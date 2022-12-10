Latest Headlines

Problem Skyzoo Bar Demolished After Airport Purchase

  Saturday, December 10, 2022
Skyzoo
Skyzoo

A problem nightclub on Lee Highway that was closed by the city in 2021 has been demolished.

Terry Hart, Chattanooga Airport president and CEO, said the former Skyzoo is no more.

The Airport earlier this year paid $950,000 for the tract at 5709 Lee Highway,

Mr. Hart said, "We have no plans for the property at this time, but at some point we will develop it."

The Airport earlier bought an adjacent property on Lee Highway.

Asked if the Airport was "landlocked," Mr. Hart said it does have a creek on one side and a railroad on the other.

The City Council did not renew the operating permit for Skyzoo, while citing numerous police calls and a fatal shooting outside the club.

Police responded to a vehicle crash at 1500 McCallie Ave. Medics also responded to the wreck, but all involved denied any medical attention. Neither driver wanted to make a crash report. The ... more

