Bible Verses Written In Chalk At Credit Union - And Other Collegedale Police Reports

An auto burglary was reported at the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex after a resident came out and found their vehicle window had been smashed and property stolen from the car.

Officers took a vandalism report from the Collegedale Credit Union after persons unknown had written Bible verses on the building in chalk.

Officers directed traffic around construction crews in the 10400 block of Apison Pike while they removed a concrete beam from the side of the road with a crane.

A teacher from Ooltewah High School made a child abuse report involving a student who lives in the city’s South District.

A private property crash involving two vehicles was reported in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway. There were no injuries.

An officer assisted a tow truck remove a disabled vehicle from the roadway in the 9200 block of Lee Highway.

Police were requested to check the well being of a Grindstone Estates resident who had suffered a medical emergency the day prior. Everything checked out ok.

A lost purse that had been found at the Redemption Point church was turned into the police department and reunited with its owner.

A minor rear end collision was reported in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. No injuries were reported.

An officer responded to the Chick Fil A for a reportedly broken down vehicle, however none were found when they arrived.

A traffic stop in the 9600 block of Lee Highway led to the arrest of a vehicle occupant for possession of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, criminal impersonation, and a Collegedale warrant for theft.

A traffic stop in the 10500 block of Lee Highway led to the driver’s arrest for felony drug possession.

Police were dispatched to the Circle K, located at 9300 Lee Highway, regarding an individual following people around the store begging for money. The individual had left the store prior to the officer’s arrival.



