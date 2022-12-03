City To Increase Some Fees, Lower Others As Process Is Simplified

City Officials have developed a new fee system for use of city facilities and development charges.

Brent Goldberg told members of the City Council that some fees were increase, some decreased and a few dropped altogether.

He said the aim was to simplify the city's fee system.

It was the last presentation to the council for the city's chief financial officer, who has taken a vice chancellor post at UTC.

Here are the proposed fee changes that are in three ordinances:

Chapter 26 - Fees for events, rentals, and usage of Chattanooga parks, community centers, and recreational facilities

Chapter 10 - Fee Schedules for non-refundable permits, moving, demolition, and other development related fees

Chapters 14, 19, 22.5, and 27 - Fees related to electrical, gas, mechanical, and plumbing permits

Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 26

Input from department administration

Simplify fee structure

Eliminate several fees

Increase fees for private use of facilities

Adjust for inflation

Section 26-3 - Municipal Parks

Reorganize and simplify fee structure

Parks grouped as follows:

Signature parks

Specialty parks

Neighborhood parks

Move Miller park from Section 26-58 to include under signature park fee structure Section 26-3 - Signature Park Fee Changes

Change criteria for category 1 and category 2 from event type criteria to event size criteria based on number of participants

Remove fees for city services from fee schedule as these fees will be addressed through a separately proposed special events ordinance.

Add fee for event setup/teardown for large events Section 26-3 - Signature Park Fee Changes

Renaissance Park - Small Park Grounds - new fee to accommodate small group rentals - $100.00

Renaissance Park - Pavilion - Add deposit, increase daily rate by $50.00, simplify fee structure

Coolidge Park Walker Pavilion - Add deposit, increase hourly rate by $15.00, simplify fee structure

Coolidge Park Carousel Party Room - Add deposit, increase hourly rate by $15.00, simplify fee structure Section 26-3 - Specialty Park Fee Changes

Simplify fee structure

Categorize fees based on size of event

Includes:

Blue Goose Hollow Grounds

East Lake Park

Greenway Farm Park

Heritage Park

Martin Amphitheatre

Riverview Park Section 26-3 - Neighborhood Park Fee Changes

Simplify fee structure

Applies to all parks not listed as signature or specialty

Reduce fee from $150.00 to $25.00 daily rental for less than 150 participants, no deposit required

Reduce fee from $500.00 to $150.00 daily rental for more than 150 participants, deposit required Section 26-24 - Community Center Rentals

Simplify fee structure

Multipurpose Room Rental - Rate Increases

From $20/hour to $50/hour during operating hours

From $25.00/hour to $65.00/hour outside operating hours

Gymnasiums - Increase from $40.00/hour to $100.00/hour

Fee based classes - Decrease range from $1.00 - $800.00 to $0.00 to $500.00 Section 26-25 - Swimming Pools

Simplify fee structure

Outdoor Pool Rental Rate - change to flat fee of $300.00

Spray Park Rental Rate - change to flat fee of $100.00 during operating hours and $300.00 outside operating hours

Indoor Pool Rental Rate - increase from $45/hour to $50/hour

Eliminate usage fees for outdoor/indoor pools other than Warner Park (Warner Park remains at $3.00/person) Section 26-26 - Day Camps

Restore Summer Camp Fees

8 weeks (includes lunch) - $300.00

Early Registration - Discounted to $250.00

Scholarships available for children who qualify for free or reduced lunch through Hamilton County Schools, reducing fee to $40.00 for 8 weeks.

Establish fees for school break camps and art camps - $75.00

Parks & Outdoors camps will be free Section 26-27 - Sports Programs & Fields

Washington Hills Football Field Rentals

Semi-Pro - increase from $200.00 to $500.00

HS & MS Games - increase from $200.00 to $350.00

Youth League Games - increase from $100.00 to $150.00

Tyner and Montague Field Rentals

Add Tournaments & Special Events Fee - $500.00

Remove Leagues/Games fee Section 26-28 - Softball Field Rentals

Simplify fee structure

Increase fees throughout to adjust for inflation and reflect competitive rental rates

Change definition of national scope tournament from registering teams within 100 miles of Chattanooga to registering teams within 80 miles of Chattanooga Sections 26-29 through 26-33

26-29 - Skate Park - eliminate all fees

26-30 - Champion’s Club - eliminate user fees

26-31 - Fitness Center - eliminate user fees

26-32 - Therapeutic Recreation - Change fee range maximum from $50.00 to $75.00 ? 26-33 - Outdoor Chattanooga - simplify fee structure, clarify activities available, establish group retreat rates by group size Section 26-34 - Civic Center Rentals

Heritage House

Decrease rate for city residents from $60/hour to $50/hour

Increase rate for non-residents from $70/hour to $75/hour Decrease rate for city residents from $600/day to $500/day

Increase rate for non-residents from $700/day to $750/day

Add wedding fees

North River Civic Center

Increase meeting room rental from $35 to $50/hour

Increase special event rental from $60 per hour to flat fee of $300.00, deposit required Section 26-91 - Municipal Golf Courses

Municipal Golf Course Fee Increases

18 hole green fee - weekdays - from $23 to $25

18 hole green fee - weekends/holidays - from $28 to $30

18 hole green fee - seniors - from $17 to $18

9 hole green fee - weekdays - from $11.50 to $12.50

9 hole green fee - weekends/holidays - from $14 to $15

9 hole green fee - seniors - from $11.50 to $12

Cart rental - 18 holes - from $14 to $15 ? Cart rental - 9 holes - from $7.00 to $7.50

Annual passes - increase all approximately 10%

Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10

Input from LDO

Adjust fees for inflation

Building Permits - base fee increases

Range 1 - From $25.00 to $40.00

Range 2 - No change

Range 3 - From $294.50 to $295.00

Range 4 - From $519.50 to $525.00

Range 5 - From $1,919.50 to $1,925.00 Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10

Building Permits - additional value fee increases

Range 1 - N/A

Range 2 - From $5.50 to $5.75 per $1,000 additional value

Range 3 - From $4.50 to $4.75 per $1,000 additional value

Range 4 - From $3.50 to $3.75 per $1,000 additional value

Range 5 - From $2.50 to $2.75 per $1,000 additional value Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10

Fee for moving building or structure - Increase from $125.00 to $150.00

Demolition fee increases

Residential - From $125.00 to $200.00

Non-Residential under 10,000 SF - From $250.00 to $350.00

Non-Residential over 10,000 SF - From $400.00 to $500.00 Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10

Other fee changes (section 109.2.4)

CO - Beverage License - From $50.00 to $125.00

Certificate of Completion - From $15.00 to $25.00

Zoning Letter Fee - From $75.00 to $150.00

Code Compliance Letter Fee - From $50.00 to $75.00

Permit Transfer Fee - From $25.00 to $50.00

Modular Home Site Investigation - From $50.00 to $100.00

Floodplain Variance Request Fee - From $100.00 to $200.00

Fire District Removal Request Fee - From $100.00 to $200.00

Fees in this section not listed above - no change Proposed Fee Changes - Chapter 10 ? Add new fee that currently does not exist

Building Permit Plan Revision Fee - 5% of Plan Review Fee

Engineering plans review fee changes (section 10-32)

Simplify structure from 3 lot size ranges to 2 ranges

10 lots or less - Increase from $125.00 to $175.00

Additional fee per lot Above 10 lots - $10.00 Chapters 17, 19, 2

Chapters 17, 19, 22.5, and 27 Proposed Fee Changes

Chapter 14 - Electrical

Increase permit fee from $35.00 to $40.00

No other changes

Chapter 19 - Mechanical

Increase permit fee from $35.00 to $40.00 ?

No other changes Proposed Fee Changes

Chapter 22.5 - Gas

Increase permit fee from $35.00 to $40.00

Increase boiler inspection fees based on BTU range

Range 1 - from $5.00 to $10.00

Range 2 - from $10.00 to $20.00

Range 3 - from $15.00 to $30.00

Range 4 - from $25.00 to $50.00

Range 5 - from $35.00 to $70.00 Proposed Fee Changes

Chapter 27 - Plumbing

Increase permit fee from $35.00 to $40.00

Increase additional permit fees( if not listed, no change):

Plumbing Fixture - from $5.00 to $6.00

Building Sewer - from $10.00 to $20.00

Building Sewer Replace/Repair - from $10.00 to $20.00

Water Heater/Vent - from $5.00 to $6.00

Pressure Reducing Device - from $5.00 to $6.00

Vacuum Breaker - from $5.00 to $10.00

Sand/Grease/Oil Interceptor (Underground) - from $25.00 to $35.00 Que