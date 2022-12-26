Arctic Storm Goes Out With Pretty Snowfall In Some Areas Of Chattanooga; Dalton Gets Mixture Of Snow And Rain

A bone-chilling winter storm finally began to exit, while leaving a pretty blanket of snow on Lookout Mountain and some other higher elevations.

There were also snowy scenes at Cloudland Canyon State Park and at Falls Creek Falls.

The snow was due to quickly depart as well as temps are to finally begin to warm up.

A mix of snow and rain fell on the Dalton area beginning Monday afternoon after several days of sub-freezing temperatures, with some accumulation on streets and highways in the region.

The Dalton Public Works Department was out all day on Monday treating the roads with salt brine to prevent ice from forming on the roads, but with temperatures forecast to be below freezing until approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the city of Dalton decided to delay opening non-emergency offices until that time out of an abundance of caution.

City of Dalton offices will be opening on a two-hour delay on Tuesday due to the potential for icy conditions on roadways in the region. City offices will open at 10 a.m. Non-emergency personnel should report to work at that time.