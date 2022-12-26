Family Says Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker Dies In Prison

George Thacker, the former county executive of Rhea County, has died in federal prison, family members told Rhea County officials.

His attorney, Lee Davis, said, "That is what has been reported to me. I'm seeking confirmation."

Family members said the longtime leader of Rhea County government was found dead on Monday morning by prison guards.

He had been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for misuse of federal COVID small business Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loans.

Thacker was also ordered by Judge Charles Atchley to repay the government $665,000 and pay a $15,000 fine.

Thacker said at his sentencing, "I'm so sorry. I did have the intention of paying it back."

Attorney Davis had asked home confinement for Thacker, saying he was needed to help run Spring City's only motel with its 14 employees. He also cited his harsh childhood in several foster homes and his "unsophistication."

Those in the courtroom in support of Thacker at his sentencing included his ex-wife of 38 years and an official of Community Bank in Rhea County that has pledged to loan him $500,000 to pay off his debts.

He resigned as county executive of Rhea County last April at the time he entered a guilty plea. He was 59 at the time of the plea.

Jim Vincent, a former county commissioner in Hamilton County and in Rhea County and a former state legislator, is the current county executive in Rhea County.

He was Rhea County's longest-serving county executive, having first been elected to office in 2010.