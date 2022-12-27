2 Killed In Shallowford Road Wreck, 1 Critical

Two people were killed in a wreck on Shallowford Road on Tuesday afternoon, and another person was critically injured.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the wreck is facing multiple charges.

Chattanooga Police said at around 2 p.m. a BMW was traveling east on Shallowford Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle ran the red light at W. Shepherd Road and struck a Buick on the passenger side as it was making a left turn onto W. Shepherd.

The Chattanooga Traffic Unit responded to the scene.

Passengers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased on scene.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Buick sustained critical life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW, 20-year-old Tyrell Williams, will be kept for further evaluation.

Police said Williams will have arrest warrants sought for two counts of vehicular homicide by recklessness, two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, aggravated assault, possession of a stolen firearm, and other traffic charges.

Police said there was not a pursuit involved.

Police said, "There was an officer in the area, which may have spooked the driver of the suspect vehicle; however, no lights were engaged and there was no pursuit."

Neighbors said the couple in the Buick were only about a block from their home when the wreck happened. The husband was a retiree from Combustion Engineering and his wife was driving the vehicle.