TVA Asks Public's Help In Power Conservation During Frigid Weather

  • Friday, December 23, 2022

TVA is asking for the public's help in conserving power as frigid weather strains the electrical system.

TVA officials said, "With temperatures on Friday averaging in the single digits across the region, the Tennessee Valley Authority and local power company employees are actively working to maintain a stable power grid for everyone amid unprecedented demand.

"To help ensure the continued reliability of the regional power system, TVA and local power companies are proactively taking steps to temporarily reduce power supplies to localized areas. These actions may create short, temporary power outages in certain areas.

"The public and businesses are asked to help by immediately reducing electric power use without compromising personal safety. Some simple methods of reducing power include:

  • Lower thermostats by just one or two degrees – public safety is of utmost importance during dangerously cold weather, so don’t make big adjustments but every degree can help save on future power bills,
  • Delay doing laundry or running a dishwasher until the warmest part of the day, and turn off unnecessary lights and electronics, and
  • Open window coverings on the sunny side of homes and offices to let the sun heat your home, but close window coverings when the sun isn’t brightly shining.

"We apologize for the disruption that we know these actions may cause, especially during the holidays. They are difficult but necessary steps to prevent to potential of far greater power disruptions to the broader region.

"Slightly warmer temperatures filtering into the region this weekend should help minimize additional strain on the power system. TVA and local power companies will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any additional needed information."

