Police Blotter: Man Steals $15 Worth Of Gum From Speedway; Police Check Out Car In The Creek

  • Saturday, November 26, 2022

An employee of Speedway at 3956 Brainerd Road told police a black male entered the store and stole $15 worth of chewing gum. The employee said the man threw one of the gum containers at another employee, but that employee didn’t want to speak with police.

* * *

Dispatch received a call from an unknown individual saying a silver Ford Explorer collided with a silver Chevy Impala, then proceeded to flee and pull into Chestnut Flats at 2101 Chestnut St. Police arrived and were unable to locate the caller. The officer attempted to reach the caller by phone three times but was unable to reach them. The officer found a silver Chevy Impala with no observable signs of an impact and was unable to locate any vehicle owner or witnesses to the incident.

* * *

An employee of Dollar General at 4211 Rossville Blvd. told police a white female with a yellow scarf on her head may have taken some things from the store. He didn’t see her take anything and there was no footage at this time to show if she did or not. He said she beeped as she walked out the door. He followed her outside and she took off running south on Rossville Boulevard.

* * *

Police were called to Gayda Lane on a report of a stolen vehicle. When they arrived the owner of the vehicle said she didn’t want to talk to police about the matter. Her friend is the one that made the call to police.

* * *

Police were called to 800 Market St. to check on a black male acting suspicious. An officer spoke to the man and he said he was waiting for his Uber ride so he could get to work on time. He was walking back and forth to the road, leaving his bag unattended. The bag was open and the officer could see it had clothing in it. His phone indicated to him that his Uber driver was about five minutes away. He relocated to the front of Synovus Bank. The officer asked him if he could go further down than the front of the bank to wait on his ride, and he did as was requested.

* * *

A man told police his daughter drove his vehicle to work at Kohl’s at 5953 Highway 153. Someone cut the catalytic converter off of the 2008 Toyota 4Runner while she was there.

* * *

A man on Tyner Crossing Drive told police he received mail with Sam's Club logos containing two checks ($45 and $300). The mail requested him to deposit the checks in his bank account. The man believes this is some sort of scam as Sam's Club has no knowledge of these checks. He didn’t deposit the checks or give any personal information out.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police sometime overnight someone cut the catalytic converter off of her 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander while it was parked at the apartment complex.

* * *

An EBP senior supervisor told police there were thefts from several EPB work vans at 1350 E. 8th St. The total of stolen tools was valued at $14,650.

* * *

A woman on Shoreline Drive told police someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole a prescription and a garage opener.

* * *

A woman called police about a lost wallet. She last remembers having her wallet at Walmart at Eastgate. She was "pretty sure" she left it there and she realized she didn’t have it the next night around 5 p.m. She drove back to Walmart and they told her they didn’t have it. She later realized she had gotten a notice the day before that her Capital One credit card had been illegally used at several places, which had been in the wallet. The first charge was at Little Caesars on Brainerd Road for around $18. There were other charges at a Speedway for $30 and a total of about $40 in charges at about four other Speedways. Others included $40 and $18 at Sunrise Market Fuel and $43 at Circle K, Sonic for $10, and $1.75 for an ice purchase. The charges totaling $168.10 are all in Chattanooga as far as she knows. She's not sure about locations on all the places except Little Caesars. Also, she hadn’t contacted any of the places where her card was used. She only had two checks in her checkbook which was also inside the wallet and she is worried someone may use the account number.

* * *

While on patrol, a man flagged an officer down to report a vehicle that was in the creek near 1400 Workman Road. Police followed the man to a service road off of Workman Road. The man drove approximately half a mile down the service road and showed police a compact SUV. The car looked as though it has been in the creek for several years as the grass around the vehicle looked undisturbed and grown. Due to the vehicle being in the water and covered with mud, officers couldn’t find a VIN to identify the vehicle. Police will follow up with the property owner to determine if the vehicle belongs to them.

