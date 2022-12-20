Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA

3805 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153807

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE

2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063859

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:





BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/18/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BONNER, EDDIE JOE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/29/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BONNER, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 03/25/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) BRADLEY, JANESIA MASHA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT UNDER 1,000 BREWER, SARAH FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, GREGORY N

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 06/26/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, RAUSHAMON LAMOR

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/26/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BURKS, MIRANDA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CLEMONS, MAKAHALA JOCAYA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1000

HARRIS, TIFFANY BREANNA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/06/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYNN, ADAM JAMES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LYNN, JANICE RUTH

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 07/12/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MCKIBBEN, CARMEN ADELIA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 MCMILLAN, BRADLEY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MEADOWS, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NICHOLS, JAMES ARNOLD

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/13/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT) PAYNE, STEPHEN MURRAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/02/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT(AGG ASSAULT)

RAWLS, KEITH MARTELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT RUSSELL, ERIKA L

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/03/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH, SHANIKA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/14/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SWINDELL, SHIELA R

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/15/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WAUGH, HERBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/12/1966

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, JASMINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



