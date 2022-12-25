Clubhouse At Thunder Farms Burns Saturday Afternoon

The clubhouse at Thunder Farms burned on Saturday afternoon.
The Tri Community Fire Department responded to Thunder Farms Trail around 1 p.m.
Firefighters were hampered by the extremely cold temperatures.
The blaze spread and part of the roof collapsed.
Cause of the fire has not been determined.
Thunder Farms is a gated community with estate lots just off Snow Hill Road.
In addition to the community lodge, it features a lake and a mile of shoreline on Wolftever Creek along with stables and pastureland for horses.
It was developed by John "Thunder" Thornton.