Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Her Tire Was Slashed By A Woman She Fought With; Man Spies Woman Riding His Stolen Bike

  • Wednesday, November 9, 2022

A woman told police she drove her vehicle from her house on Hamilton Run Drive to East Ridge, and close to her destination her tire went flat. Mrs. She said she called her insurance company, who came out and told her that it appeared the tire had been cut. The woman told police she drove a distance with the flat tire. She said that she had an incident with a woman in April, and she believes that she might have done this, but she has no proof anyone slashed her tire.

* * *

A woman on Stanfield Street told police she was in a verbal disorder with her husband about rent. The man told police he was going to sleep in the living room and separate within the household.

* * *

Police received an anonymous call for a disorder in room 206 at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy. Police spoke to a heavily intoxicated man who said that he and a girl had gotten into an argument, but she had already left. He told police she had tried to run him over. Police asked him to clarify and he said that she left and he walked out when she was leaving and he was not near her car. The woman then came back on scene and said that she and the man had gotten into an argument, and that was it. She said she came back for her ID and debit card, but then she found them inside her vehicle. The woman then left the scene.

* * *

A woman told police that her mother called and told her that a neighbor of hers was trying to get in touch with her to tell her that a man (who she knew) was parked outside of her home. While en route to the address, Police did not have any contact with the suspect vehicle, and upon arrival no vehicle was located. Police were unable to speak with the neighbor to get any information from them. The woman told police she does not want that man anywhere around her and is going to be taking out a restraining order on him. Police noted that if the man is located in Black Creek, he has no business being there.

* * *

Police had responded to a residence on Lee Highway for a third time in the same day. A man was there who is revoked for DUI and cannot drive. A woman was there also who does not have a license. The man's sister was en route to pick up both of them. Police had to leave for another call. When police returned both of them and the vehicle were gone.

* * *

Officers were approached while on the scene of a nearby call and asked to add Tortilleria La Reyna 2, 3520 Brainerd Road, to the watch list as the location has been struggling with unknown people dumping trash on their property. Dispatch was notified of the request and added the property to the watch list.

* * *

Police responded to the Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. on a shoplifting in progress call. Police located two suspects walking on foot near the Jacks Restaurant. They were detained and taken back to the Walmart store, where a Loss Prevention employee identified both of them as the ones who were shoplifting. The two were found to be in possession of eight stolen items on their persons, which totaled approximately $124, but since the store recovered the stolen items and this was their first time being caught
stealing in the store, the two were both issued a trespass form and were banned from the property for two years. No prosecution was requested.

* * *

A woman at the Fresh Anointed Church, 404 Tunnel Blvd. called into dispatch requesting an officer to be present and document an exchange of money in regards to a property damage. Police witnessed the woman receive what appeared to be $500 from a man. Police made a report to document.

* * *

An officer observed suspicious activity at 1101 Arlington Ave. Several men were standing in the breezeway leading into the apartment complex. Police asked the men to disperse, at which time they all complied.

* * *

A man on Wall Street told police someone went into his vehicle and stole his Mac Book Air. He said his Mac Book was pinging in an area on 24th Street Court. Police will upload a photo of the area where the Mac Book was last seen pinging.

* * *

A man told police his vehicle was damaged while parked near Erlanger on E. 3rd Street. He said the damage was on the rear driver's side of the vehicle. Police observed the damage. No suspect information known. A report was filed.

* * *

A man told police he saw a woman riding his bike that someone has taken while he was asleep three months ago. He said he saw where she went and stopped the officer to ask if he would stand by while he got his bike back. The man took the officer to the space between the train tracks and a building at 600 E. 10th Street, where police found his bike that had been left there. The bike is now in the man's possession. The bike had not been reported stolen before. No one in the area saw how the bike got there and no one objected to him taking his bike.

Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
Friday Night Hoops Jamboree At Howard
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/9/2022
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 11/9/22
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
The Signal Plans Move To Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center
The Signal Plans Move To Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
Local Teams Enter Week Two Of Football Playoffs
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/9/2022
Local Athletes To Ink Letters Of IIntent On National Signing Day
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/9/2022
Breaking News
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
  • 11/12/2022

Chattanoogan.com is giving away sets of the Chattanooga Photo Books Series. These include Chattanooga in Old Photos, Railroads In And Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Her Tire Was Slashed By A Woman She Fought With; Man Spies Woman Riding His Stolen Bike
  • 11/9/2022

A woman told police she drove her vehicle from her house on Hamilton Run Drive to East Ridge, and close to her destination her tire went flat. Mrs. She said she called her insurance company, ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 11/9/22
  • 11/9/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2022
Adam Lowe Is 1st To Represent Newly Created Senate District 1
  • 11/8/2022
Wally's East Ridge Cutting Hours Due To Worker Shortage
Wally's East Ridge Cutting Hours Due To Worker Shortage
  • 11/8/2022
Governor Lee Wins 2nd Term; Constitutional Amendments All Pass
  • 11/8/2022
Opinion
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Why I’m Voting No On Amendment 1 - And Response
  • 11/6/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Unfortunate Character Assassinations
  • 11/7/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Tumble To 5th In Playoff Picture, But Aim To Move Back Up
Dan Fleser: Vols Tumble To 5th In Playoff Picture, But Aim To Move Back Up
  • 11/8/2022
Red Wolves And Coach Jimmy Obleda Part Ways; He Apologizes For His Language And Tone
  • 11/8/2022
Poppie Gets First Win As Chattanooga Women Roll
  • 11/7/2022
Mocs Volleyball Hosts ETSU In Final Regular Season Home Match
  • 11/8/2022
UTC Women Travel To Belmont Wednesday
  • 11/8/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Firefighters To Support Muscular Dystrophy Association With Fill The Boot Drive
Chattanooga Firefighters To Support Muscular Dystrophy Association With Fill The Boot Drive
  • 11/8/2022
Veterans Day Commemoration To Be Held On Friday
Veterans Day Commemoration To Be Held On Friday
  • 11/8/2022
Did You Know? Community Agreement (Special Edition)
Did You Know? Community Agreement (Special Edition)
  • 11/8/2022
53rd Annual MLK March And Parade Set For Jan. 16
  • 11/8/2022
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 11/8/2022
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents Romeo And Juliet Nov. 15-19
UTC Theatre Co. Presents Romeo And Juliet Nov. 15-19
  • 11/8/2022
MainStreet's Tribute To Bob Seger Is Saturday At The Gem Theater
MainStreet's Tribute To Bob Seger Is Saturday At The Gem Theater
  • 11/8/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Catfish's Festival
Best Of Grizzard - Catfish's Festival
  • 11/8/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/9/2022
Dope Skum Releases New Single Friday
Dope Skum Releases New Single Friday
  • 11/8/2022
Opinion
What Does Slavery Amendment Actually Change?
  • 11/4/2022
Why I’m Voting No On Amendment 1 - And Response
  • 11/6/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Dining
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
New Steak House Opening On Myrtle Street; Good Eats BBQ Adds Beer
  • 11/3/2022
Business
NorthShore Merchants Collective To Host 8th Annual Holiday Window Treasure Hunt
  • 11/8/2022
Dixie Group Reports Third Quarter Results And Plan For Consolidation Of East Coast Manufacturing
  • 11/7/2022
Tennessee Joins Combined $16 Million Multistate Settlements Over Experian Data Breaches
  • 11/7/2022
Real Estate
Nashville Home Closings Down 30%; Higher Interest Rates Blamed
  • 11/8/2022
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
  • 11/3/2022
GPS Sells Hixson Pike Property For $6.5 Million; Apartments To Go In
  • 11/3/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
1st Students Graduate From GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program
  • 11/8/2022
Veteran Found Student Success At UTK
Veteran Found Student Success At UTK
  • 11/8/2022
CSCC Adds New Country Flags To Student Commons
CSCC Adds New Country Flags To Student Commons
  • 11/8/2022
Living Well
Flu Season May Impact Red Cross Blood Supply
  • 11/9/2022
Free Clinic Offers Free Dental, Vision And Medical Services In Cleveland
  • 11/8/2022
Erlanger 19th Annual Dinner Of Distinction To Honor Dr. Chris Young, Dr. Jon Cohen, Lynda Minks Hood And Pat Eller Lee
  • 11/8/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
  • 11/2/2022
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
  • 11/2/2022
Ruth Imverger Speaks At Green Thumb Garden Club Nov. 14
  • 11/2/2022
Travel
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Wakanda Forever Premieres At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Host E.P. Crutcher Scholarship Program On Sunday
  • 11/8/2022
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
  • 11/7/2022
Washington Hills UMC Hosts United Methodist Women's Day And Fall Revival
  • 11/3/2022
Obituaries
Roy Allen Cox, Sr.
Roy Allen Cox, Sr.
  • 11/9/2022
Paul Herley LeDee
Paul Herley LeDee
  • 11/9/2022
Catherine Hart “Cathy” Harrison
Catherine Hart “Cathy” Harrison
  • 11/9/2022
Area Obituaries
Gholston, Edward Graham "Tub" (Sequatchie)
Gholston, Edward Graham "Tub" (Sequatchie)
  • 11/8/2022
Bandy, Lula Belle (LaFayette)
Bandy, Lula Belle (LaFayette)
  • 11/8/2022
Deeter, Vickie Linn (Cleveland)
Deeter, Vickie Linn (Cleveland)
  • 11/8/2022