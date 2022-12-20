Area EMAs Urge Preparedness For Long Weekend Of Sub-Freezing Weather

Area Emergency Management Agencies are urging residents to be prepared for a long weekend of sub-freezing temperatures

EMA officials said:

Based on the latest update from the National Weather Service in Peachtree City there is high confidence in unseasonably cold temperatures impacting all of north & central Georgia by Friday morning (12/23) with temperatures expected to be 20-30F degrees below normal. A prolonged period (48-72+ hours) of sub-freezing temperatures is looking likely. A windchill watch has been issued for midnight Thursday through Saturday morning. As with any weather event stay tuned to local media, Whitfield County Emergency Management social media pages, and other ways you receive news for any updates throughout the week.



Some precautionary measures include:



- Have a safe back up heat source such as a kerosene, propane, or a natural gas/wood fireplace in case of a power outage or heating system failure.

- Check to make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working.

- Make sure any wood you use is seasoned to reduce the amount of smoke.

- Have your chimney inspected to make sure it is clean and safe to use.

- Ensure you have proper ventilation.

- Use your shelter in place measures of setting up in one room for the duration with the

windows covered by plastic sheeting and a blanket at the base of the doorways to contain what heat is in that room.

- Make sure the pipes in your house are protected from freezing.

- Remove your water hoses and cover the spigots.

- If you have a sprinkler system still running make sure it is not scheduled to run while

the temperatures are below freezing.

- Open vanity and cabinet doors so that warm air can reach the pipes underneath your

sinks.

- Allow your faucets and bathrooms to run with a stream no larger than a pencil lead.

- Wrap any pipes you have access to.

- If you depend on electricity for any medical equipment confirm your arrangements of an alternative safe place.

- Please do not use things such as a grill, gas cooking stove, or a running car in the garage.

Using these methods create unsafe levels of carbon monoxide (CO). which is a colorless and odorless gas.

- Make sure your animals have adequate shelter- bring them inside your house or barn as applicable if at all possible.