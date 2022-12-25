Latest Headlines

Clubhouse At Thunder Farms Burns Saturday Afternoon

  • Sunday, December 25, 2022

The clubhouse at Thunder Farms burned on Saturday afternoon.

The Tri Community Fire Department responded to Thunder Farms Trail around 1 p.m.

Firefighters were hampered by the extremely cold temperatures.

The blaze spread and part of the roof collapsed.

Cause of the fire has not been determined.

Thunder Farms is a gated community with estate lots just off Snow Hill Road.

In addition to the community lodge, it features a lake and a mile of shoreline on Wolftever Creek along with stables and pastureland for horses.

It was developed by John "Thunder" Thornton.

Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Tow Truck Driver Tries To Repossess Woman’s Paid Off Car; Man From Dating App Steals Man’s Car And Belongings
  • Breaking News
  • 12/25/2022
Clubhouse At Thunder Farms Burns Saturday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 12/25/2022
The Santa Train Once Again Rolls In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 12/25/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/25/2022
Police Blotter: Woman Locks Herself In Bathroom During Fight With Boyfriend; Man Falls Asleep In Hardee’s Drive-Thru
  • Breaking News
  • 12/24/2022
TVA Ending Rolling Blackouts For Now; Has Highest Power Demand In Its History
  • Breaking News
  • 12/24/2022
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/25/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CHAOUSY, JOSEPH 6751 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Locks Herself In Bathroom During Fight With Boyfriend; Man Falls Asleep In Hardee’s Drive-Thru
  • 12/24/2022

A man on Wilson Street told police he got into an argument with his girlfriend and that she locked herself in the bathroom and would not respond. This is what prompted him to call police. Police ... more

TVA Ending Rolling Blackouts For Now; Has Highest Power Demand In Its History
  • 12/24/2022

Slightly higher temperatures and improved power system conditions have allowed the Tennessee Valley Authority to end planned intermittent interruptions, the agency said early Saturday afternoon. ... more

Breaking News
Home On Shallowford Road Damaged By Fire Late Friday Night
Home On Shallowford Road Damaged By Fire Late Friday Night
  • 12/24/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/24/2022
Woman Dies After Going Back Into North Chattanooga House For Pet Bird
Woman Dies After Going Back Into North Chattanooga House For Pet Bird
  • 12/23/2022
Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Told To Separate; Intoxicated Woman Causes A Scene When Not Allowed Into Bar
  • 12/23/2022
Fleischman Votes No On $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill
  • 12/23/2022
Opinion
80 Christmases
  • 12/24/2022
TVA Dropped The Ball On This One - And Response (5)
  • 12/24/2022
The Hazards Of The Rolling Blackouts - And Response
  • 12/24/2022
A Better Plan For Blackouts
  • 12/24/2022
Santa Will Be Able To Save Christmas Day - And Response
  • 12/23/2022
Sports
UTC Football Places Two More On All-American Teams
  • 12/22/2022
Randy Smith: My Favorite Christmas
Randy Smith: My Favorite Christmas
  • 12/23/2022
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
  • 12/21/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
UCRA 2023: A Season to Remember Marvin Ford $7,500 To Champion
  • 12/23/2022
Happenings
Losing Mom To Alzheimer's - One Church Ritual At A Time
Losing Mom To Alzheimer's - One Church Ritual At A Time
  • 12/23/2022
Chattanooga Funeral Home Honors 3 Employees For Service
Chattanooga Funeral Home Honors 3 Employees For Service
  • 12/23/2022
Jerry Summers: Border Strategy
Jerry Summers: Border Strategy
  • 12/22/2022
PHOTOS: Morphis Christmas Light Display Celebrates 20 Years
  • 12/23/2022
Hamilton County 4-H To Hold Countywide Public Speaking Contest Jan. 5
  • 12/21/2022
Entertainment
Luther, Earl, Glenn Draper, Jay Craven, Tom Hammett, Vic Eliason Featured In WDYN Christmas Programming
Luther, Earl, Glenn Draper, Jay Craven, Tom Hammett, Vic Eliason Featured In WDYN Christmas Programming
  • 12/24/2022
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips Dies At 67
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips Dies At 67
  • 12/23/2022
ETSO Hosts Christmas Day Concert Handel's Messiah And Hallelujah Chorus Sing-A-Long
  • 12/23/2022
Best of Grizzard - Newspapers
Best of Grizzard - Newspapers
  • 12/23/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/21/2022
Opinion
80 Christmases
  • 12/24/2022
TVA Dropped The Ball On This One - And Response (5)
  • 12/24/2022
The Hazards Of The Rolling Blackouts - And Response
  • 12/24/2022
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Business
Unemployment Decreases In A Majority Of Tennessee Counties
  • 12/22/2022
GA Regional Commissions See Dip In November Unemployment Rates
  • 12/22/2022
Alexa Williams Joins Thrive Regional Partnership As Marketing And Communications Director
Alexa Williams Joins Thrive Regional Partnership As Marketing And Communications Director
  • 12/22/2022
Real Estate
Morrison Springs Apartment Complex Sells For $17,670,000
  • 12/22/2022
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
  • 12/22/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/23/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
  • 12/22/2022
Lee University’s LEAP Students Serve Legacy Village Assisted Living
  • 12/21/2022
CSCC Personnel And Students Give Back To The Community
  • 12/20/2022
Living Well
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
  • 12/23/2022
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Differences Between Dementia And Normal Aging
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Differences Between Dementia And Normal Aging
  • 12/22/2022
Erlanger Foundation Receives 2 Donations Toward Pediatric Critical Care Transport Vehicles
  • 12/22/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
  • 12/21/2022
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 12/21/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Start New Year With First Day Hikes
  • 12/19/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
Travel
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: The True Meaning Of Christmas – Is It Even A Question?
Bob Tamasy: The True Meaning Of Christmas – Is It Even A Question?
  • 12/22/2022
"He's Not Your Ordinary Baby" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/21/2022
Bob Tamasy: The Heart Disease From Which We All Suffer
Bob Tamasy: The Heart Disease From Which We All Suffer
  • 12/19/2022
Obituaries
Patricia Ann Whitmill
Patricia Ann Whitmill
  • 12/24/2022
Ruth Evelyn Rhinehart Bennett
Ruth Evelyn Rhinehart Bennett
  • 12/24/2022
Jonathan David Bacon
Jonathan David Bacon
  • 12/23/2022
Area Obituaries
Dailey, Katherine Lee (Cleveland)
Dailey, Katherine Lee (Cleveland)
  • 12/24/2022
Nagem, John Stephen (Dalton)
Nagem, John Stephen (Dalton)
  • 12/24/2022
Gulledge, Nellie Katherine (Tunnel Hill)
Gulledge, Nellie Katherine (Tunnel Hill)
  • 12/24/2022