Latest Headlines

Commissioners Upset Taylor's Computer, Cell Phone Not Been Returned By Wamp; Wamp Legal Fees In Case Authorized Up To Almost $30,000

  • Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Weston Wamp
Weston Wamp

Some County Commission members said Wednesday they are dismayed that County Mayor Weston Wamp has not returned County Attorney Rheubin Taylor's computer and cell phone despite a commission resolution directing that it be done.

Also, Commissioner Warren Mackey said he is concerned that some county employees feel "intimidated" by the Wamp administration.

The new county mayor issued a directive that the longtime county attorney be fired. Attorney Taylor has stayed on, while citing he has a four-year contract. The matter is now in Chancery Court.

Questioned by Commissioner Greg Martin, County Mayor Wamp said he hired attorney Barret Albritton to represent him in the Taylor case at a cost of up to "just under $25,000." At the $25,000 level, it would have required County Commission approval. County Mayor Wamp earlier spent $5,000 of county funds for a legal opinion from a Knoxville attorney in the Taylor matter.    

The commission earlier hired attorney John Konvalinka for his advice in the case for $10,000. 

Commissioner Mackey said if the county winds up having to pay attorney Taylor for his remaining contract and also pay a replacement county attorney "it could be close to a million dollars." 

Attorney Albritton said the county attorney's office has carried on with remaining staff in the absence of county attorney Taylor. County Attorney Taylor responded, "I've been there every day," though he said he has been hampered by not having his county computer and cell phone.

Attorney Albritton, who said the two sides are moving toward a settlement, said the health benefits have been restored for attorney Taylor, whose wife has heart issues.

Vice Chairman Joe Graham said, "If we pass a resolution, that is something that should be honored until a judge tells us it is not valid." He said the action "blatantly disrespects what this body does. If we don't honor the law, then this is the wild, wild West."

Commissioner David Sharpe said, "It's a very serious question how long our county attorney can go on without his computer."

Commissioner Greg Beck said, "Do we have to go to court every time we pass a resolution? When we pass something, it ought to go into effect." 

He said the response of the Wamp administration on the resolutions passed by the commission in support of attorney Taylor was "We ain't gonna do nothing."

Some commissioners also had issues with a proposed Wamp resolution "TO EXTEND RULES REGARDING SECONDARY EMPLOYMENT AND EMAIL, INTERNET, PHONES, CELL PHONES, AND INTRANET TO ALL EMPLOYEES."

County Mayor Wamp said "in the interest of transparency" that the rules should extend to upper-level employees, including those in his office as well as the county attorney.

He said the county handbook had not been updated since 2010 and this and other sections need to be change.

The county mayor said under current rules, passed by the County Records Commission, that emails are only kept for 10 days. He said five years is the accepted standard, and he said the Sheriff's Office keeps them for 10 years.

Asked the cost, he said one estimate was $7,500 per month for the email storage.

Commissioner Mackey said, "Can you imagine the cost if we took these records back forever? I'm not willing to spend any money on it.

"I'm opposed to tracking everyone. It's big government and intrusive government. I take it as another attempt to intimidate employees and hold something over their heads. I see a trend of trying to intimidate county workers, and I don't like It."

He said commissioners have heard from a number of concerned county employees.

Attorney Taylor said, concerning putting new rules on his office, that it deals with a number of confidential attorney-client matters. He said, "We have information in our office that we have to keep confidential." 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest Headlines
Playoff Preview: Walker Valley Looking To Make History Against 5-A Foe Powell
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/9/2022
Sewer Work To Cause Road Closures At Lookout Mountain, Tn.; Town No Longer Seeing Revenue From Incline
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
UT Welcomes Fans For The Missouri Game
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2022
Randy Smith: Rankin Wants To Win Now
Randy Smith: Rankin Wants To Win Now
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2022
It's A Battle Of Wills At Rhea County Commission
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
City Boosts Pay For Wastewater Workers
  • Breaking News
  • 11/9/2022
Breaking News
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
  • 11/12/2022

Chattanoogan.com is giving away sets of the Chattanooga Photo Books Series. These include Chattanooga in Old Photos, Railroads In And Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. ... more

Sewer Work To Cause Road Closures At Lookout Mountain, Tn.; Town No Longer Seeing Revenue From Incline
  • 11/9/2022

Work being done by WWTA to replace old, leaking sewer lines that go down Lookout Mountain has already begun at the corner of Fleetwood Drive and Ochs Highway. This is the next step in the improvements ... more

It's A Battle Of Wills At Rhea County Commission
  • 11/9/2022

What was a routine agenda workshop for the Rhea County Commission turned into a contest of wills between Chairman Jim Reed and Dayton Mountain Resident Tina Pearce. During the last part ... more

Breaking News
City Boosts Pay For Wastewater Workers
  • 11/9/2022
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 11/9/2022
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Her Tire Was Slashed By A Woman She Fought With; Man Spies Woman Riding His Stolen Bike
  • 11/9/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2022
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 11/9/22
  • 11/9/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Unfortunate Character Assassinations
  • 11/7/2022
Biden’s Border Catastrophe Is A National Security Nightmare
  • 11/7/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Tumble To 5th In Playoff Picture, But Aim To Move Back Up
Dan Fleser: Vols Tumble To 5th In Playoff Picture, But Aim To Move Back Up
  • 11/8/2022
Red Wolves And Coach Jimmy Obleda Part Ways; He Apologizes For His Language And Tone
  • 11/8/2022
Randy Smith: Rankin Wants To Win Now
Randy Smith: Rankin Wants To Win Now
  • 11/9/2022
UT Welcomes Fans For The Missouri Game
  • 11/9/2022
Mocs Volleyball Hosts ETSU In Final Regular Season Home Match
  • 11/8/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Firefighters To Support Muscular Dystrophy Association With Fill The Boot Drive
Chattanooga Firefighters To Support Muscular Dystrophy Association With Fill The Boot Drive
  • 11/8/2022
Veterans Day Commemoration To Be Held On Friday
Veterans Day Commemoration To Be Held On Friday
  • 11/8/2022
Did You Know? Community Agreement (Special Edition)
Did You Know? Community Agreement (Special Edition)
  • 11/8/2022
Solid Waste Collections & Site Schedule For Veterans Day, Nov 11
  • 11/9/2022
Saint Nick And The Mrs. To Visit Spring City Nov. 26
Saint Nick And The Mrs. To Visit Spring City Nov. 26
  • 11/9/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/9/2022
Friends Of The Festival Names 3 New Members To Board
  • 11/9/2022
UTC Theatre Co. Presents Romeo And Juliet Nov. 15-19
UTC Theatre Co. Presents Romeo And Juliet Nov. 15-19
  • 11/8/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Catfish's Festival
Best Of Grizzard - Catfish's Festival
  • 11/8/2022
Dope Skum Releases New Single Friday
Dope Skum Releases New Single Friday
  • 11/8/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Dining
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
New Steak House Opening On Myrtle Street; Good Eats BBQ Adds Beer
  • 11/3/2022
Business
NorthShore Merchants Collective To Host 8th Annual Holiday Window Treasure Hunt
  • 11/8/2022
Dixie Group Reports Third Quarter Results And Plan For Consolidation Of East Coast Manufacturing
  • 11/7/2022
Tennessee Joins Combined $16 Million Multistate Settlements Over Experian Data Breaches
  • 11/7/2022
Real Estate
Nashville Home Closings Down 30%; Higher Interest Rates Blamed
  • 11/8/2022
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
  • 11/3/2022
GPS Sells Hixson Pike Property For $6.5 Million; Apartments To Go In
  • 11/3/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
1st Students Graduate From GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program
  • 11/8/2022
Veteran Found Student Success At UTK
Veteran Found Student Success At UTK
  • 11/8/2022
CSCC Adds New Country Flags To Student Commons
CSCC Adds New Country Flags To Student Commons
  • 11/8/2022
Living Well
Flu Season May Impact Red Cross Blood Supply
  • 11/9/2022
Free Clinic Offers Free Dental, Vision And Medical Services In Cleveland
  • 11/8/2022
Erlanger 19th Annual Dinner Of Distinction To Honor Dr. Chris Young, Dr. Jon Cohen, Lynda Minks Hood And Pat Eller Lee
  • 11/8/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
  • 11/9/2022
Projects To Improve Forest Health And Wildlife Habitat Announced
  • 11/4/2022
Chattanooga Birding Club Program Set For Nov. 10
  • 11/4/2022
Travel
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Wakanda Forever Premieres At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2022
Church
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/9/2022
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Host E.P. Crutcher Scholarship Program On Sunday
  • 11/8/2022
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
Bob Tamasy: The Cross - Just An Accessory, Or A Declaration?
  • 11/7/2022
Obituaries
Paul Kenneth Robinson
Paul Kenneth Robinson
  • 11/9/2022
Lella M. Shoemake Morgan
Lella M. Shoemake Morgan
  • 11/9/2022
Roy Allen Cox, Sr.
Roy Allen Cox, Sr.
  • 11/9/2022
Area Obituaries
Ogle, George Claude (Dalton)
Ogle, George Claude (Dalton)
  • 11/9/2022
McCrosson, Charles G. "Charlie" (Spring City)
McCrosson, Charles G. "Charlie" (Spring City)
  • 11/9/2022
Smock, Nancy Alice Dubuque (Ten Mile)
  • 11/9/2022