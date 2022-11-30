Boyfriend Charged With Murder Of 22-Year-Old Chattanooga Woman Jasmine Pace

The boyfriend of a missing 22-year-old Chattanooga woman has been charged with her murder.

Jason Chen was arrested in Nolensville, Tn., after Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace had been missing for over a week.

Authorities said they still have not located the body of Ms. Pace.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said evidence was obtained on Sunday that converted the case into a homicide investigation.

She said additional evidence was located, leading to filing of first-degree murder charges against Chen.

He was due to be brought back from Williamson County to face charges here.

Ms. Wamp said of the victim, "We will not stop until we find her."

As part of the case, the apartment of Chen on the North Shore was searched.

The couple had been dating for several months, it was stated.

Catrina Pace said she last saw her daughter on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It was in North Chattanooga near Tremont Street around 11:27 p.m.



Ms. Pace's vehicle was found near the Signal View Condos off Mountain Creek Road around 8:27 p.m. the next day.

She may have been with a male friend, Jason Chen, police said.

Jasmine has brown eyes, black hair and a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423 643-7695 or 423 643-7691.