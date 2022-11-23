Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AR-RAHMAAN, RAPHEAL LAMAR 
2009 CLEVELAND AVE HAMILTON, 374044518 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENNETT, KEIONTAE LAJUAN 
4105 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE 
3510 MEMPRO LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURNS, RICKY WINSTON 
7626 ASHERTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BYRD, TYREKE DRESHUN 
5012 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161923 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST - FORTEITURE CAPIAS
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RESISTING ARREST - FORFEITURE CAPIAS
FAILURE TO APPEAR - FORFEITURE CAPIAS

CASEY, RICKY STORM 
13791 BRITTAIN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH 
1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

CROSS, JAMIE LYNN 
1917 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 373793345 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DAVIS, DONALD ALLEN 
2021 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)

DAY, ROBERT TERRELL 
6574 EAST BRAINERD ROAD #701 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOCKERY, HUNTER LEE 
125 SUMMITT ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

DORAN, CELESTE ANGELICA 
1211 ALBANY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

FORTSON, ALONZO BENJAMIN 
1310 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FRAZIER, JAMES KEVIN 
3904 MINFHIS DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FREDRICKS, MICHAEL J 
1623 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE ASSAULT

GRAYS, PHILIP SAL 
5922 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO 
701 N Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374112800 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS 
1310 HIXSON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISHCH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

JEWELL, KIEHL SANFORD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

JORDAN, TEMPEST 
3509 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA 
9978 MOONLIGHT TRL SODDY DAISY, 373792507 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MADRON, MELANIE NICHOLE 
3692 NAHOME LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MARLER, KIMBERLY ANN 
3331 HIGH WATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MARSHALL, ASHLIE NICOLE 
3825 HIXSON PK APT 322 HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MARTIN, CEDRICK D 
7301 E BRAINERD RD, APT E10 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MCCLENDON, AMANY ALESE 
1640 KEEBLE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE 
907 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112524 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE 
750 COLONY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE 
1530 ESSIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE 
8830 SPRINGFEILD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALURE TO APPEAR

PARKS, ANTOINE DEWAYNE 
959 GATEWAY AVE Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER 
114 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN 
1614 Mary Dupre Dr Chattanooga, 374212538 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PORTER, GARY 
4821 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROGERS, PAMELA BROOK 
495 DREAM CIRCLE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT

SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN 
292 BYRD RD DAYTON, 373212810 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIZEMORE, RYAN ANTHONY 
292 BYRD RD DAYTON, 373212810 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT 
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 373797932 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
FALSE REPORTS

STOKES, ZARIA NICOLE 
3815 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THORNBURG, MICHAEL DAVID 
1120 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
VIO.

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TROXELL, BRITTANY LYNN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF AN AUTOMOBILE

VONKENNEN, MICHELE LEAH 
2141 CESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WALLER, CID FRANCISCO 
2428 IGOUFERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARD, ANTHONY LADARRELL 
6601 RIGGINS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WARE, TERRANCE L 
6601 RIGGINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, SHAWN LEDALE 
8311 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214333 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)

WITZEL, LINDSEY ROBINSON 
1442 OLD YORK HWY N DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

YOTHER, LARRY CHADWICK 
915 PICKETT RD SALE CREEK, 373739709 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

Here are the mug shots:

AR-RAHMAAN, RAPHEAL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENNETT, KEIONTAE LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURNS, RICKY WINSTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CASEY, RICKY STORM
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROSS, JAMIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/28/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVIS, DONALD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/30/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
DAY, ROBERT TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/14/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DORAN, CELESTE ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DUNNIGAN, KELSEY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT
  • CONTEMPT
  • CONTEMPT
  • CONTEMPT
FRAZIER, JAMES KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/08/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS, RANDY ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISHCH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
JEWELL, KIEHL SANFORD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/23/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
JONES, QUINTON MAKQUICE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JORDAN, TEMPEST
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MADRON, MELANIE NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/21/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MARLER, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MARSHALL, ASHLIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MARTIN, CEDRICK D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • FALURE TO APPEAR
PARKS, ANTOINE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PORTER, GARY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROGERS, PAMELA BROOK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/26/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIZEMORE, JOHNNY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIZEMORE, RYAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • FALSE REPORTS
STOKES, ZARIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA)
THORNBURG, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/19/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TROXELL, BRITTANY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/11/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF AN AUTOMOBILE
VONKENNEN, MICHELE LEAH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALLER, CID FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARD, ANTHONY LADARRELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/24/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WARE, TERRANCE L
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WITZEL, LINDSEY ROBINSON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOLFE, KATIE REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
YOTHER, LARRY CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS


Latest Headlines
Former Central Pounder Named To All Southern Athletic Assocation Team
  • Sports
  • 11/23/2022
Randy Smith: I Am So Thankful
Randy Smith: I Am So Thankful
  • Sports
  • 11/23/2022
Trevecca Wincs 67-52 In Lee's Home Opener
  • Sports
  • 11/23/2022
Home Destroyed By Fire Early Wednesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 11/23/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/23/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/23/2022
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/23/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/23/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AR-RAHMAAN, RAPHEAL LAMAR 2009 CLEVELAND AVE HAMILTON, 374044518 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... more

Tennessee Joins Coalition Urging 5 Solar Lending Companies To Suspend Loan Payments For Pink Energy Customers
  • 11/22/2022

Attorney General Skrmetti on Tuesday joined a coalition of eight attorneys general, led by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Riverbank, ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man With Wrench Not Responsible For Head Injury To Bleeding Man; Man Says Subway Manager Refused To Serve Him
  • 11/22/2022
DPD Investigating Shooting Outside Bar In Dalton Sunday Morning
  • 11/22/2022
Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
  • 11/22/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/22/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/22/2022
Opinion
A Grieving Vols Fan
  • 11/20/2022
We Are. . . UT - And Response
  • 11/19/2022
Evictions Max Resources Of Homeless Coalition
  • 11/22/2022
Dissecting The Homeless Issue - And Response
  • 11/22/2022
We Need To Debate School Readiness
  • 11/22/2022
Sports
Lady Mocs Even Record With Win Over Kennesaw State
  • 11/21/2022
Randy Smith: I Am So Thankful
Randy Smith: I Am So Thankful
  • 11/23/2022
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Injury Was Cruelest Blow Of All
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Injury Was Cruelest Blow Of All
  • 11/21/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Trevecca Wincs 67-52 In Lee's Home Opener
  • 11/23/2022
Happenings
Community Events Offer Chattanooga Youth Opportunities To Safely Gather Over Thanksgiving Break
Community Events Offer Chattanooga Youth Opportunities To Safely Gather Over Thanksgiving Break
  • 11/22/2022
McKamey Animal Center Hosts Black "Fur"day Adoption Event
  • 11/22/2022
Did You Know? Conestoga Wagon - Prairie Schooner
Did You Know? Conestoga Wagon - Prairie Schooner
  • 11/23/2022
The Salvation Army To Deliver Over 100 Thanksgiving Meals
  • 11/23/2022
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 11/22/2022
Entertainment
CSCC Music Department Presents A Holiday Concert Dec. 1
  • 11/21/2022
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
  • 11/17/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
  • 11/22/2022
The Mountain Opry Is Saturday
  • 11/23/2022
Chattanooga Music Census Closes With Major Community Support
  • 11/21/2022
Opinion
A Grieving Vols Fan
  • 11/20/2022
We Are. . . UT - And Response
  • 11/19/2022
Evictions Max Resources Of Homeless Coalition
  • 11/22/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
LG Chem To Invest More Than $3 Billion To Establish Manufacturing Operations In Clarksville
  • 11/22/2022
TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1
  • 11/22/2022
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Downtown Improvement Grant Recipients; Cleveland To Receive $20,000
  • 11/22/2022
Real Estate
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Derek English: October 2022 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 10-16
  • 11/17/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
  • 11/22/2022
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
  • 11/22/2022
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
  • 11/22/2022
Living Well
CARTA And Volunteer Behavioral Health Team Up To Increase Mental Health Awareness
  • 11/22/2022
Morning Pointe Communities Collect 579 Pounds Of Food For Samaritan Center Food Drive
  • 11/21/2022
Health Department To Begin Providing Free Flu Vaccines Beginning Monday
  • 11/18/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Outdoors
Effort To Restore North Carolina’s Oconaluftee River Advances
Effort To Restore North Carolina’s Oconaluftee River Advances
  • 11/21/2022
Monitoring Chronic Wasting Disease Gets Easier With New Tool
  • 11/17/2022
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
  • 11/16/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
  • 11/21/2022
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Thanksgiving Eve Candlelight And Gratitude Service
  • 11/21/2022
"Thankful For Other Things" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/18/2022
Obituaries
Robert Parker Shepard, Jr.
Robert Parker Shepard, Jr.
  • 11/23/2022
Doyle M. Woody
Doyle M. Woody
  • 11/22/2022
Bennett Johnson
Bennett Johnson
  • 11/22/2022
Area Obituaries
Liner, Kenneth "Kenny" Earl (Cleveland)
Liner, Kenneth "Kenny" Earl (Cleveland)
  • 11/22/2022
Hughes, Nicole Lynn (Spring City)
  • 11/22/2022
Shipman, Rev. William L. "W.L." (Benton)
Shipman, Rev. William L. "W.L." (Benton)
  • 11/22/2022