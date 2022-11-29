Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence Opening High School In Alton Park For 2023-2024 School Year

Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence (CCSE) announced its high school program will be relocating to Alton Park in time to kickoff the 2023-2024 school year! Open House will be held on Jan. 11, from 4–6 p.m. The high school building will be open for tours from 1–3 p.m. on Jan. 18, Jan. 25, and Feb. 8, 2024.

CCSE High boasts a state-of-the-art STEM lab, a 12,000 square foot regulation size gymnasium, and a 8,400 square foot full performance theater with a seating capacity of over 800. The building has extra-large classrooms; however, our class sizes will be capped at 25 students. The 110,000 square foott renovated building, located at 201 East 37th Street, is the site of the former Alton Park Junior High School and Franklin Middle School.

With an inaugural class of 9th grade students, Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence High began fall of 2022 with the goal of providing a complement to its existing elementary and middle school programs, creating a seamless K-12 tuition-free educational option for families in Hamilton County. The school will add one grade level each year over the next three school years until capacity is reached at 12th grade.

CCSE High School offers innovative programs such as Teachers as Professionals (TAP). The TAP program provides an educational pathway for students interested in the teaching profession. CCSE High School utilizes the researched based Leader in Me program which is the cornerstone of the school’s culture and climate. A strong STEM curriculum which includes flight and drone technology, laser technology and robotics is also offered. The school will launch its music program in the 2023-2024 school year. it will include a steel drum band, a vocal program as well as choreography.

Other highlights of Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence High include:

• Sports – basketball, soccer, baseball, volleyball, softball, cheerleading, track & field, cross-country and football (co-op with a local school)

• Free breakfast and lunch provided for free to all students

• Bus transportation provided for free

As a public charter school, all students living in Hamilton County are eligible to apply on the website at www.chattanoogacharter.com, or visit the middle school campus for assistance in the application process. The school is currently accepting applications for rising 9th and 10th grade students as they remain true to their plan of adding one grade each school year until reaching capacity at 12th grade.



For more information, call the school at 423-702-2273, or visit chattanoogacharter.com.