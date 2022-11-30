Search Continues For Missing 22-Year-Old Chattanooga Woman

A 22-year-old Chattanooga woman has been missing for over a week.

Catrina Pace said she last saw her daughter, Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace, on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It was in North Chattanooga near Tremont Street around 11:27 p.m.



Ms. Pace's vehicle was found near the Signal View Condos off Mountain Creek Road around 8:27 p.m. the next day.

She may have been with a male friend, Jason Chen, police said.

Jasmine has brown eyes, black hair and a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423 643-7695 or 423 643-7691.