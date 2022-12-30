Latest Headlines

Missing Person From Florida Located - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Friday, December 30, 2022

A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway for a light law violation resulted in the recovery of a missing person out of Florida. The driver had been reported missing and appeared to be in good health and not in distress. The reporting jurisdiction in Florida was notified.

An officer assisted with a broken down vehicle in the 9400 block of Apison Pike.

A Grindstone Estates resident reported that their PayPal account had been compromised and an unknown suspect had attempted to purchase over $250 of online items.

An officer assisted a broken down vehicle in the 4800 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The officer pushed the vehicle from the roadway and into the Apison Crossing plaza parking lot.

A Collegedale officer assisted the sheriff’s office investigate suspicious activity at an abandoned property in the 6100 block of Ooltewah Georgetown Road.

An officer was dispatched to a hit and run crash in the parking lot of Newcomb Springs. It was determined that the crash had not occurred at Newcomb Springs.

Police and fire department personnel responded to the 4200 block of McDonald Road after an individual burning brush lost control of the fire. The fire department was able to contain the fire and put it out.

A Collegedale officer attempted to stop a motorcycle in the 10100 block of Lee Highway for not having a license plate. The bike fled from the officer at a very high rate of speed going toward Ooltewah and the officer chose not to pursue due to safety reasons. The bike pulled into the Food City parking lot and the officer saw that the driver was pushing the motorcycle through the lot. The bike had ran out of gas. The driver was taken into custody and charged with evading police, reckless driving, the registration violation, not having insurance, a red light violation, and criminal simulation for having a fake identification.

Multiple individuals were escorted from the train tracks in the 10000 block of Apison Pike, near the site of the the train derailment, by officers throughout the day.

Clerks at a West District gas station asked officers to check a silver Dodge Journey that had been sitting in their lot for nearly a week. The vehicle did not show as stolen. The clerks advised that they would be having the vehicle towed.

Police were dispatched to a front motion alarm at the Pediatric Dentistry of Chattanooga in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Contact was made with a cleaning crew who had accidentally set off the alarm.

 

