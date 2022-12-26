Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

LINDER, WILL DEMARIO

1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA

4228 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH



VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH

2800 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



WEBSTER, RACHEL MARIE

HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ALIAGA ROZAS, MARCELO ENRIQUE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (VENTURA CO, CA) BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CANADY, MICHAEL S

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA) FLOYD, COLLIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GARNER, TAYLOR ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW HARDEN, JOHN ADAM

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HORTON, ALLEN JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, MYCHAL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/20/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022

Charge(s):

ASSULT SIMPLE (DOMESTIC) JONES, QUINTON MAKQUICE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/08/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT JUSTUS, CANDICE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)