Truck Driver Is Identified Whose Vehicle Was Struck, Causing Train Derailment At Collegedale

The driver of the truck struck by the Norfolk Southern train on Tuesday, near the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive at Collegedale, has been identified as 64-year-old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Ga.

The company that employs Cruz-Vega is Starrette Houston Trucking LLC out of Augusta, Ga.

The Collegedale Police Department is investigating the crash while other state and federal agencies are addressing other factors involving the major incident. This remains an active investigation.

Any further comments regarding pending charges against Cruz-Vega will be addressed once the investigation has been closed, it was stated.

Police said earlier that the flatbed truck that was hit was stopped waiting for a red light to change - with a portion of the truck across the train track.

It was hauling a concrete beam support for the Apison Pike widening project.