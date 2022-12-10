Problem Skyzoo Bar Demolished After Airport Purchase

A problem nightclub on Lee Highway that was closed by the city in 2021 has been demolished.

Terry Hart, Chattanooga Airport president and CEO, said the former Skyzoo is no more.

The Airport earlier this year paid $950,000 for the tract at 5709 Lee Highway,

Mr. Hart said, "We have no plans for the property at this time, but at some point we will develop it."

The Airport earlier bought an adjacent property on Lee Highway.

Asked if the Airport was "landlocked," Mr. Hart said it does have a creek on one side and a railroad on the other.

The City Council did not renew the operating permit for Skyzoo, while citing numerous police calls and a fatal shooting outside the club.