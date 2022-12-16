Senator-Elect Colton Moore Calls On The Georgia General Assembly To Oppose Ranked-Choice Voting

Georgia Senator-elect Colton Moore is urging the Georgia General Assembly to oppose ranked-choice voting following Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s push to end Georgia’s general runoff elections.

He said, “Our electoral process is far from perfect, but the establishment’s latest push for rank-choice voting will only further complicate elections and disenfranchise voters.

"As elected officials, our number one top priority should be to restore faith in our election process and make sure that every voter in Georgia has their voice heard at the ballot box.

"If ranked-choice voting was implemented, a candidate who received less than 20% of the initial count could potentially assume office following the instant run-off tabulations. Any candidate who fails to reach over 50% of the vote should not automatically assume elected office before first receiving a majority of support from Georgia’s voters.

"Democrats recommending unnecessary changes to how our leaders are elected is a major red flag because, historically, Democrats have only advocated for changes to election laws when they can use disenfranchisement to their advantage.

"States that have implemented rank-choice voting have seen a larger number of ballots thrown out and lower voter turnouts. Our lawmakers should not be seeking to disenfranchise voters through changes to our electoral system. We should be doing everything in our power to amplify the voices of the people.”