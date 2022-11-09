Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Her Tire Was Slashed By A Woman She Fought With; Man Spies Woman Riding His Stolen Bike

A woman told police she drove her vehicle from her house on Hamilton Run Drive to East Ridge, and close to her destination her tire went flat. Mrs. She said she called her insurance company, who came out and told her that it appeared the tire had been cut. The woman told police she drove a distance with the flat tire. She said that she had an incident with a woman in April, and she believes that she might have done this, but she has no proof anyone slashed her tire.

A woman on Stanfield Street told police she was in a verbal disorder with her husband about rent. The man told police he was going to sleep in the living room and separate within the household.

Police received an anonymous call for a disorder in room 206 at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy. Police spoke to a heavily intoxicated man who said that he and a girl had gotten into an argument, but she had already left. He told police she had tried to run him over. Police asked him to clarify and he said that she left and he walked out when she was leaving and he was not near her car. The woman then came back on scene and said that she and the man had gotten into an argument, and that was it. She said she came back for her ID and debit card, but then she found them inside her vehicle. The woman then left the scene.

A woman told police that her mother called and told her that a neighbor of hers was trying to get in touch with her to tell her that a man (who she knew) was parked outside of her home. While en route to the address, Police did not have any contact with the suspect vehicle, and upon arrival no vehicle was located. Police were unable to speak with the neighbor to get any information from them. The woman told police she does not want that man anywhere around her and is going to be taking out a restraining order on him. Police noted that if the man is located in Black Creek, he has no business being there.

Police had responded to a residence on Lee Highway for a third time in the same day. A man was there who is revoked for DUI and cannot drive. A woman was there also who does not have a license. The man's sister was en route to pick up both of them. Police had to leave for another call. When police returned both of them and the vehicle were gone.

Officers were approached while on the scene of a nearby call and asked to add Tortilleria La Reyna 2, 3520 Brainerd Road, to the watch list as the location has been struggling with unknown people dumping trash on their property. Dispatch was notified of the request and added the property to the watch list.

Police responded to the Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. on a shoplifting in progress call. Police located two suspects walking on foot near the Jacks Restaurant. They were detained and taken back to the Walmart store, where a Loss Prevention employee identified both of them as the ones who were shoplifting. The two were found to be in possession of eight stolen items on their persons, which totaled approximately $124, but since the store recovered the stolen items and this was their first time being caught

stealing in the store, the two were both issued a trespass form and were banned from the property for two years. No prosecution was requested.

A woman at the Fresh Anointed Church, 404 Tunnel Blvd. called into dispatch requesting an officer to be present and document an exchange of money in regards to a property damage. Police witnessed the woman receive what appeared to be $500 from a man. Police made a report to document.

An officer observed suspicious activity at 1101 Arlington Ave. Several men were standing in the breezeway leading into the apartment complex. Police asked the men to disperse, at which time they all complied.

A man on Wall Street told police someone went into his vehicle and stole his Mac Book Air. He said his Mac Book was pinging in an area on 24th Street Court. Police will upload a photo of the area where the Mac Book was last seen pinging.

A man told police his vehicle was damaged while parked near Erlanger on E. 3rd Street. He said the damage was on the rear driver's side of the vehicle. Police observed the damage. No suspect information known. A report was filed.

A man told police he saw a woman riding his bike that someone has taken while he was asleep three months ago. He said he saw where she went and stopped the officer to ask if he would stand by while he got his bike back. The man took the officer to the space between the train tracks and a building at 600 E. 10th Street, where police found his bike that had been left there. The bike is now in the man's possession. The bike had not been reported stolen before. No one in the area saw how the bike got there and no one objected to him taking his bike.