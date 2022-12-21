Martin To Step Down From County Commission Dec. 31; City Councilman Ken Smith To Seek Appointment

Greg Martin announced on Wednesday that he will step down from the County Commission effective Dec. 31.

He said he will focus on his legislative service. He will be sworn in to a full term as House District 27 representative in Nashville on Jan. 10.



Commissioner Martin said serving on the commission "was a true honor of a lifetime."

He had taken the House seat after Robin Smith resigned. The Hixson resident was on the school board prior to joining the County Commission.

It will be up to the remaining members of the County Commission to fill the District 3 seat.

City Councilman Ken Smith said he will seek the appointment.

The commission earlier chose Councilman Smith to briefly occupy the County Commission post. During that period, he served on both the city and county bodies.

Candidates for the post should submit resumes to the County Commission office by noon on Jan. 8.

Chairman Chip Baker said commission members could individually interview candidates.

He said the selection would be at the regular meeting of the commission on Jan. 11.