2 Shot On West 38th Street Sunday Evening

  Monday, November 7, 2022

An 18-year old man and a juvenile were shot Sunday evening on West 38th Street.

Chattanooga Police responded at 7:14 p.m. to a call of multiple shots fired. Police were notified of multiple shots fired in the area of 200 Block of W. 38th Street.
Police searched the area, however, there were no victims at the scene. Later in the evening, the two victims arrived with gunshot wounds at a local hospital.
The complete details of the shooting have yet to be determined, however, it does appear to be an isolated event. The investigation is ongoing. The incident location is subject to change based on new information coming in.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

