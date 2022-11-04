Jason Irvin Is Finalist For Columbus, Ohio Police Chief

Retired Assistant Police Chief Jason Irvin is one of three finalists for police chief at Columbus, Ohio.

The former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support met with Columbus citizens and city officials at City Hall.

He was assistant chief at the Chattanooga Police Department from 2017 until he retired earlier this year. He also served for two years as director of training; four years as a lieutenant in internal affairs; a year as patrol supervisor; two years as a sergeant in internal affairs; two years as a property crimes investigator; four years as a major crimes investigator; one year each as a property crimes investigator and school resource officer; and two years as a patrolman.