A woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Cleveland on Wednesday morning.

At 9:15 a.m., a fatal crash occurred on APD-40 north of 20th Street NE. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Terraneila Scoggins, 68, was northbound on APD-40 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Ms. Scoggins was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there is not any indication of any other vehicles being involved in the crash, police said.