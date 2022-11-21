1 Person Seriously Injured In 4-Vehicle Wreck On I-75 Northbound Early Sunday Morning

A four-vehicle wreck on I-75 northbound near Cartersville, Ga., early Sunday morning stalled traffic for an hour and 45 minutes.

The Georgia State Patrol said at 5:05 a.m., troopers from Post 3 Cartersville responded to the crash near mile marker 297 in Bartow County.

A Jaguar F-Type was traveling north on Interstate 75 when the driver said a vehicle merged into their lane. The driver swerved to avoid a collision, but lost control of the Jaguar.

The Jaguar struck a guardrail, then re-entered the roadway, where it was struck by a Ford 500 traveling north on Interstate 75.

After the second impact, a Hyundai Sonata, traveling north on Interstate 75 struck the Jaguar.

A Chevrolet Monte Carlo traveled off the roadway to avoid a collision with the other vehicles and rolled over striking a tree. An occupant in the Chevrolet Monte Carlo was flown to Kennestone Hospital via life flight for a possible broken neck.