Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, December 26, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

FLOYD, COLLIN 
1920 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GARNER, TAYLOR ONEAL 
2113 HILL TOP CRST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HARDEN, JOHN ADAM 
4612 DUSTY TRAIL LN OOTLEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HORTON, ALLEN JERMAINE 
2316 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063529 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, MYCHAL JOSEPH 
518 BRUCE JENNER DRIVE CLARKSVILLE, 37042 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSULT SIMPLE (DOMESTIC)

LINDER, WILL DEMARIO 
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA 
4228 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH 
2800 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WEBSTER, RACHEL MARIE 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ALIAGA ROZAS, MARCELO ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (VENTURA CO, CA)
BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CANADY, MICHAEL S
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA)
FLOYD, COLLIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARNER, TAYLOR ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ASSAULT
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HARDEN, JOHN ADAM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HORTON, ALLEN JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, MYCHAL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/20/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSULT SIMPLE (DOMESTIC)
JONES, QUINTON MAKQUICE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JUSTUS, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
KUNKEL, KOREY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LAND, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LEMONS, ADAM MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LITTLE, SEAN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MARSH, WADE H
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF FIREARM
RAY, ERICA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SMITH, SAMUEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WEBSTER, RACHEL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YEARWOOD, DANIEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/17/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)

