Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, November 4, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GENE HUBERT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AKINS, JAMAINE EMORY 
712 GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE 
401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY 
119 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HEROIN)

BIBBS, JEROME VIDEL 
7017 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BOWMAN, JAMII 
1315 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 39170417

BROCK, FREDERICO DAMONE 
1207 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, AMY NICOLE 
401 WOODCREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 307414115 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL 
9815 B COLONY PARK LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSS OF FENTANYL (ALIAS CAPIAS)

COFFEL, KALEB CAINE 
1934 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DENT, CODY LEVI 
131 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 373794345 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER $1000
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

DODD, AMANDA NICOLE 
6941 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE 
217 US127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FOSKEY, AARON JAY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FOSTER, MARVIN ALDWIN 
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 272 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON 
1237 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GRAY, TAMMY G 
393 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

HEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE 
8250 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

HECTOR, MARQUAIL JAVAUGHN 
3116 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE 
6413 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, ERICA VICTORIA 
3211 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KRUM, ERIC SEAN 
1060 GENSIS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI FOR RESALE

LEAL, JENNIFER 
6402 RIVER RD NEW PORT RICHEY, 34652 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA 
3111 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071315 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE 
CHATTANOOGA, 374101910 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN 
4314 A RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000.00)
VOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VOP (UNATHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE)
VOP(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)

POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR 
705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113319 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSS, DARVIN LEE 
2017 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

THOMPSON, LISA 
620 S SANCTUARY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WALDEN, JONATHAN BRENT 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WILBOURN, ANDREW BLAKE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)

WILBOURN, CHERYL ANN 
468 OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILLIAMS, CHARLES HARGRO 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

