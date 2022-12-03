City To Increase Some Fees, Lower Others As Process Is Simplified

City Officials have developed a new fee system for use of city facilities and development charges.
Brent Goldberg told members of the City Council that some fees were increase, some decreased and a few dropped altogether.
He said the aim was to simplify the city's fee system.
It was the last presentation to the council for the city's chief financial officer, who has taken a vice chancellor post at UTC.
Here are the proposed fee changes that are in three ordinances:
Chapter 26 - Fees for events, rentals, and usage of Chattanooga parks, community centers, and recreational facilities
Chapter 10 - Fee Schedules for non-refundable permits, moving, demolition, and other development related fees
Chapters 14, 19, 22.5, and 27 - Fees related to electrical, gas, mechanical, and plumbing permits
Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 26
Input from department administration
Simplify fee structure
Eliminate several fees
Increase fees for private use of facilities
Adjust for inflation
Section 26-3 - Municipal Parks
Reorganize and simplify fee structure
Parks grouped as follows:
Signature parks
Specialty parks
Neighborhood parks
Move Miller park from Section 26-58 to include under signature park fee structure Section 26-3 - Signature Park Fee Changes
Change criteria for category 1 and category 2 from event type criteria to event size criteria based on number of participants
Remove fees for city services from fee schedule as these fees will be addressed through a separately proposed special events ordinance.
Add fee for event setup/teardown for large events Section 26-3 - Signature Park Fee Changes
Renaissance Park - Small Park Grounds - new fee to accommodate small group rentals - $100.00
Renaissance Park - Pavilion - Add deposit, increase daily rate by $50.00, simplify fee structure
Coolidge Park Walker Pavilion - Add deposit, increase hourly rate by $15.00, simplify fee structure
Coolidge Park Carousel Party Room - Add deposit, increase hourly rate by $15.00, simplify fee structure Section 26-3 - Specialty Park Fee Changes
Simplify fee structure
Categorize fees based on size of event
Includes:
Blue Goose Hollow Grounds
East Lake Park
Greenway Farm Park
Heritage Park
Martin Amphitheatre
Riverview Park Section 26-3 - Neighborhood Park Fee Changes
Simplify fee structure
Applies to all parks not listed as signature or specialty
Reduce fee from $150.00 to $25.00 daily rental for less than 150 participants, no deposit required
Reduce fee from $500.00 to $150.00 daily rental for more than 150 participants, deposit required Section 26-24 - Community Center Rentals
Simplify fee structure
Multipurpose Room Rental - Rate Increases
From $20/hour to $50/hour during operating hours
From $25.00/hour to $65.00/hour outside operating hours
Gymnasiums - Increase from $40.00/hour to $100.00/hour
Fee based classes - Decrease range from $1.00 - $800.00 to $0.00 to $500.00 Section 26-25 - Swimming Pools
Simplify fee structure
Outdoor Pool Rental Rate - change to flat fee of $300.00
Spray Park Rental Rate - change to flat fee of $100.00 during operating hours and $300.00 outside operating hours
Indoor Pool Rental Rate - increase from $45/hour to $50/hour
Eliminate usage fees for outdoor/indoor pools other than Warner Park (Warner Park remains at $3.00/person) Section 26-26 - Day Camps
Restore Summer Camp Fees
8 weeks (includes lunch) - $300.00
Early Registration - Discounted to $250.00
Scholarships available for children who qualify for free or reduced lunch through Hamilton County Schools, reducing fee to $40.00 for 8 weeks.
Establish fees for school break camps and art camps - $75.00
Parks & Outdoors camps will be free Section 26-27 - Sports Programs & Fields
Washington Hills Football Field Rentals
Semi-Pro - increase from $200.00 to $500.00
HS & MS Games - increase from $200.00 to $350.00
Youth League Games - increase from $100.00 to $150.00
Tyner and Montague Field Rentals
Add Tournaments & Special Events Fee - $500.00
Remove Leagues/Games fee Section 26-28 - Softball Field Rentals
Simplify fee structure
Increase fees throughout to adjust for inflation and reflect competitive rental rates
Change definition of national scope tournament from registering teams within 100 miles of Chattanooga to registering teams within 80 miles of Chattanooga Sections 26-29 through 26-33
26-29 - Skate Park - eliminate all fees
26-30 - Champion’s Club - eliminate user fees
26-31 - Fitness Center - eliminate user fees
26-32 - Therapeutic Recreation - Change fee range maximum from $50.00 to $75.00 ? 26-33 - Outdoor Chattanooga - simplify fee structure, clarify activities available, establish group retreat rates by group size Section 26-34 - Civic Center Rentals
Heritage House
Decrease rate for city residents from $60/hour to $50/hour
Increase rate for non-residents from $70/hour to $75/hour Decrease rate for city residents from $600/day to $500/day
Increase rate for non-residents from $700/day to $750/day
Add wedding fees
North River Civic Center
Increase meeting room rental from $35 to $50/hour
Increase special event rental from $60 per hour to flat fee of $300.00, deposit required Section 26-91 - Municipal Golf Courses
Municipal Golf Course Fee Increases
18 hole green fee - weekdays - from $23 to $25
18 hole green fee - weekends/holidays - from $28 to $30
18 hole green fee - seniors - from $17 to $18
9 hole green fee - weekdays - from $11.50 to $12.50
9 hole green fee - weekends/holidays - from $14 to $15
9 hole green fee - seniors - from $11.50 to $12
Cart rental - 18 holes - from $14 to $15 ? Cart rental - 9 holes - from $7.00 to $7.50
Annual passes - increase all approximately 10%
Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10
Input from LDO
Adjust fees for inflation
Building Permits - base fee increases
Range 1 - From $25.00 to $40.00
Range 2 - No change
Range 3 - From $294.50 to $295.00
Range 4 - From $519.50 to $525.00
Range 5 - From $1,919.50 to $1,925.00 Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10
Building Permits - additional value fee increases
Range 1 - N/A
Range 2 - From $5.50 to $5.75 per $1,000 additional value
Range 3 - From $4.50 to $4.75 per $1,000 additional value
Range 4 - From $3.50 to $3.75 per $1,000 additional value
Range 5 - From $2.50 to $2.75 per $1,000 additional value Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10
Fee for moving building or structure - Increase from $125.00 to $150.00
Demolition fee increases
Residential - From $125.00 to $200.00
Non-Residential under 10,000 SF - From $250.00 to $350.00
Non-Residential over 10,000 SF - From $400.00 to $500.00 Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10
Other fee changes (section 109.2.4)
CO - Beverage License - From $50.00 to $125.00
Certificate of Completion - From $15.00 to $25.00
Zoning Letter Fee - From $75.00 to $150.00
Code Compliance Letter Fee - From $50.00 to $75.00
Permit Transfer Fee - From $25.00 to $50.00
Modular Home Site Investigation - From $50.00 to $100.00
Floodplain Variance Request Fee - From $100.00 to $200.00
Fire District Removal Request Fee - From $100.00 to $200.00
Fees in this section not listed above - no change Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10 ? Add new fee that currently does not exist
Building Permit Plan Revision Fee - 5% of Plan Review Fee
Engineering plans review fee changes (section 10-32)
Simplify structure from 3 lot size ranges to 2 ranges
10 lots or less - Increase from $125.00 to $175.00
Additional fee per lot Above 10 lots - $10.00 Chapters 17, 19, 2
Chapters 17, 19, 22.5, and 27 Proposed Fee Changes
Chapter 14 - Electrical
Increase permit fee from $35.00 to $40.00
No other changes
Chapter 19 - Mechanical
Increase permit fee from $35.00 to $40.00 ?
No other changes Proposed Fee Changes
Chapter 22.5 - Gas
Increase permit fee from $35.00 to $40.00
Increase boiler inspection fees based on BTU range
Range 1 - from $5.00 to $10.00
Range 2 - from $10.00 to $20.00
Range 3 - from $15.00 to $30.00
Range 4 - from $25.00 to $50.00
Range 5 - from $35.00 to $70.00 Proposed Fee Changes
Chapter 27 - Plumbing
Increase permit fee from $35.00 to $40.00
Increase additional permit fees( if not listed, no change):
Plumbing Fixture - from $5.00 to $6.00
Building Sewer - from $10.00 to $20.00
Building Sewer Replace/Repair - from $10.00 to $20.00
Water Heater/Vent - from $5.00 to $6.00
Pressure Reducing Device - from $5.00 to $6.00
Vacuum Breaker - from $5.00 to $10.00
Sand/Grease/Oil Interceptor (Underground) - from $25.00 to $35.00