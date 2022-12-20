Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA 
3805 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153807 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE 
2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063859 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BONNER, EDDIE JOE 
723 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BONNER, JERRY LEE 
723 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

BRADLEY, JANESIA MASHA 
382 S HALL OF FAME DR KNOXVILLE, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT UNDER 1,000

BREWER, SARAH FRANCIS 
634 GATE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN, GREGORY N 
532 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032213 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN, LAKIZZIE QUINYETTA 
3 MAUDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-CRACK COCAINE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EXTRACTING MARIJUANA CONCENTRATE

BROWN, RAUSHAMON LAMOR 
726 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BURKS, MIRANDA DENISE 
2008 WINDSOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN 
10945 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797142 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CLEMONS, MAKAHALA JOCAYA 
4610 PLAZA HILLS LN APT C4 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1000

DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL 
9205 VILLAGEWOOD DR HARRISON, 373419507 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GOOD, MATTHEW BLAKE 
428 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP - HARASSMENT

HARRIS, TIFFANY BREANNA 
630 WILCOX ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374092309 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD 
7813 CECILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052238 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

LISZEWSKI, ROBERT SAMUEL 
CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB 
127 GRANDVALLEY ESTATES PIKEVILLE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYNN, ADAM JAMES 
9215 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LYNN, JANICE RUTH 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCCLENDON HARDAWAY, TYJHAD MORGAN 
2618 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCKIBBEN, CARMEN ADELIA 
4621 MABLE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

MCMILLAN, BRADLEY ALAN 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MEADOWS, JOSEPH 
7951 BATTERS PLACE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NICHOLS, JAMES ARNOLD 
3212 BLACKHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

PAYNE, STEPHEN MURRAY 
458 BEREAN LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT(AGG ASSAULT)

RAWLS, KEITH MARTELL 
7265 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

RAYMUNDO-LUCAS, BYRON ESTUARDO 
4405 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RICHARDSON, MELISSA HOPE 
468 CLEVELAND AVE PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF DRUG SCHEDULE IV
POSS OF DRUG SCHEDULE IV

ROBERTS, TYLER LEBRON 
1641 KAREN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041904 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RUSSELL, ERIKA L 
6905 MOREVIEW RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

SMITH, SHANIKA NICOLE 
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 11D CHATTANOOGA, 374032626 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON 
2210 CIRCLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SWINDELL, SHIELA R 
6926 BUCKS LANE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WAUGH, HERBERT LEE 
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022133 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WEATHERBY, ANDREW T 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN 
1023 RYAN RIDGE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, JASMINE 
7531 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BONNER, EDDIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BONNER, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/25/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
BRADLEY, JANESIA MASHA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
BREWER, SARAH FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, GREGORY N
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/26/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, RAUSHAMON LAMOR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURKS, MIRANDA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CLEMONS, MAKAHALA JOCAYA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
HARRIS, TIFFANY BREANNA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYNN, ADAM JAMES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LYNN, JANICE RUTH
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/12/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCKIBBEN, CARMEN ADELIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
MCMILLAN, BRADLEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MEADOWS, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NICHOLS, JAMES ARNOLD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/13/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
PAYNE, STEPHEN MURRAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT(AGG ASSAULT)
RAWLS, KEITH MARTELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
RUSSELL, ERIKA L
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/03/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SMITH, SHANIKA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SWINDELL, SHIELA R
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WAUGH, HERBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, JASMINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

