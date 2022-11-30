Latest Headlines

Boyfriend Charged With Murder Of 22-Year-Old Chattanooga Woman Jasmine Pace

  • Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Jasmine Pace
Jasmine Pace

The boyfriend of a missing 22-year-old Chattanooga woman has been charged with her murder.

Jason Chen was arrested in Nolensville, Tn., after Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace had been missing for over a week.

Authorities said they still have not located the body of Ms. Pace.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said evidence was obtained on Sunday that converted the case into a homicide investigation.

She said additional evidence was located, leading to filing of first-degree murder charges against Chen.

He was due to be brought back from Williamson County to face charges here.

Ms. Wamp said of the victim, "We will not stop until we find her."

As part of the case, the apartment of Chen on the North Shore was searched.

The couple had been dating for several months, it was stated.

Catrina Pace said she last saw her daughter on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It was in North Chattanooga near Tremont Street around 11:27 p.m.

Ms. Pace's vehicle was found near the Signal View Condos off Mountain Creek Road around 8:27 p.m. the next day.

She may have been with a male friend, Jason Chen, police said.

Jasmine has brown eyes, black hair and a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423 643-7695 or 423 643-7691.

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Police Will No Longer Respond On Minor Traffic Wrecks
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Chattanooga Boasts Nation's 1st Commercially Available Quantum Network
Chattanooga Boasts Nation's 1st Commercially Available Quantum Network
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Motorcyclist Killed In Catoosa County After Being Rear-Ended; Driver Of Pickup Truck Flees
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Randy Smith: If There Was Ever A Time
Randy Smith: If There Was Ever A Time
  • Sports
  • 11/30/2022
Police Blotter: Police Confiscate BB Gun That Did Not Have An Orange Tip; Man's Truck Stolen Out Of His Back Yard
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Man Who Crashed Into Multiple Vehicles Arrested After SWAT Team-K-9 Brought In
Man Who Crashed Into Multiple Vehicles Arrested After SWAT Team-K-9 Brought In
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Breaking News
Chattanooga Police Will No Longer Respond On Minor Traffic Wrecks
  • 11/30/2022

The Chattanooga Police Department will be implementing a new protocol for responding to traffic crashes. A police officer will only be required to respond in person to a traffic crash if they ... more

Motorcyclist Killed In Catoosa County After Being Rear-Ended; Driver Of Pickup Truck Flees
  • 11/30/2022

A 51-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Tuesday night in a crash with a pickup truck in Catoosa County. Franklin Coyne was the victim in the wreck on State Route 2 around 8:45 p.m. The ... more

Police Blotter: Police Confiscate BB Gun That Did Not Have An Orange Tip; Man's Truck Stolen Out Of His Back Yard
  • 11/30/2022

Police saw two men on Dee Drive holding what appeared to be a real gun. Police gave verbal commands for the men to show their hands and to drop the gun. Both men told police that it was BB gun ... more

Breaking News
County Commissioners Say Howard School "In Desperate Need"
  • 11/30/2022
Oakland Parents Indicted In Death Of 7-Month Old Son
Oakland Parents Indicted In Death Of 7-Month Old Son
  • 11/30/2022
Person Arrested On Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 11/30/2022
Suspects Sought In Carjacking Late Tuesday Night On 13th Avenue
  • 11/30/2022
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 11/30/22
  • 11/30/2022
Opinion
No Help At The Chattanooga Foundation
  • 11/28/2022
Let The Ram Train Roll
  • 11/27/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/25/2022
End Of Another Thanksgiving Day
  • 11/24/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Heupel Basks In Vandy Win As Vols Rise To #7
Dan Fleser: Heupel Basks In Vandy Win As Vols Rise To #7
  • 11/29/2022
Randy Smith: If There Was Ever A Time
Randy Smith: If There Was Ever A Time
  • 11/30/2022
Former GPS Soccer Standout Lane Lawrence Is All-Region For Rose-Hulman
Former GPS Soccer Standout Lane Lawrence Is All-Region For Rose-Hulman
  • 11/29/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
UTC's Thompson Named Women's Basketball Player Of The Week
UTC's Thompson Named Women's Basketball Player Of The Week
  • 11/29/2022
Happenings
Forgotten Child Fund Volunteers Working Hard To Provide For Children In Need
  • 11/30/2022
19th Annual ATV 4-Wheel Parade Benefitting Stocking Full Of Love Is Dec. 3
  • 11/29/2022
Did You Know? Baby Boomer
Did You Know? Baby Boomer
  • 11/30/2022
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Chattanooga Recognized By Tennessee First Lady Marie Lee
  • 11/30/2022
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 11/30/2022
Entertainment
17th Annual Tri-Octaves Concert Is Friday And Saturday
  • 11/29/2022
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute Comes To Walker Theatre Thursday
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute Comes To Walker Theatre Thursday
  • 11/28/2022
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Stages Of Intoxication Plus 1
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Stages Of Intoxication Plus 1
  • 11/29/2022
Handel's Messiah Performances Dec. 3 & 4 At First Presbyterian Church Of Chattanooga
  • 11/28/2022
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told” Takes A Madcap Romp Through The Holidays Dec. 2-18 At CTC
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told” Takes A Madcap Romp Through The Holidays Dec. 2-18 At CTC
  • 11/28/2022
Opinion
No Help At The Chattanooga Foundation
  • 11/28/2022
Let The Ram Train Roll
  • 11/27/2022
My Utopia
  • 11/25/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
15 Chambliss Attorneys Selected To 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers And Mid-South Rising Stars Lists
  • 11/29/2022
Builtwell Bank Announces Expansion Into Ooltewah
  • 11/28/2022
Council Accepting Applications For Upcoming Tennessee Supreme Court Vacancy
  • 11/28/2022
Real Estate
41 Townhomes Planned At W. Bell Avenue In North Chattanooga
  • 11/30/2022
Wind River Tiny Homes Reports Record Growth As Tiny Homes Market Excels And Evolves
  • 11/28/2022
Derek English: Measuring Realtor Confidence In A Changing Market
  • 11/23/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Jed Mescon Joins Skyuka Hall As Chief Advancement Officer
Jed Mescon Joins Skyuka Hall As Chief Advancement Officer
  • 11/29/2022
UTC Library Special Collections Receives Grant To Document Chattanooga's Labor History
UTC Library Special Collections Receives Grant To Document Chattanooga's Labor History
  • 11/29/2022
UTC Partners With 11 Local Logistics Companies For 3PL Freight Broker Professional Program
  • 11/29/2022
Living Well
Trio Of Illnesses Impacting Local Blood Supply
  • 11/29/2022
Participants In State’s Families First/TANF Program To Receive 1-Time Additional Payment Of $500
  • 11/28/2022
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
Hamilton Diabetes And Endocrinology Center Promotes Diabetes Awareness
  • 11/23/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Outdoors
Outdoor Chattanooga Building To Be Dedicated To Former Director Philip Grymes
Outdoor Chattanooga Building To Be Dedicated To Former Director Philip Grymes
  • 11/29/2022
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 11/23/2022
TFWC To Hold Final 2022 Meeting At Ducks Unlimited
  • 11/23/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Transforming The Mundane Into The Marvelous
Bob Tamasy: Transforming The Mundane Into The Marvelous
  • 11/28/2022
Thankful For Spiritual Gifts Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/22/2022
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
Bob Tamasy: Thankful For The Opportunity To Be Thankful
  • 11/24/2022
Obituaries
Edward J. “Rick” Reachard, Jr.
  • 11/30/2022
Desi C. Lawrence, Jr.
Desi C. Lawrence, Jr.
  • 11/30/2022
James Cecil Fulgham
James Cecil Fulgham
  • 11/30/2022
Area Obituaries
Smith, Kevin Anthony (LaFayette)
Smith, Kevin Anthony (LaFayette)
  • 11/30/2022
Pierce, Bill (Rock Spring)
  • 11/30/2022
Casteel, Daniel "Danny" Lee (Cleveland)
Casteel, Daniel "Danny" Lee (Cleveland)
  • 11/30/2022