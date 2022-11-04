Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, GENE HUBERT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AKINS, JAMAINE EMORY
712 GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE
401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY
119 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HEROIN)
BIBBS, JEROME VIDEL
7017 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOWMAN, JAMII
1315 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 39170417
BROCK, FREDERICO DAMONE
1207 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, AMY NICOLE
401 WOODCREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 307414115
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL
9815 B COLONY PARK LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSS OF FENTANYL (ALIAS CAPIAS)
COFFEL, KALEB CAINE
1934 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DENT, CODY LEVI
131 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 373794345
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER $1000
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
DODD, AMANDA NICOLE
6941 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE
217 US127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOSKEY, AARON JAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FOSTER, MARVIN ALDWIN
2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 272 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON
1237 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRAY, TAMMY G
393 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
HEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE
8250 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
HECTOR, MARQUAIL JAVAUGHN
3116 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE
6413 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, ERICA VICTORIA
3211 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KRUM, ERIC SEAN
1060 GENSIS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI FOR RESALE
LEAL, JENNIFER
6402 RIVER RD NEW PORT RICHEY, 34652
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
3111 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071315
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARTIN, CURTIS DEWAYNE
CHATTANOOGA, 374101910
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN
4314 A RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000.00)
VOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VOP (UNATHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE)
VOP(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113319
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSS, DARVIN LEE
2017 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
THOMPSON, LISA
620 S SANCTUARY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WALDEN, JONATHAN BRENT
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILBOURN, ANDREW BLAKE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
WILBOURN, CHERYL ANN
468 OAK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, CHARLES HARGRO
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
Here are the mug shots:
|AKINS, JAMAINE EMORY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HEROIN)
|
|BIBBS, JEROME VIDEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BOWMAN, JAMII
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/05/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE 39170417
|
|BROCK, FREDERICO DAMONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/12/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COFFEL, KALEB CAINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DENT, CODY LEVI
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER $1000
- BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
- ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
|
|ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
|
|FOSKEY, AARON JAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FOSTER, MARVIN ALDWIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/25/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GRAY, TAMMY G
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/01/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
|
|HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/17/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, ERICA VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/05/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000.00)
- VOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VOP (UNATHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE)
- VOP(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
|
|ROSS, DARVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|THOMPSON, LISA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/23/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WILBOURN, ANDREW BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/27/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
|
|WILBOURN, CHERYL ANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WILLIAMS, CHARLES HARGRO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2022
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|