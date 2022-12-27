Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks BB Gun Or Rock Shattered Her Window While On Gadd Road; Man Scammed Trying To Buy Identity Documents

  • Tuesday, December 27, 2022

An officer responded to a vandalism call on Gadd Road. A woman said she was driving on Gadd Road around 7:30 a.m. and she was sitting and waiting for cars to pass by. She was still sitting and about to turn left onto Norcross Road when her back window suddenly shattered but she's not sure what happened. She believes it may have possibly been a BB gun or rock that could have caused it. There was a vehicle sitting behind her at the time. No estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

A man on Shannon Avenue told police he and his co-worker went to lunch and locked the house up. When they returned from lunch they saw a black male, wearing all black, holding a knife and coming from around the back of the residence. He then proceeded to walk to many houses, pulling on doors. Police searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect.

* * *

A man on Rostis Lane called police and said he noticed on a ring camera a white sedan going to everyone’s mailbox and opening it around 1:16 a.m. The man said he isn’t sure if anything was taken, but just wanted to document it at this time. Police added his address to the watchlist.

* * *

A woman on E. Main Street told police someone broke the driver side window of her Lexus out. She said the suspect then entered her car and stole her Dell laptop ($400), Zolaf medication ($15), a leather suitcase ($200), miscellaneous gift cards ($50), miscellaneous clothing ($70), and a can of pepper spray. She later called back to give police the serial number for the laptop. Police later received a call from Computer Crusaders about a possible stolen laptop. Police confirmed the laptop was stolen by the serial number and transported the laptop to the Chattanooga Police Property Division.

* * *

A man on E. 23rd Street told police his front driver side window was busted out. He showed police video of the incident, which showed a black male driver in a 2-door black Honda with Tennessee plates, bust out the window. Police couldn’t make out the tag in the video and there is no clear video of the driver. In the video the suspect is seen going to other vehicles and attempting to open the doors. The suspect was successful but the other drivers didn’t want to make reports. The suspect didn't take anything from the vehicle but did bust out the window. The window will cost an estimated $500 to repair. The man wanted to make the report for the window and he doesn't believe anything was taken.

* * *

A man on E. Main Street called police and said someone busted out the passenger front window of his brother’s Chevy Tahoe. The man said he drove to the location to play soccer from 5-6 p.m. and when he returned to the Tahoe, he found the damage. He said there were multiple vehicles with broken windows.

* * *

A woman at Dollar General at 2303 E. 23rd St. told police she asked a woman in a silver Chevrolet to move her vehicle from the loading zone since she was expecting a delivery truck to arrive soon. The employee asked the woman to move multiple times but she would not. The employee said the woman said to her friend, "Hurry up before I go to jail for killing this lady." This frightened the employee and she contacted police. The woman backed up the vehicle so the employee couldn’t read the plate. The woman left before police arrived. The employee showed police a video and the suspect was a black female, wearing a black jacket and blue pants, driving a silver Chevrolet sedan. The employee said she didn’t know the woman.

* * *

A man at the Church on Main at 1601 Rossville Ave. told police he thought he heard someone trying to break into a locked door to the church. Police checked the area and didn’t find any suspects or signs of forced entry.

* * *

Police saw a silver Nissan Murano at E. 23rd Street and S. Lyerly Street with a front passenger tire off, blocking the roadway. There was no one with the vehicle. The officer ran the VIN and the vehicle was not stolen. The officer called a tow truck and United Transport #2 arrived. The vehicle was removed from the roadway and towed to United Transport.

* * *

An officer saw a suspicious beige Toyota Avalon backed in behind Americas Best Value Inn at 103 Patten Chapel Road. The officer ran the VIN and it came back not stolen.

* * *

A woman on Curtis Street told police she wanted her ex-boyfriend to leave and not come back. An officer spoke to the man who was outside and he said he was trying to leave, however his vehicle had a flat tire and he was in the middle of changing it. The man changed the tire and left without issue.

* * *

A man on Anderson Avenue told police he was in contact with someone via Facebook in reference to purchasing identity documents. He didn’t know the person’s name and had only been in contact with them via phone. He told police that the person told him in order to pay for the documents, he needed to purchase an Amazon gift card for $500 and send it to him. The person told the man that after he received the cash card, he would send the documents to him via UPS. The man didn’t receive the documents and has been unable to contact the person again.

