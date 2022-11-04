Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GENE HUBERT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



AKINS, JAMAINE EMORY

712 GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE

401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY)

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY

119 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HEROIN)



BIBBS, JEROME VIDEL

7017 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BOWMAN, JAMII

1315 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 39170417



BROCK, FREDERICO DAMONE

1207 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, AMY NICOLE

401 WOODCREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 307414115

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL

9815 B COLONY PARK LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSS OF FENTANYL (ALIAS CAPIAS)



COFFEL, KALEB CAINE

1934 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DENT, CODY LEVI

131 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 373794345

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OVER $1000

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF AN AUTO



DODD, AMANDA NICOLE

6941 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE

217 US127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FOSKEY, AARON JAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FOSTER, MARVIN ALDWIN

2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 272 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON

1237 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

OR MANUFACTURING)AGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYGRAY, TAMMY G393 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00HEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE8250 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHECTOR, MARQUAIL JAVAUGHN3116 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTHOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE6413 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KING, ERICA VICTORIA3211 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KRUM, ERIC SEAN1060 GENSIS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI FOR RESALELEAL, JENNIFER6402 RIVER RD NEW PORT RICHEY, 34652Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA3111 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071315Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTMARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNECHATTANOOGA, 374101910Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDOMESTIC ASSAULTMITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPAYNE, SCOTT ALAN4314 A RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000.00)VOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VOP (UNATHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE)VOP(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113319Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROSS, DARVIN LEE2017 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSTARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTHOMPSON, LISA620 S SANCTUARY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWALDEN, JONATHAN BRENT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWILBOURN, ANDREW BLAKEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)WILBOURN, CHERYL ANN468 OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFAILURE TO APPEARWILLIAMS, CHARLES HARGROHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)