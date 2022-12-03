Latest Headlines

City To Increase Some Fees, Lower Others As Process Is Simplified

  • Saturday, December 3, 2022

City Officials have developed a new fee system for use of city facilities and development charges.

Brent Goldberg told members of the City Council that some fees were increase, some decreased and a few dropped altogether.

He said the aim was to simplify the city's fee system.

It was the last presentation to the council for the city's chief financial officer, who has taken a vice chancellor post at UTC.

Here are the proposed fee changes that are in three ordinances:

Chapter 26 - Fees for events, rentals, and usage of Chattanooga parks, community centers, and recreational facilities

Chapter 10 - Fee Schedules for non-refundable permits, moving, demolition, and other development related fees

Chapters 14, 19, 22.5, and 27 - Fees related to electrical, gas, mechanical, and plumbing permits

Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 26

Input from department administration

Simplify fee structure

Eliminate several fees

Increase fees for private use of facilities

Adjust for inflation

Section 26-3 - Municipal Parks

Reorganize and simplify fee structure

Parks grouped as follows:

Signature parks

Specialty parks

Neighborhood parks

Move Miller park from Section 26-58 to include under signature park fee structure Section 26-3 - Signature Park Fee Changes

Change criteria for category 1 and category 2 from event type criteria to event size criteria based on number of participants

Remove fees for city services from fee schedule as these fees will be addressed through a separately proposed special events ordinance.

Add fee for event setup/teardown for large events Section 26-3 - Signature Park Fee Changes

Renaissance Park - Small Park Grounds - new fee to accommodate small group rentals - $100.00

Renaissance Park - Pavilion - Add deposit, increase daily rate by $50.00, simplify fee structure

Coolidge Park Walker Pavilion - Add deposit, increase hourly rate by $15.00, simplify fee structure

Coolidge Park Carousel Party Room - Add deposit, increase hourly rate by $15.00, simplify fee structure Section 26-3 - Specialty Park Fee Changes

Simplify fee structure

Categorize fees based on size of event

Includes:

Blue Goose Hollow Grounds

East Lake Park

Greenway Farm Park

Heritage Park

Martin Amphitheatre

Riverview Park Section 26-3 - Neighborhood Park Fee Changes

Simplify fee structure

Applies to all parks not listed as signature or specialty

Reduce fee from $150.00 to $25.00 daily rental for less than 150 participants, no deposit required

Reduce fee from $500.00 to $150.00 daily rental for more than 150 participants, deposit required Section 26-24 - Community Center Rentals

Simplify fee structure

Multipurpose Room Rental - Rate Increases

From $20/hour to $50/hour during operating hours

From $25.00/hour to $65.00/hour outside operating hours

Gymnasiums - Increase from $40.00/hour to $100.00/hour

Fee based classes - Decrease range from $1.00 - $800.00 to $0.00 to $500.00 Section 26-25 - Swimming Pools

Simplify fee structure

Outdoor Pool Rental Rate - change to flat fee of $300.00

Spray Park Rental Rate - change to flat fee of $100.00 during operating hours and $300.00 outside operating hours

Indoor Pool Rental Rate - increase from $45/hour to $50/hour

Eliminate usage fees for outdoor/indoor pools other than Warner Park (Warner Park remains at $3.00/person) Section 26-26 - Day Camps

Restore Summer Camp Fees

8 weeks (includes lunch) - $300.00

Early Registration - Discounted to $250.00

Scholarships available for children who qualify for free or reduced lunch through Hamilton County Schools, reducing fee to $40.00 for 8 weeks.

Establish fees for school break camps and art camps - $75.00

Parks & Outdoors camps will be free Section 26-27 - Sports Programs & Fields

Washington Hills Football Field Rentals

Semi-Pro - increase from $200.00 to $500.00

HS & MS Games - increase from $200.00 to $350.00

Youth League Games - increase from $100.00 to $150.00

Tyner and Montague Field Rentals

Add Tournaments & Special Events Fee - $500.00

Remove Leagues/Games fee Section 26-28 - Softball Field Rentals

Simplify fee structure

Increase fees throughout to adjust for inflation and reflect competitive rental rates

Change definition of national scope tournament from registering teams within 100 miles of Chattanooga to registering teams within 80 miles of Chattanooga Sections 26-29 through 26-33

26-29 - Skate Park - eliminate all fees

26-30 - Champion’s Club - eliminate user fees

26-31 - Fitness Center - eliminate user fees

26-32 - Therapeutic Recreation - Change fee range maximum from $50.00 to $75.00 ? 26-33 - Outdoor Chattanooga - simplify fee structure, clarify activities available, establish group retreat rates by group size Section 26-34 - Civic Center Rentals

Heritage House

Decrease rate for city residents from $60/hour to $50/hour

Increase rate for non-residents from $70/hour to $75/hour Decrease rate for city residents from $600/day to $500/day

Increase rate for non-residents from $700/day to $750/day

Add wedding fees

North River Civic Center

Increase meeting room rental from $35 to $50/hour

Increase special event rental from $60 per hour to flat fee of $300.00, deposit required Section 26-91 - Municipal Golf Courses

Municipal Golf Course Fee Increases

18 hole green fee - weekdays - from $23 to $25

18 hole green fee - weekends/holidays - from $28 to $30

18 hole green fee - seniors - from $17 to $18

9 hole green fee - weekdays - from $11.50 to $12.50

9 hole green fee - weekends/holidays - from $14 to $15

9 hole green fee - seniors - from $11.50 to $12

Cart rental - 18 holes - from $14 to $15 ? Cart rental - 9 holes - from $7.00 to $7.50

Annual passes - increase all approximately 10%

Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10

Input from LDO

Adjust fees for inflation

Building Permits - base fee increases

Range 1 - From $25.00 to $40.00

Range 2 - No change

Range 3 - From $294.50 to $295.00

Range 4 - From $519.50 to $525.00

Range 5 - From $1,919.50 to $1,925.00 Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10

Building Permits - additional value fee increases

Range 1 - N/A

Range 2 - From $5.50 to $5.75 per $1,000 additional value

Range 3 - From $4.50 to $4.75 per $1,000 additional value

Range 4 - From $3.50 to $3.75 per $1,000 additional value

Range 5 - From $2.50 to $2.75 per $1,000 additional value Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10

Fee for moving building or structure - Increase from $125.00 to $150.00

Demolition fee increases

Residential - From $125.00 to $200.00

Non-Residential under 10,000 SF - From $250.00 to $350.00

Non-Residential over 10,000 SF - From $400.00 to $500.00 Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10

Other fee changes (section 109.2.4)

CO - Beverage License - From $50.00 to $125.00

Certificate of Completion - From $15.00 to $25.00

Zoning Letter Fee - From $75.00 to $150.00

Code Compliance Letter Fee - From $50.00 to $75.00

Permit Transfer Fee - From $25.00 to $50.00

Modular Home Site Investigation - From $50.00 to $100.00

Floodplain Variance Request Fee - From $100.00 to $200.00

Fire District Removal Request Fee - From $100.00 to $200.00

Fees in this section not listed above - no change Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10 ? Add new fee that currently does not exist

Building Permit Plan Revision Fee - 5% of Plan Review Fee

Engineering plans review fee changes (section 10-32)

Simplify structure from 3 lot size ranges to 2 ranges

10 lots or less - Increase from $125.00 to $175.00

Additional fee per lot Above 10 lots - $10.00 Chapters 17, 19, 2

Chapters 17, 19, 22.5, and 27 Proposed Fee Changes

Chapter 14 - Electrical

Increase permit fee from $35.00 to $40.00

No other changes

Chapter 19 - Mechanical

Increase permit fee from $35.00 to $40.00 ?

No other changes Proposed Fee Changes

Chapter 22.5 - Gas

Increase permit fee from $35.00 to $40.00

Increase boiler inspection fees based on BTU range

Range 1 - from $5.00 to $10.00

Range 2 - from $10.00 to $20.00

Range 3 - from $15.00 to $30.00

Range 4 - from $25.00 to $50.00

Range 5 - from $35.00 to $70.00 Proposed Fee Changes

Chapter 27 - Plumbing

Increase permit fee from $35.00 to $40.00

Increase additional permit fees( if not listed, no change):

Plumbing Fixture - from $5.00 to $6.00

Building Sewer - from $10.00 to $20.00

Building Sewer Replace/Repair - from $10.00 to $20.00

Water Heater/Vent - from $5.00 to $6.00

Pressure Reducing Device - from $5.00 to $6.00

Vacuum Breaker - from $5.00 to $10.00

Sand/Grease/Oil Interceptor (Underground) - from $25.00 to $35.00 Que

Latest Headlines
VIDEO: MAINx24 Parade
  • Breaking News
  • 12/3/2022
Dalton State Wins 73-52 At Middle Georgia State
  • Sports
  • 12/3/2022
PHOTOS: Tyner Wins Class 2A State Football Championship
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/3/2022
Injury Depleted McCallie Falls To Brentwood Acadmy, 51-33
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/3/2022
Last Stand: Tyner Wins 2A Title In 26-24 Thriller
Last Stand: Tyner Wins 2A Title In 26-24 Thriller
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/3/2022
PHOTOS: Main x 24
  • Breaking News
  • 12/3/2022
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/4/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE 2702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FAILURE TO APPEAR ... more

VIDEO: MAINx24 Parade
  • 12/3/2022

more

PHOTOS: Main x 24
  • 12/3/2022

more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Just Released From Jail Hitchhiking On I-75 In His Pajamas; Tipsy Man Fell Asleep In Riverwalk Restroom
  • 12/3/2022
Suspicious Backpack Is Detonated On Market Street On Saturday
  • 12/3/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/3/2022
Man Caught With Heroin Stash, Over $9,000 In Cash Gets 156 Months In Federal Prison
  • 12/2/2022
Police Hire With Anti-Police Stance Is Let Go
  • 12/2/2022
Opinion
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Support The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 12/3/2022
By Plane Or By Boat?
  • 12/3/2022
What Ever Happened?
  • 12/2/2022
Single Stream Is A Big Factor In This Mess
  • 12/2/2022
Sports
Mocs Win 82-71 At Gardner-Webb
  • 12/3/2022
Alabama Snaps UTC Women's Four-Game Win Streak
  • 12/3/2022
UTC Wrestlers Fall 32-9 At Illinois
  • 12/3/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Dalton State Wins 73-52 At Middle Georgia State
  • 12/3/2022
Happenings
More Than 100 Events Held At MAINx24 Festival Celebrating Chattanooga's Southside
More Than 100 Events Held At MAINx24 Festival Celebrating Chattanooga's Southside
  • 12/2/2022
Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Testing On Sunday
  • 12/2/2022
Jerry Summers: Hard Questions On The Abrupt Budgetel Closing And Evictions
Jerry Summers: Hard Questions On The Abrupt Budgetel Closing And Evictions
  • 12/1/2022
Rhyme N Chatt Has 3 Upcoming Events
  • 12/3/2022
VIDEO: Vietnam Veterans Of America Chapter 203 Christmas Party
  • 12/3/2022
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Vieaux And McAllister
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Vieaux And McAllister
  • 12/2/2022
Lee University To Present Lessons And Carols
Lee University To Present Lessons And Carols
  • 12/2/2022
Best Of Grizzard - June Romance
Best Of Grizzard - June Romance
  • 12/2/2022
Slothrust Will Play At Barking Legs Dec. 10
  • 12/1/2022
With Hilarity And Heart, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Comes To CTC Stage Dec. 9-18
With Hilarity And Heart, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Comes To CTC Stage Dec. 9-18
  • 12/1/2022
Opinion
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Support The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 12/3/2022
By Plane Or By Boat?
  • 12/3/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
Business
Ultium Cells To Invest $275 Million To Expand Battery Cell Manufacturing Plant In Spring Hill
  • 12/2/2022
64 Communities To Receive Community Development Block Grants
  • 12/1/2022
MCR Acquires The Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown
MCR Acquires The Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown
  • 12/1/2022
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For November
  • 12/2/2022
Careyee Bell And Lora Poore Open New Doors As Century 21 Bellora
  • 12/2/2022
41 Townhomes Planned At W. Bell Avenue In North Chattanooga
  • 11/30/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Hamilton County Students & Families Invited To Winter Break Spectacular
  • 12/2/2022
Lee University, Church Of God Announce Scholarship For Children Of Ministers
  • 12/2/2022
Malco “Head Of The Class” Award Presented To Chattanooga State’s Alsept
Malco “Head Of The Class” Award Presented To Chattanooga State’s Alsept
  • 12/1/2022
Living Well
Erlanger Expands Partnership With Tennessee Oncology
  • 12/1/2022
Morning Pointe Offers Holiday Tips For Alzheimer’s And Dementia Caregivers And Families
Morning Pointe Offers Holiday Tips For Alzheimer’s And Dementia Caregivers And Families
  • 12/1/2022
MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund Accepting Applicants For 2023-24 Academic Year
  • 12/1/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Freake Receives Trout Unlimited Grant
Freake Receives Trout Unlimited Grant
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: To Reach Your Destination, It Helps to Know Where You're Going
Bob Tamasy: To Reach Your Destination, It Helps to Know Where You're Going
  • 12/1/2022
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 135th Anniversary
  • 12/1/2022
"We Can Learn From Our Giving God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/1/2022
Obituaries
Mary Louise Keel Allen
  • 12/3/2022
Arthur N. Dickerson
Arthur N. Dickerson
  • 12/3/2022
Jeanette “Jan” Fussell
Jeanette “Jan” Fussell
  • 12/3/2022
Area Obituaries
Roberts, Betty Sharon (LaFayette)
Roberts, Betty Sharon (LaFayette)
  • 12/3/2022
Stilwell, Richard "Rick" (McDonald)
Stilwell, Richard "Rick" (McDonald)
  • 12/2/2022
Caldwell, Connie Sue (Cohutta)
  • 12/2/2022