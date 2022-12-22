Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: $4,000 Worth Of Copper Wire Taken From Construction Site; Scammer "Rents" Man Unavailable Property On Marport Drive

  • Thursday, December 22, 2022

The superintendent of a construction site at 101 E. 20th St. told police that sometime within the last two weeks wire copper was stripped from six apartment units at the building complex. He said the copper was worth approximately $4,000. No suspect information could be obtained.

* * *

A man on W. 37th Street was in a disorder with his roommate. Police learned the man is the main person on the lease and that he was subleasing one of the rooms to the roommate. Both had an argument this morning and the man wanted the roommate out of his residence. The roommate has been living at this residence since July of this year. Police explained to the man that he would have to contact his landlord to go through the eviction process with Hamilton County Court. Police also recommended to both to avoid any contact with each other to avoid any further altercation.

* * *

A man on Read Avenue told police that sometime overnight his Toyota Highlander (TN tag) had been burglarized. He said that the front passenger side door may have been unlocked. Someone stole roughly $10 in change that was in the vehicle. No suspect information could be obtained.

* * *

A woman at the apartments at 1421 Cloverdale Circle told police her vehicle was last seen by her boyfriend the night before around 10 p.m. and it was okay at that time and it was left locked overnight. When she got to the vehicle around 6:50 a.m., she discovered that the trunk was open and the passenger side door was open also, but there was no damage. The inside had been ransacked and her school ID badge had been taken. This type of thing has happened there before about six months earlier.

* * *

Staff at the Hope for the Inner City, 1800 Roanoke Ave., called police and said that a man there was refusing to leave the property. Police were able to speak to the man and get him to leave the premises.

* * *

Multiple calls to police came from Jack's Bait & Tackle, 4228 Bonny Oaks Dr., saying the driver of a vehicle was fleeing the scene in a car he had stolen there, driven 150 yards and crashed. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the man, identified as "Ice." Police spoke with the owner of the stolen vehicle. He said he observed the wreck on Highway 58 and stopped to help. While out of his vehicle, "Ice" jumped in his truck and drove a quarter mile before wrecking into a box truck. "Ice" then fled on foot and attempted to steal other vehicles in the area.

* * *

A Salvation Army employee at 800 McCallie Ave., told police a black male wearing a green jumpsuit had come into the store and was harassing employees. The employee said he had been banned from the property, but she did not know his name. The man was not on scene when police arrived. Police canvassed the area, but were unable to located anyone matching the description.

* * *

A woman on E. 43rd Street told police she and her husband left town for a week. She said when they returned and she got into her vehicle, she heard a loud noise coming from below. She said that she looked underneath her vehicle and observed that the catalytic converter had been removed. There is no suspect information. The woman said she needed a report for insurance purposes. Police will continue to investigate this incident.

* * *

A woman told police she works at DSW Shoes at Hamilton Place Mall and she arrived there for work at 10 a.m. and left work at 3:30 p.m. She said that when she got to her car, she saw that her right front passenger window was cracked and it appeared that someone attempted to break into her vehicle. She said she estimates the damage to be around $800. There is no suspect information. Police will continue to investigate.

* * *

A man at Patten Towers told police he got into a verbal disorder with an unknown white male. He did not know why the man chose to have an altercation with him. He said the man left the scene prior to police arrival, but he wanted to make a report to document the occurrence.

* * *

A man on Amnicola Highway told police he purchased Trijicon iron sights in the amount of $136 for his pistol. He said that it shows per USPS that a person named "J. Carter" signed for the package, but he does not know this person. He said that he spoke with USPS and they said that they would investigate this incident. He said he wants to retrieve his property. He said if "J. Carter" does not return the property, that he would press charges.

* * *

A man told police he had been in contact with a man named Edward Arkelian. He said Edward said he was renting out a place on Marport Drive and had the man pay a security deposit totaling $1,780. The man said the money was sent via "Zelle" and he could not provide a bank or account number he sent it to. The man said he was supposed to move in and contacted the property manager who said the house was still listed and they were unaware of him renting it. The property manager had no knowledge of Edward and told the man he had been scammed. The man provided police with a phone number and email that he used to contact Edward. There are no further leads.

