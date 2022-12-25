Fund Drive Going Over The Top For Couple Who Lost Their Signal Mountain Home To A Fire

Friends and family of a young Signal Mountain couple who lost all their belongings in a Saturday fire had raised over $36,000 for them through the Gofundme site as of Christmas night. The initial goal had been $40,000.

The fire broke out about 10 minutes after George and Elizabeth Schimpf, with their children Solly (4) and Wiles (7 months, had left their home at 115 Arrow Dr.

The couple had left for a family Christmas Eve party.

In addition to their loss of belongings, their cat Pickle was in the house at the time of the fire.

Jenny Goins, sister of Mr. Schimpf, launched the drive.

She said, "George Schimpf and sister-in-law, Elizabeth, along with our two sweet nephews, Solly (Age 4) and Wiles (Age 7 months).

"On Christmas Eve, their house caught fire about 10 min after they left to attend our annual Christmas Eve Party. While we are grateful that no one was harmed, they have suffered a total loss of all their belongings! Elizabeth’s sweet cat pickle was in the home and his whereabouts are currently unknown. This entire situation is devastating especially on Christmas Eve, as they lost all presents for their children!

"These funds will be used to purchase clothing and other essential needs. They have a long journey ahead navigating this tragedy and I know they will be grateful for any assistance you can offer. Please consider donating to this wonderful family, any amount will help.

"I am also taking donations for gently used boys clothing, jackets, etc size 6-9 months & 5T, gently used toys - teething toys, wooden toys, drool clothes, blankets for Wiles. Some things Solly LOVES are realistic dinosaurs, transformers, outdoor toys, books, miniatures things, duplo legos. Please message me for a drop off address."