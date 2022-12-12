Parts Of Budgetel Inn Could Be Back Open By Jan. 11

At least sections of the closed Budgetel Inn could be open by Jan. 11. At a hearing on Monday afternoon, Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson said the extended stay motel could open if certain conditions are met.

Owner Amish Patel said he will begin work on fixing a list of items found deficient by East Ridge inspectors. He said he expects to be fully compliant at least with parts of the motel by the Jan. 11 date.

Judge Patterson said surveillance cameras must be placed around the property with East Ridge Police having access to the video.

He said if a resident stays longer than the allotted 120 days, the motel will be fined $500 per day per resident.

The judge said motel guests will no longer be able to pay in cash.

Residents, who were recently evicted with short notice after the motel was declared a public nuisance, will have until Dec. 22 to retrieve any items left behind.

