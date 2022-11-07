Latest Headlines

Everything Voters Need To Know For The Nov. 8 Election

  • Monday, November 7, 2022
Secretary of State's Tre Hargett wants Tennessee voters to have the information they need before heading to the polls for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election.

Tennesseans can access voter-specific Election Day information, including polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results and more, on GoVoteTN.gov or the Secretary of State's free GoVoteTN app.
The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play. On Election Day, polls in all 95 counties open at various times. A list of when polling locations open is available on GoVoteTN.gov. All polls close at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST.

Casting your ballot in the midmorning or midafternoon may shorten your time. Early morning, noon and after 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks. If there is a line to vote, frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters can request to move through the process faster.
 
To cast a ballot, voters need to bring valid photo identification. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it's expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call 1-877-850-4959.

State law requires polling locations and areas within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. The display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot within this area are prohibited. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.

Tennessee voters are encouraged to report possible voter fraud or misinformation to the Secretary of State's Division of Elections. Tennesseans can text 'TN' to 45995 to use the new Text to Report Voter Fraud system or call the Official Election Day Hotline toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

The Secretary of State's office will post minute-by-minute unofficial results on their Twitter accounts @tngovelection@tnushouse@tnsenategen@tnhousegen and @tnconstamend. The Secretary of State's office will also post unofficial election results on their website, elections.tn.gov.

A comprehensive report of early and absentee by-mail voter turnout by county with comparisons to 2018 and 2014 from the 14-day early voting period, which ran from Wednesday, Oct. 19, to Thursday, Nov. 3, is available on GoVoteTN.gov.

For the latest information about Tennessee elections, follow the Secretary of State's social media Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
For more information about the November 8 election, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
Latest Headlines
Flattop Freddie Goes 5-3 On College Picks
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2022
Randy Smith: Vols Still In The Mix
Randy Smith: Vols Still In The Mix
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2022
2 Shot On West 38th Street Sunday Evening
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2022
Everything Voters Need To Know For The Nov. 8 Election
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2022
Marvin Ford, Owner And Promoter Of Fort Payne Motor Speedway, Dies
Marvin Ford, Owner And Promoter Of Fort Payne Motor Speedway, Dies
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2022
Police Blotter: Fake QuickBooks Employee Erases Company’s Financials; Neighbor’s Kid Hits Man’s House Playing With BB Gun
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2022
Breaking News
Everything Voters Need To Know For The Nov. 8 Election
  • 11/7/2022

Secretary of State's Tre Hargett wants Tennessee voters to have the information they need before heading to the polls for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. Tennesseans can ... more

Police Blotter: Fake QuickBooks Employee Erases Company’s Financials; Neighbor’s Kid Hits Man’s House Playing With BB Gun
  • 11/7/2022

A man on Shawhan Terrace called police and said he needed assistance with the online accounting company, QuickBooks, and contacted an unknown man who was falsely representing himself as a QuickBooks ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 11/7/2022

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 31-Nov. 6
  • 11/7/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/7/2022
PHOTOS: Faces In The Crowd At The Tennessee-Georgia Game
  • 11/6/2022
Juvenile Shot And Killed In Eastdale
  • 11/6/2022
Police Blotter: Man Finds Loaded Handgun In A Parking Lot; Man Wants Woman To Get Out Of His Car
  • 11/6/2022
Opinion
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Why I’m Voting No On Amendment 1 - And Response
  • 11/6/2022
Unfortunate Character Assassinations
  • 11/7/2022
Biden’s Border Catastrophe Is A National Security Nightmare
  • 11/7/2022
What I Learned During My Campaign For Red Bank Commission
  • 11/7/2022
Sports
Randy Smith: Vols Still In The Mix
Randy Smith: Vols Still In The Mix
  • 11/7/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols Looked Largely Lost On College Football's Grandest Stage
Dan Fleser: Vols Looked Largely Lost On College Football's Grandest Stage
  • 11/5/2022
Vols' Dream Season Is Derailed At Georgia, 27-13
  • 11/5/2022
Flattop Freddie Goes 5-3 On College Picks
  • 11/7/2022
Marvin Ford, Owner And Promoter Of Fort Payne Motor Speedway, Dies
Marvin Ford, Owner And Promoter Of Fort Payne Motor Speedway, Dies
  • 11/7/2022
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Be Lazy And Save Birds
Life With Ferris: Be Lazy And Save Birds
  • 11/7/2022
2nd Annual Veterans Parade Held In Fort Oglethorpe
2nd Annual Veterans Parade Held In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 11/6/2022
Jerry Summers: How To Fill 7,000 Seat Stadium?
Jerry Summers: How To Fill 7,000 Seat Stadium?
  • 11/7/2022
Lin Prabish Art Showing Nov. 10 At Craft Axe Throwing
  • 11/7/2022
Governor Lee And First Lady To Open Tennessee Residence For Christmas Tours
  • 11/7/2022
Entertainment
Mayor Kelly Urges Participation In Chattanooga Music Survey
  • 11/7/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/4/2022
North River Civic Center Concert Series Returns Nov. 18
North River Civic Center Concert Series Returns Nov. 18
  • 11/4/2022
Lee School Of Music To Present Trombone Ensemble Concert Thursday
Lee School Of Music To Present Trombone Ensemble Concert Thursday
  • 11/4/2022
Lee’s School Of Music To Present Small Jazz Concert Nov. 15
Lee’s School Of Music To Present Small Jazz Concert Nov. 15
  • 11/4/2022
Opinion
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Why I’m Voting No On Amendment 1 - And Response
  • 11/6/2022
Unfortunate Character Assassinations
  • 11/7/2022
Dining
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Charles Siskin: True Sticker Shock
Charles Siskin: True Sticker Shock
  • 11/2/2022
New Steak House Opening On Myrtle Street; Good Eats BBQ Adds Beer
  • 11/3/2022
Business
Builtwell Bank Announces Executive Team Expansion
Builtwell Bank Announces Executive Team Expansion
  • 11/4/2022
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 11/7/2022
U.S. Express Reports Rise In Operating Revenue, $22.7 Million Operating Loss For 3rd Quarter
  • 11/3/2022
Real Estate
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
  • 11/3/2022
GPS Sells Hixson Pike Property For $6.5 Million; Apartments To Go In
  • 11/3/2022
Derek English: Want To Make An Impact? Look At The Big Picture
  • 11/3/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
County Schools To Open Application Process For School Choice Lottery Options
  • 11/4/2022
UTC And Volunteer State Community College Sign Mechatronics Articulation Agreement
UTC And Volunteer State Community College Sign Mechatronics Articulation Agreement
  • 11/4/2022
O’Bannon Family Gives Generous Gift, Hosts Lectures At Lee University
  • 11/4/2022
Living Well
Universal Surgical Associates Offering Free Vascular Screenings For Veterans
  • 11/4/2022
Erika Puzanov, AG-ACNP-FNP, Joins CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates
Erika Puzanov, AG-ACNP-FNP, Joins CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates
  • 11/4/2022
Erlanger Community Health Centers Offer Annual Open Enrollment Help
  • 11/2/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
  • 11/2/2022
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
  • 11/2/2022
Ruth Imverger Speaks At Green Thumb Garden Club Nov. 14
  • 11/2/2022
Travel
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Wakanda Forever Premieres At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
  • 11/7/2022
Washington Hills UMC Hosts United Methodist Women's Day And Fall Revival
  • 11/3/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/2/2022
Obituaries
John Joseph Horn, Jr.
John Joseph Horn, Jr.
  • 11/7/2022
Dana Jean Shiles
  • 11/7/2022
Peggy Ann Wilson
Peggy Ann Wilson
  • 11/6/2022
Area Obituaries
Harding, Jimmy (LaFayette)
Harding, Jimmy (LaFayette)
  • 11/7/2022
Hagler, Raymond Thomas (Cleveland)
Hagler, Raymond Thomas (Cleveland)
  • 11/6/2022
Gentry, Angela D. (Cleveland)
Gentry, Angela D. (Cleveland)
  • 11/6/2022