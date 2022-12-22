Chattanoogan Klein Is Among 6 New Members On TVA Board

Robert Klein of Chattanooga is among six appointees of President Joe Biden confirmed by the U.S. Senate to the TVA Board.

The nine-member board had been operating with five members, including two whose terms had expired.

Mr. Klein is an official of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Others confirmed were Beth Geer, Michelle Moore, William Renick, Adam Wade White and Joe Ritch.

They will be sworn into their posts in January.

Bill Kilbride of Chattanooga has been serving as TVA board chairman.

Ms. Geer is the former Chief of Staff to former Vice President Al Gore, while Ms. Moore is the founder of Groundswell and worked on sustainability in the Obama Administration.

Mr. Renick is the former chairman of the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi. Mr. White is a county official in Kentucky. Mr. Ritch, who was TVA board chairman from 2013-2017, is a Huntsville attorney.