
  • 11/4/2022
Stacey Elizabeth Barrows
  • 11/4/2022
James Franklin Pangle
James Franklin Pangle
  • 11/4/2022
Area Obituaries
Trusley, Thomas "Tommy" (Spring City)
  • 11/4/2022
Weaver, Brenda Sue Williams Roden (LaFayette)
  • 11/4/2022
Phillips, Ernest Calvin (Cleveland)
Phillips, Ernest Calvin (Cleveland)
  • 11/3/2022