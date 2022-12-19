Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Scammed Of Nearly $500 By Supposed Amazon Employee; Chunk Of Street Curb Thrown Through Man's Back Car Window

  Monday, December 19, 2022

A woman on Tyner Road told police she was attempting to install Amazon onto her TV. When she was unable to, she contacted Amazon's customer service for assistance, but no one answered. Later she received a call from a "David Johnson," claiming he was from Amazon. She said he went on to mislead her into transferring $498.98 to him via "Game Gift Cards." She said he reassured her she would receive her deposits back in full at a later date. She said the man called from a California number and spoke with a "thick Indian accent."

* * *

A man told police that his son was driving his 2014 VW Passat at 2411 Market St. when he struck an unknown object and busted both front tires and a rim. The man did not have his tag or VIN number for the report.

* * *

A man on Passenger Street told police his vehicle was involved in a crash. He said that he left the tag on that vehicle and was unable to recover the tag. He said that the vehicle is at a pick-a-part company and he needs a report for a new tag.

* * *

Police responded to a carjacking at the Waffle House, 8912 Lee Hwy. Police spoke with several witnesses. A man said that he was attempting to pull into the Waffle House and was behind a red truck. He said that he could see the passenger in the truck hitting on the driver. He said that the passenger, a white male wearing dark clothing, got out of the truck while it was in the roadway and then ran across the street to the Circle K. After that, the red truck pulled into the Waffle House parking lot and he spoke with the driver. He said that the driver was a female and, as he was speaking with her, she drove off east on Lee Highway. After a few minutes, she pulled back up and then started to argue with another woman in the parking lot of the Waffle House. After this argument, she then fled the scene east on Lee Highway again. Police then spoke with a witness at the Circle K and they said that a white male asked someone for a ride and they refused to give him one. He then asked someone in a gray Mazda and they provided him with a ride, possibly south on I-75. The woman in the truck was not on the scene to speak with officers and neither was the male that ran to Circle K. After speaking with the woman in the Waffle House parking lot who argued with the driver of the truck, she said that the male that was in the truck was her son-in-law. There is no further information.

* * *

A woman on E. 14th Street told police she thought she was completing a survey, but signed up for a subscription to a software company. She said that she called the company and requested her subscription to be canceled. She said that she just wanted a report in case they continue to take money from her account.

* * *

A woman on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police she got a call from a man who identified himself as Lt. Douglas Wilson of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. "Lt Wilson" told the woman she had an outstanding warrant for contempt of court out of Judge Travis McDonough's court and she needed to clear it up. "Lt Wilson" told her she would need to get $3,200 form her bank and send it to an account set up by HCSO. At this point, she realized she was being scammed and called police. Police told the woman she did not have a warrant and, indeed, this was a scam. The woman left the area with no further action required. No money was lost due to this scam.

* * *

A man on Dartmouth Street told police he had his passport stolen from a safe in his house He said that he and his girlfriend (at the time) had gotten into a falling out, and that he ended up getting arrested. He said that the following day when he returned to his residence, he found that the girlfriend had taken his passport out of a safe and that only he and she had known the combination. The man wished to have this documented so that he could have a report for when he attempts to get a replacement. At this time he does not wish to press charges.

* * *

A woman on E. 49th Street told police that she went to work at 2:45 p.m. and returned home after 11 p.m. She said that she always checks her windows when she gets home and found the one facing E. 49th Street to be broken. Upon closer inspection, an apparent bullet hole could be seen from the outside. The woman said that she doesn't believe that she is being targeted and considers this to be just a stray bullet fired from elsewhere. No suspect information is available.

* * *

A man on Lakeshore Lane told police his girlfriend was drunk, causing an argument, and due to him having the flu, he wanted her to leave the residence. He said nothing physical had taken place, but he was going to call his girlfriend an Uber to take her home. Police spoke to the girlfriend, who said she was upset that her boyfriend called the police on her. While waiting on the scene for the Uber, the man changed his mind and said his girlfriend could stay. Police left the scene without further incident.

* * *

A woman at the Arby's at 3903 Hixson Pike told police she got into an argument with her boyfriend there and didn't want the situation to escalate, so she called the police. She said no physical altercation had taken place, and her boyfriend had left the scene before police arrival. She said she lived off Winding Lane and asked police for a ride to her house. Police gave the woman a ride to her home and she went inside without incident.

* * *

A man on Chateau Lane told police that prior to police arrival, his husband and "his posse" were trying to get into the residence. He said he had taken out a TPO (no charges related) against his husband the day before, but does not know if he has been served the TPO yet. Police did not locate the husband on scene and informed the man that if the husband is not aware of the TPO, he may have just been attempting to come home.

* * *

A man on Vance Road told police that sometime overnight, someone threw a chunk of street curb through the back window of his Buick Sentry (TN tag). There is no suspect information.

