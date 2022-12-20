Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA
3805 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153807
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE
2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063859
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BONNER, EDDIE JOE
723 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BONNER, JERRY LEE
723 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
BRADLEY, JANESIA MASHA
382 S HALL OF FAME DR KNOXVILLE, 37917
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT UNDER 1,000
BREWER, SARAH FRANCIS
634 GATE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, GREGORY N
532 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032213
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, LAKIZZIE QUINYETTA
3 MAUDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-CRACK COCAINE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EXTRACTING MARIJUANA CONCENTRATE
BROWN, RAUSHAMON LAMOR
726 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURKS, MIRANDA DENISE
2008 WINDSOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN
10945 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797142
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CLEMONS, MAKAHALA JOCAYA
4610 PLAZA HILLS LN APT C4 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1000
DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL
9205 VILLAGEWOOD DR HARRISON, 373419507
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOOD, MATTHEW BLAKE
428 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP - HARASSMENT
HARRIS, TIFFANY BREANNA
630 WILCOX ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374092309
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD
7813 CECILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052238
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LISZEWSKI, ROBERT SAMUEL
CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB
127 GRANDVALLEY ESTATES PIKEVILLE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYNN, ADAM JAMES
9215 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LYNN, JANICE RUTH
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCCLENDON HARDAWAY, TYJHAD MORGAN
2618 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCKIBBEN, CARMEN ADELIA
4621 MABLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
MCMILLAN, BRADLEY ALAN
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MEADOWS, JOSEPH
7951 BATTERS PLACE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NICHOLS, JAMES ARNOLD
3212 BLACKHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
PAYNE, STEPHEN MURRAY
458 BEREAN LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT(AGG ASSAULT)
RAWLS, KEITH MARTELL
7265 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
RAYMUNDO-LUCAS, BYRON ESTUARDO
4405 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RICHARDSON, MELISSA HOPE
468 CLEVELAND AVE PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF DRUG SCHEDULE IV
POSS OF DRUG SCHEDULE IV
ROBERTS, TYLER LEBRON
1641 KAREN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041904
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RUSSELL, ERIKA L
6905 MOREVIEW RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
SMITH, SHANIKA NICOLE
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 11D CHATTANOOGA, 374032626
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON
2210 CIRCLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SWINDELL, SHIELA R
6926 BUCKS LANE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WAUGH, HERBERT LEE
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022133
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN
1023 RYAN RIDGE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, JASMINE
7531 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BONNER, EDDIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BONNER, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/25/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|BRADLEY, JANESIA MASHA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT UNDER 1,000
|
|BREWER, SARAH FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, GREGORY N
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/26/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, RAUSHAMON LAMOR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BURKS, MIRANDA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CLEMONS, MAKAHALA JOCAYA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, TIFFANY BREANNA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LYNN, ADAM JAMES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LYNN, JANICE RUTH
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/12/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MCKIBBEN, CARMEN ADELIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MCMILLAN, BRADLEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MEADOWS, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|NICHOLS, JAMES ARNOLD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/13/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
|
|PAYNE, STEPHEN MURRAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT(AGG ASSAULT)
|
|RAWLS, KEITH MARTELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|RUSSELL, ERIKA L
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/03/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, SHANIKA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SWINDELL, SHIELA R
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WAUGH, HERBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YOUNG, JASMINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|