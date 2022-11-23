Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AR-RAHMAAN, RAPHEAL LAMAR

2009 CLEVELAND AVE HAMILTON, 374044518

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENNETT, KEIONTAE LAJUAN

4105 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE

3510 MEMPRO LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURNS, RICKY WINSTON

7626 ASHERTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BYRD, TYREKE DRESHUN

5012 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161923

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST - FORTEITURE CAPIAS

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

RESISTING ARREST - FORFEITURE CAPIAS

FAILURE TO APPEAR - FORFEITURE CAPIAS



CASEY, RICKY STORM

13791 BRITTAIN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH

1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



CROSS, JAMIE LYNN

1917 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 373793345

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DAVIS, DONALD ALLEN

2021 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)



DAY, ROBERT TERRELL

6574 EAST BRAINERD ROAD #701 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOCKERY, HUNTER LEE

125 SUMMITT ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



DORAN, CELESTE ANGELICA

1211 ALBANY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION



FORTSON, ALONZO BENJAMIN

1310 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



FRAZIER, JAMES KEVIN

3904 MINFHIS DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FREDRICKS, MICHAEL J

1623 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SIMPLE ASSAULT



GRAYS, PHILIP SAL

5922 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO

701 N Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374112800

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS

1310 HIXSON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISHCH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)



JEWELL, KIEHL SANFORD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



JORDAN, TEMPEST

3509 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA

9978 MOONLIGHT TRL SODDY DAISY, 373792507

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MADRON, MELANIE NICHOLE

3692 NAHOME LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



MARLER, KIMBERLY ANN

3331 HIGH WATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



MARSHALL, ASHLIE NICOLE

3825 HIXSON PK APT 322 HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MARTIN, CEDRICK D

7301 E BRAINERD RD, APT E10 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



MCCLENDON, AMANY ALESE

1640 KEEBLE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE

907 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112524

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE



MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE

750 COLONY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE

1530 ESSIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE

8830 SPRINGFEILD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FALURE TO APPEAR



PARKS, ANTOINE DEWAYNE

959 GATEWAY AVE Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER

114 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN

1614 Mary Dupre Dr Chattanooga, 374212538

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PORTER, GARY

4821 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ROGERS, PAMELA BROOK

495 DREAM CIRCLE JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE ASSAULT

SIMPLE ASSAULT



SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN

292 BYRD RD DAYTON, 373212810

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SIZEMORE, RYAN ANTHONY

292 BYRD RD DAYTON, 373212810

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT

13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 373797932

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST

FALSE REPORTS



STOKES, ZARIA NICOLE

3815 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



THORNBURG, MICHAEL DAVID

1120 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency:

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

VIO.

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAWCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATROXELL, BRITTANY LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF AN AUTOMOBILEVONKENNEN, MICHELE LEAH2141 CESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWALLER, CID FRANCISCO2428 IGOUFERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37374Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARD, ANTHONY LADARRELL6601 RIGGINS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEWARE, TERRANCE L6601 RIGGINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILLIAMS, SHAWN LEDALE8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214333Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)WITZEL, LINDSEY ROBINSON1442 OLD YORK HWY N DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEYOTHER, LARRY CHADWICK915 PICKETT RD SALE CREEK, 373739709Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

