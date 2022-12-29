Latest Headlines

Person Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges After Fleeing Police - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, December 29, 2022

A traffic stop in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway led to the arrest of the driver for possession of drugs and the unlawful possession of a weapon. The passenger, who fled on foot after being ordered from the vehicle, was quickly apprehended and also found in possession of drugs. The passenger was charged additionally with resisting arrest and evading police.

A resident in the 4900 block of Eastview Terrace reported that a vehicle’s license plate had been lost.

A hold up alarm was activated at Collegedale Academy Elementary School. There was no emergency. A maintenance worker was testing the alarms while the school was not in session.

The manager of the Tractor Supply reported that a hand dolly had run into a customer’s vehicle tire. There had been no noticeable damage to the tire or the dolly but the manager advised that the company’s corporate office requested a report regardless.

A crash report was taken after a Ford truck backed into a work truck at Chattanooga Propane before fleeing the scene.

A traffic stop in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A driver was arrested for DUI in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway. They were also charged with having an open container of alcohol and a vehicle registration violation.

Police and fire department personnel were able to assist a citizen unlock their vehicle at the Lee Highway Circle K after their vehicle had auto-locked their 18-month-old child inside the vehicle when the parent ran into the store.

