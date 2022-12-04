Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Disruptive Circle K Customer Is Just Trying To Ride Her Skateboard; Woman Thinks Her Intoxicated Son Damaged Her Car

  • Sunday, December 4, 2022

Police responded to a suspicious person at Circle K at 5501 Highway 153. The manager told police a white female wearing all white was walking around the gas station causing a pubic disorder, being loud and causing problems for customers. The manager said if police spoke with her, he wanted her trespassed. Police spoke with the woman and she said she was just trying to ride her skateboard around. Police had spoken with her the day before and knew of her past history of not taking her medication. Police told her she was trespassed from the property and needed to leave. She complied and left the property.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police she was sitting on a bench between 6:30-7:30 p.m. with her purse valued at $40 beside her. At some point during that time, someone stole her purse that contained $22, her ID and a debit card. The woman didn’t want to press charges over the incident but did want a report made.

* * *

A woman called police and reported she backed up into a guardrail while backing out from a parking spot at the Dollar Tree parking lot at 5084 S. Terrace.

* * *

A cab driver with Mercury Cab Service told police he gave a woman a ride from Highway 153 to Maple Street Court. The man said the woman owed him $30 for the ride and went inside without paying. An officer knocked on the door of the residence and spoke with the resident. She said the woman that took the ride in the cab was a friend of her sister. She said the woman wasn't in the residence and had left. The officer witnessed the homeowner pay the cabdriver $30.

* * *

A woman on Union Avenue told police someone rummaged through her vehicle overnight. In the morning she discovered the glovebox and console were open and the inside had been rummaged through. She didn’t think she left it locked overnight.

* * *

An employee with Dollar General at 2303 E. 23rd St. told police a man wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes, entered the store carrying an empty black backpack. The employee was told by other customers that the man was putting items in his bag. The employee confronted the suspect who opened his bag for her. She saw a pack of beer and soup in his bag. The suspect told her they were his items and he left the store. The woman reviewed video where she saw the man taking a pack of beer out of the refrigerator and go into an aisle where no camera video existed. The employee believes the suspect stole the beer. Police found a man nearby that matched the description however, the employee was unable to confirm if he was the suspect. The employee didn’t want to prosecute at this time.

* * *

An employee at Dollar General at 2303 E. 23rd St. told police a black female entered the store and stole two beers from the refrigerator. The woman was described as having highlighted extensions, wearing a blue striped dress, brown boots and a pink coat. Police were not able to find the suspect. The employee didn’t want to prosecute at this time.

* * *

The manager of Sunglass Hut at Hamilton Place told police two women entered the store and one picked up several pairs of sunglasses, put one pair back and placed two pairs in a purse. Both subjects left the store to the right. Security attempted to locate the two, however did not find them.

* * *

A man on River Hills Drive called police because he believed there could have been someone in his house. Police arrived on scene and had the man and his young daughter step out of the residence while police cleared it. There was no evidence of a break-in and it appeared they were the only occupants in the residence.

* * *

A woman on Austin Drive told police she observed that the front end of her vehicle had been damaged. She believes her son took her vehicle without her knowledge and drove it to an unknown location and then back home. She believes he took it because he has done so in the past, and that he has an alcohol interlock device on his ignition in his vehicle so she thinks he took her car while he was intoxicated and damaged it.

