Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH
1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DOCKERY, HUNTER LEE
125 SUMMITT ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
FREDRICKS, MICHAEL J
1623 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE ASSAULT
KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA
9978 MOONLIGHT TRL SODDY DAISY, 373792507
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCLENDON, AMANY ALESE
1640 KEEBLE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE
750 COLONY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN
1614 Mary Dupre Dr Chattanooga, 374212538
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, SHAWN LEDALE
8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214333
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)
Here are the mug shots:
|AR-RAHMAAN, RAPHEAL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BENNETT, KEIONTAE LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BURNS, RICKY WINSTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CASEY, RICKY STORM
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CROSS, JAMIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/28/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DAVIS, DONALD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/30/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
|
|DAY, ROBERT TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/14/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DORAN, CELESTE ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
|
|DUNNIGAN, KELSEY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT
- CONTEMPT
- CONTEMPT
- CONTEMPT
|
|FRAZIER, JAMES KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/08/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISHCH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|JEWELL, KIEHL SANFORD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/23/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|JONES, QUINTON MAKQUICE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|JORDAN, TEMPEST
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MADRON, MELANIE NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/21/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MARLER, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MARSHALL, ASHLIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, CEDRICK D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PARKS, ANTOINE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PORTER, GARY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROGERS, PAMELA BROOK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/26/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
|
|SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SIZEMORE, RYAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|STOKES, ZARIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA)
|
|THORNBURG, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/19/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TROXELL, BRITTANY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/11/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|VONKENNEN, MICHELE LEAH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WALLER, CID FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARD, ANTHONY LADARRELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/24/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|WARE, TERRANCE L
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WITZEL, LINDSEY ROBINSON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WOLFE, KATIE REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|YOTHER, LARRY CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|