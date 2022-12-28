Man That Caused Deadly Christmas Day Accident Booked Into Bradley County Jail

Patrick Conley, 42, was booked into the Bradley County Jail Wednesday and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault after a deadly Christmas night crash.

Police said Conley crossed the median on US 64 in Cleveland. The Dillard family was hit head-on in their Jeep Wagoneer. The parents, Dustin and Brittany Dillard, were killed. Their three children were seriously injured.

Conley had been in the hospital being treated for his injuries. He is set to be seen in General Sessions Court on Thursday.