Jason Irvin Is Finalist For Columbus, Ohio Police Chief

  • Friday, November 4, 2022

Retired Assistant Police Chief Jason Irvin is one of three finalists for police chief at Columbus, Ohio.

The former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support met with Columbus citizens and city officials at City Hall.

He was assistant chief at the Chattanooga Police Department from 2017 until he retired earlier this year. He also served for two years as director of training; four years as a lieutenant in internal affairs; a year as patrol supervisor; two years as a sergeant in internal affairs; two years as a property crimes investigator; four years as a major crimes investigator; one year each as a property crimes investigator and school resource officer; and two years as a patrolman.

PREP FOOTBALL: State-wideWeek One Playoff Results
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/4/2022
Mocs Conroy Named SoCon Golfer Of The Month
  • Sports
  • 11/4/2022
Mocs Volleyball Sweeps UNCG In Three
  • Sports
  • 11/4/2022
Lee Women End Season In Volley For A Cure Game
  • Sports
  • 11/4/2022
Lee Women Upset Top Seed To Advance To Gulf South Championship
  • Sports
  • 11/4/2022
City Council To Vote On Set Of Conditions For Homeless Hotel On Lee Highway
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/5/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, SAUNJAE 4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... more

  • 11/4/2022

Retired Assistant Police Chief Jason Irvin is one of three finalists for police chief at Columbus, Ohio. The former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support ... more

Man Wanted For Murders In Rossville, Ga., And Montgomery County, Tn. Is Taken Into Custody In Chattanooga
  • 11/4/2022

A fourth suspect in the Aug. 1 murder of Rossville, Ga., resident Dakota Bradshaw has been arrested, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. Darius Woods, 26, of Chattanooga, was ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 11/4/2022
Police Blotter: Company Has Catalytic Converters Stolen 6 Times; Man's $55 Check Mailed To BCBS "Washed" And Cashed For $2,500
  • 11/4/2022
Fence Company On Hixson Pike Robbed At Gunpoint
  • 11/4/2022
Operation Watchful Eye VII Leads To 42 Arrests, 117 Warrants Issued In Georgia
  • 11/4/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/4/2022
Federal Courts Play Essential But Secondary Role In Elections
  • 11/4/2022
Polls And The Ultimate Conundrum
  • 11/4/2022
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Dari Owens' Character
  • 11/4/2022
Why Red Bank Needs A Community Library
  • 11/4/2022
Top-Ranked Vols Expecting ‘Great Environment’ At #3 Georgia
  • 11/3/2022
Lee Women Upset Top Seed To Advance To Gulf South Championship
  • 11/4/2022
Mocs Volleyball Sweeps UNCG In Three
  • 11/4/2022
Mocs Conroy Named SoCon Golfer Of The Month
  • 11/4/2022
Lee Women End Season In Volley For A Cure Game
  • 11/4/2022
John Shearer: Soon-To-Be-Razed Greve Hall At UTK Named For Chattanoogan
  • 11/4/2022
McKamey Animal Center Waives Adoption Fees For Senior Pets All Of November
  • 11/4/2022
Jerry Summers - Airport Inn Nos. 3-12
  • 11/3/2022
McKamey Animal Center Hosts Memorial Event For Beloved Volunteer Nov. 5
  • 11/4/2022
Red Bank Christmas Parade And Festival Scheduled For Friday, Dec. 2
  • 11/4/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/4/2022
North River Civic Center Concert Series Returns Nov. 18
  • 11/4/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Sigma Chi Reunion
  • 11/4/2022
Lee School Of Music To Present Trombone Ensemble Concert Thursday
  • 11/4/2022
Lee’s School Of Music To Present Small Jazz Concert Nov. 15
  • 11/4/2022
Federal Courts Play Essential But Secondary Role In Elections
  • 11/4/2022
Polls And The Ultimate Conundrum
  • 11/4/2022
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Charles Siskin: True Sticker Shock
  • 11/2/2022
New Steak House Opening On Myrtle Street; Good Eats BBQ Adds Beer
  • 11/3/2022
Food Truck Friday Is Nov. 4 In Brainerd
  • 10/27/2022
Builtwell Bank Announces Executive Team Expansion
  • 11/4/2022
Enterprise Center To Receive $491,171 For Community Air Pollution Monitoring Project
  • 11/3/2022
Integrative Life Center Opens New Satellite Location In Chattanooga
  • 11/3/2022
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
  • 11/3/2022
GPS Sells Hixson Pike Property For $6.5 Million; Apartments To Go In
  • 11/3/2022
Derek English: Want To Make An Impact? Look At The Big Picture
  • 11/3/2022
County Schools To Open Application Process For School Choice Lottery Options
  • 11/4/2022
UTC And Volunteer State Community College Sign Mechatronics Articulation Agreement
  • 11/4/2022
O’Bannon Family Gives Generous Gift, Hosts Lectures At Lee University
  • 11/4/2022
Universal Surgical Associates Offering Free Vascular Screenings For Veterans
  • 11/4/2022
Erika Puzanov, AG-ACNP-FNP, Joins CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates
  • 11/4/2022
Erlanger Community Health Centers Offer Annual Open Enrollment Help
  • 11/2/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Pioneer Day At Poe’s Tavern Historical Park Will Be Saturday
  • 11/2/2022
George Burnham: When Richard Nixon Sat In On Billy Graham Crusade
  • 10/31/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
  • 11/2/2022
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
  • 11/2/2022
Ruth Imverger Speaks At Green Thumb Garden Club Nov. 14
  • 11/2/2022
Tennessee Department Of Tourist Development Unveils 6 New Markers On "Tennessee Music Pathways"
  • 10/31/2022
Wakanda Forever Premieres At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2022
Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights Opens New Realm: Heart Of The Mountain
  • 10/28/2022
Bob Tamasy: Mid-Term Elections: Will They Really Change Anything?
  • 11/3/2022
Washington Hills UMC Hosts United Methodist Women's Day And Fall Revival
  • 11/3/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/2/2022
Sandra Dobbs Collins
  • 11/4/2022
Pamela E. Cooke
  • 11/4/2022
Kathie Elaine Conry
  • 11/4/2022
Trusley, Thomas "Tommy" (Spring City)
  • 11/4/2022
Ketchum, Charles "Chuck" (Decatur)
  • 11/4/2022
Jones, David Dean (Cleveland)
  • 11/4/2022