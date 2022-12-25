Latest Headlines

Fund Drive Going Over The Top For Couple Who Lost Their Signal Mountain Home To A Fire

  • Sunday, December 25, 2022

Friends and family of a young Signal Mountain couple who lost all their belongings in a Saturday fire had raised over $36,000 for them through the Gofundme site as of Christmas night. The initial goal had been $40,000.

The fire broke out about 10 minutes after George and Elizabeth Schimpf, with their children Solly (4) and Wiles (7 months, had left their home at 115 Arrow Dr.

The couple had left for a family Christmas Eve party.

In addition to their loss of belongings, their cat Pickle was in the house at the time of the fire.

Jenny Goins, sister of Mr. Schimpf, launched the drive.

She said, "George Schimpf and sister-in-law, Elizabeth, along with our two sweet nephews, Solly (Age 4) and Wiles (Age 7 months).

"On Christmas Eve, their house caught fire about 10 min after they left to attend our annual Christmas Eve Party. While we are grateful that no one was harmed, they have suffered a total loss of all their belongings! Elizabeth’s sweet cat pickle was in the home and his whereabouts are currently unknown. This entire situation is devastating especially on Christmas Eve, as they lost all presents for their children!

"These funds will be used to purchase clothing and other essential needs. They have a long journey ahead navigating this tragedy and I know they will be grateful for any assistance you can offer. Please consider donating to this wonderful family, any amount will help.

"I am also taking donations for gently used boys clothing, jackets, etc size 6-9 months & 5T, gently used toys - teething toys, wooden toys, drool clothes, blankets for Wiles. Some things Solly LOVES are realistic dinosaurs, transformers, outdoor toys, books, miniatures things, duplo legos. Please message me for a drop off address."

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2022
Fund Drive Going Over The Top For Couple Who Lost Their Signal Mountain Home To A Fire
Fund Drive Going Over The Top For Couple Who Lost Their Signal Mountain Home To A Fire
  • Breaking News
  • 12/25/2022
Police Blotter: Tow Truck Driver Tries To Repossess Woman’s Paid Off Car; Man From Dating App Steals Man’s Car And Belongings
  • Breaking News
  • 12/25/2022
Clubhouse At Thunder Farms Burns Saturday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 12/25/2022
The Santa Train Once Again Rolls In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 12/25/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/25/2022
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/26/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: FLOYD, COLLIN 1920 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol DRIVING UNDER THE ... more

Clubhouse At Thunder Farms Burns Saturday Afternoon
  • 12/25/2022

The clubhouse at Thunder Farms burned on Saturday afternoon. The Tri Community Fire Department responded to Thunder Farms Trail around 1 p.m. Firefighters were hampered by the extremely ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/25/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CHAOUSY, JOSEPH 6751 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Locks Herself In Bathroom During Fight With Boyfriend; Man Falls Asleep In Hardee’s Drive-Thru
  • 12/24/2022
TVA Ending Rolling Blackouts For Now; Has Highest Power Demand In Its History
  • 12/24/2022
Home On Shallowford Road Damaged By Fire Late Friday Night
Home On Shallowford Road Damaged By Fire Late Friday Night
  • 12/24/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/24/2022
Woman Dies After Going Back Into North Chattanooga House For Pet Bird
Woman Dies After Going Back Into North Chattanooga House For Pet Bird
  • 12/23/2022
Opinion
The Hazards Of The Rolling Blackouts - And Response
  • 12/24/2022
TVA Dropped The Ball On This One - And Response (5)
  • 12/24/2022
A Better Plan For Blackouts
  • 12/24/2022
Santa Will Be Able To Save Christmas Day - And Response
  • 12/23/2022
Holidays And Mental Health
  • 12/23/2022
Sports
UTC Football Places Two More On All-American Teams
  • 12/22/2022
Randy Smith: My Favorite Christmas
Randy Smith: My Favorite Christmas
  • 12/23/2022
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
  • 12/21/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
UCRA 2023: A Season to Remember Marvin Ford $7,500 To Champion
  • 12/23/2022
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Sonia Young Lived Life Her Own Way
Life With Ferris: Sonia Young Lived Life Her Own Way
  • 12/26/2022
Losing Mom To Alzheimer's - One Church Ritual At A Time
Losing Mom To Alzheimer's - One Church Ritual At A Time
  • 12/23/2022
Chattanooga Funeral Home Honors 3 Employees For Service
Chattanooga Funeral Home Honors 3 Employees For Service
  • 12/23/2022
Jerry Summers: Jackie Mitchell And Dazzy Vance
Jerry Summers: Jackie Mitchell And Dazzy Vance
  • 12/26/2022
PHOTOS: Morphis Christmas Light Display Celebrates 20 Years
  • 12/23/2022
Entertainment
Luther, Earl, Glenn Draper, Jay Craven, Tom Hammett, Vic Eliason Featured In WDYN Christmas Programming
Luther, Earl, Glenn Draper, Jay Craven, Tom Hammett, Vic Eliason Featured In WDYN Christmas Programming
  • 12/24/2022
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips Dies At 67
“Chattanooga Tom” Phillips Dies At 67
  • 12/23/2022
ETSO Hosts Christmas Day Concert Handel's Messiah And Hallelujah Chorus Sing-A-Long
  • 12/23/2022
Best of Grizzard - Newspapers
Best of Grizzard - Newspapers
  • 12/23/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/21/2022
Opinion
The Hazards Of The Rolling Blackouts - And Response
  • 12/24/2022
TVA Dropped The Ball On This One - And Response (5)
  • 12/24/2022
A Better Plan For Blackouts
  • 12/24/2022
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Business
Unemployment Decreases In A Majority Of Tennessee Counties
  • 12/22/2022
GA Regional Commissions See Dip In November Unemployment Rates
  • 12/22/2022
Alexa Williams Joins Thrive Regional Partnership As Marketing And Communications Director
Alexa Williams Joins Thrive Regional Partnership As Marketing And Communications Director
  • 12/22/2022
Real Estate
Morrison Springs Apartment Complex Sells For $17,670,000
  • 12/22/2022
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
  • 12/22/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/23/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
  • 12/22/2022
Lee University’s LEAP Students Serve Legacy Village Assisted Living
  • 12/21/2022
CSCC Personnel And Students Give Back To The Community
  • 12/20/2022
Living Well
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
  • 12/23/2022
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Differences Between Dementia And Normal Aging
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Differences Between Dementia And Normal Aging
  • 12/22/2022
Erlanger Foundation Receives 2 Donations Toward Pediatric Critical Care Transport Vehicles
  • 12/22/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
  • 12/21/2022
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 12/21/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Start New Year With First Day Hikes
  • 12/19/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
Travel
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Testimony Reflect Our History - His Story In Us
Bob Tamasy: Testimony Reflect Our History - His Story In Us
  • 12/26/2022
Bob Tamasy: The True Meaning Of Christmas – Is It Even A Question?
Bob Tamasy: The True Meaning Of Christmas – Is It Even A Question?
  • 12/22/2022
"He's Not Your Ordinary Baby" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/21/2022
Obituaries
Taylor Wright Caldwell
Taylor Wright Caldwell
  • 12/25/2022
Paula Jean Yancy
Paula Jean Yancy
  • 12/25/2022
Patricia Ann Whitmill
Patricia Ann Whitmill
  • 12/24/2022
Area Obituaries
Mills, Bobbie Faye Anderson (Cleveland)
Mills, Bobbie Faye Anderson (Cleveland)
  • 12/25/2022
Scoggins, Kenneth (Cleveland)
Scoggins, Kenneth (Cleveland)
  • 12/25/2022
Gross, Charles "Don" Donovan (Trenton)
Gross, Charles "Don" Donovan (Trenton)
  • 12/25/2022